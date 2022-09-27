ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 9

woodchuck
1d ago

Kansas has Constitutional Carry and Freedom of choice unlike Communist NYC/State. You can keep your sour apple state of mind.

Reply(2)
12
Wake Up America before its to late
1d ago

This guy is a joke. So sad I still have to live here. I hope the voters that voted for him are happy with there decision. He is worse then then Big Bird Bill because the media is once again hiding the true. Please vote in Nov it is our only hope to save our city and state

Reply
7
Court Jester
1d ago

This Kansan is just fine where I am. New York can keep New York.

Reply
12
 

KAKE TV

NYC Mayor's comments on Kansas draw criticism

NEW YORK, NY. (KAKE) - New York City's Mayor is drawing fire for his comments about Kansas. During an appearance Tuesday morning Mayor Eric Adams discussed his recent trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. He mentioned wearing a shirt that identifies him as New York City's Mayor, saying the shirt means something because of New York City's "brand" in the world.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WIBW

Kansans left reeling by NYC Mayor’s midwestern knock

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Comments from New York City Mayor Eric Adams which slammed the Sunflower State have become the ignition for an online firestorm. Adams’ spontaneous claim that “Kansas doesn’t have a brand,” came during a news conference meant to focus on his recent humanitarian trips to Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. Here’s what he had to say:
KANSAS STATE
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
City
New York City, NY
City
Wichita, KS
New York City, NY
Government
NY1

Where does 'upstate' actually begin?

It’s the age old question: where does “upstate New York” actually begin?. While some New York City residents may say anything above 14th Street, or anything above the Bronx – the actual origins of upstate New York has been debated for some time. A recent article...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Big Changes For Voting Machines In New York State

There certainly has been plenty of attention paid to the ways we vote here in the United States. Here in New York and across the country, registered voters are getting ready for a very important election day. Coming up on November 8th, voters will head to the polls to decide...
ELECTIONS
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

Kansas family braces for impact of Hurricane Ian after move to Florida

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Angie Scott’s family has only called the Orlando area ‘home’ for a few months. The family moved from Wichita over the summer, meaning this will be their first hurricane. Scott said the family isn’t sure what to expect, but they hope the severe weather they experienced in Kansas will help prepare them for Hurricane Ian.
KANSAS STATE
#New York City Mayor#Nyc Mayor#Politics Local#Kansas Proud
