EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football will travel to Topeka on Saturday afternooon to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. The last time the two met, the Hornets sealed a 35-30 win over the Ichabods at Welch Stadium, but now it’s on Washburn’s home turf. The Hornets are coming off a 14-13 loss to the then raked No. 14 Pitt State Gorillas, and are 2-2 on the season. Washburn is coming off a 38-35 OT win over Missouri Western and are 3-1.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO