Driver charged with assault after Smithville Lake wreck leaves 1 in critical condition

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to doCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Drivers on James A. Reed Road may not know it's named after the 32nd mayor of Kansas City and former U.S. SenatorCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Offensive Woes Return for ChiefsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Kansas City was second to New York City in manufacturing garments for the U.S. after World War IICJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
WIBW
Man seriously injured in crash on K-10 highway in Johnson County
DE SOTO, Kan. (WIBW) - A 20-year-old Shawnee man was seriously injured Wednesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash along K-10 highway in Johnson County, authorities said. The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday on K-10 highway, just west of Cedar Creek Parkway. The location was about three miles southeast of De Soto.
KCTV 5
Pedestrian killed after being struck by car in downtown Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department has confirmed a pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday morning. Law enforcement stated the incident occurred just after 7:30 a.m. when a white Audi Q7 was driving eastbound on Truman Road and through Grand Boulevard on a green light.
Four Teens Injured in JoCo Rollover
Four teenagers were injured Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2017 Subaru, driven by a 16-year-old female from Holden, was at Highway 58 and SW 701 (east of Holden) around 6:30 p.m., when the Subaru crossed the center line and struck a trailer being towed by an eastbound farm tractor, driven by 73-year-old Christopher L. Gudde of Centerview.
KCTV 5
Man charged in Labor Day weekend boating crash that injured 2 people
GARDNER, Kan. (KCTV) - A 46-year-old man has been charged with boating while under the influence and two counts of aggravated battery in connection with a crash over Labor Day weekend. A probable cause document alleged James Michael Allen was driving a boat on Gardner Lake at a high rate...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former KCK police officer’s license revoked following guilty plea
A former Kansas City, Kansas police officer's license was revoked after he pleaded guilty after paying a woman for sex while on the job.
Teenager recovering from stabbing in the Northland
Kansas City police investigate after finding a teenager in a Northland park Friday evening. The teen was stabbed and suffered critical injures.
Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash
A Kansas City, Kansas, man was charged Friday with felony driving while intoxicated and driving on the wrong side of the road -- a misdemeanor -- in connection with a deadly Sept. 2 crash in Morgan County. The post Kansas City-area man charged in fatal Morgan County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KMBC.com
Kansas City man convicted of felony child molestation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Jackson County jury convicted a Kansas City man Tuesday of the felony of child molestation involving a then-5-year-old child. Jackson County prosecutor Jean Peters Baker said in a news release that Gustavo Ramos, 29, was found guilty of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a prison sentence of 17 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Drunken street fight in Lawrence ends in 3 arrests
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Lawrence Kansas Police Department announced that three people were taken into custody following a fight in Downtown Lawrence. According to the LKPD, a fight broke out near the intersection of East 9th Street and Massachusetts Street on Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m. The police received a call from a person about […]
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany biker killed in Cass County accident
Cass County, MO: Randall K. May, 27, of Bethany was fatally injured Friday night when his motorcycle crashed on Interstate-49 in Cass County, Missouri. The Highway Patrol reported that Mr. May was killed when his 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck the barrier, ejecting the rider.
KCTV 5
Jury finds man guilty of molesting child in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A jury has found a man guilty of molesting a 5-year-old child in Kansas City, Missouri, more than two years ago. According to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, 29-year-old Gustavo Ramos was convicted of first-degree child molestation. The jury recommended a sentence of 17 years. A date for Ramos to be sentenced by a judge has not been set yet.
northwestmoinfo.com
Savannah Man Seriously Injured in Andrew County Accident Monday
(ANDREW COUNTY, MO) – A Savannah man is suffering from serious injuries following a motorcycle accident that occurred in Andrew County Monday. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 2:37 P.M. 55-year-old Kyle W. Karr was eastbound on Route T when his 1990 Harley Davidson was following another vehicle too closely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Dozens of cars busted, broken into at Raytown apartments
Dozens of drivers woke up to a surprise at the Flats at Wildwood Apartments in Raytown, Missouri.
Grandview man killed, 2 others injured in Cass County crash
A Grandview man was killed, and two others suffered serious injuries in a crash on in Cass County Sunday afternoon shortly before 2:00 p.m.
Police: Child wounded in fatal shooting at Kansas City home
KANSAS CITY —A child wounded in a shooting in Kansas City on Monday remains in critical condition, according to police spokesperson Adrianne Ortega. Just before 2p.m., officers were called to a home in the 2500 block of Hardesty Avenue in Kansas City after a report of sounds of gunshots in the area.
KCTV 5
No victims or evidence of gunman following active shooter report in Belton
BELTON, Mo. (KCTV) - The Belton Police Department stated its officers have not found evidence of an active shooter following a 911 call near the Belton Fulfillment Center complex Tuesday. Officers had responded at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday to a report of an active shooter at the plant and warehouse off...
kmmo.com
BATES CITY WOMAN AND THREE JUVENILES INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE CRASH IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Bates City woman and three juveniles were moderately injured in a one-vehicle crash on Sunday, September 25. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 28-year-old Heather Speakman and three juveniles were injured when the vehicle they were riding in attempted to make a right turn and overturned. Speakman...
plattecountylandmark.com
Two motorcycles crash on I-435, one driver killed
Two motorcycles that authorities say were traveling together crashed on Saturday night on Interstate 435 in Platte County, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. on Saturday on northbound I-435 just south of Hwy. 45, near mile marker 22. The initial scene resulted in another crash about a minute later when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban that had slowed for traffic.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Kansas City Woman
A Kansas City resident was arrested Tuesday at about 10:55 am in Linn County. State Troopers arrested 37-year-old Jennifer A Ivey for alleged DWI with drugs, speeding, and no seatbelt. Ivey was processed and released.
Douglas County Sheriff looking for owner of runaway mini-horse
PLEASANT GROVE, Kan. — The Douglas County Sheriff is looking for the owner of a runaway miniature horse seen south of Lawrence. Sheriff Jay Armbrister saw the mini-horse near Pleasant Grove as it made its way onto U.S. 59 Highway. The black and white horse is a bit stubborn, [Armbrister] said, and we need your […]
Comments / 0