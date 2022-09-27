Driver charged with assault after Smithville Lake wreck leaves 1 in critical condition

Two motorcycles that authorities say were traveling together crashed on Saturday night on Interstate 435 in Platte County, resulting in the death of one of the drivers. The crash occurred about 7:22 p.m. on Saturday on northbound I-435 just south of Hwy. 45, near mile marker 22. The initial scene resulted in another crash about a minute later when a tractor-trailer struck a Chevrolet Suburban that had slowed for traffic.

