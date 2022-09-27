Read full article on original website
Chase Co. man electrocuted early Fri. morning
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Chase County man died Friday morning due to an apparent electrocution. KVOE radio reports that Chase Co. Deputies were called to 2147 240th Rd near Strong City around 3:20 a.m. Friday. Officials say when they arrived, they located the body of Shawn Gilligan, 36....
Nominations open for Morris Co. district magistrate judge vacancy
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations are open for a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. Kansas Courts says that the Eighth Judicial District Nominating Commission has opened nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris Co. The vacancy will be created by the Jan. 1 retirement of Judge Margaret White.
Construction worker electrocuted at Emporia meat packing plant
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A construction worker has been electrocuted at a meat packing facility in Emporia. KVOE reports that a construction worker was taken to Newman Regional Health on Thursday morning, Sept. 29, after he was electrocuted in west Emporia. Emporia Fire Capt. Ben Lienemann said emergency crews were...
Northern Heights football game against Olpe canceled
LYON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The football game between Northern Heights High School and Olpe High School has been canceled. North Lyon County USD 251 says that the football game between Northern Heights and Olpe set for Friday, Sept. 30, has been canceled. USD 251 noted that the decision was...
Emporia State gets ready to take on Washburn in Turnpike Tussle
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football will travel to Topeka on Saturday afternooon to take on Washburn in the Turnpike Tussle. The last time the two met, the Hornets sealed a 35-30 win over the Ichabods at Welch Stadium, but now it’s on Washburn’s home turf. The Hornets are coming off a 14-13 loss to the then raked No. 14 Pitt State Gorillas, and are 2-2 on the season. Washburn is coming off a 38-35 OT win over Missouri Western and are 3-1.
