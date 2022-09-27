Read full article on original website
Review: Dixson forges a sweet R&B sound on album ’004Daisy’
“004Daisy,” Dixson (Roc Nation) Dixson embraces modernity and forges a sweet new R&B sound on his third album, “004Daisy.”. The Atlanta native is a seasoned producer and songwriter with a decorated catalog working with artists like Chance the Rapper, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Yebba. Most recently, Dixson, also...
Jon Batiste Funks Up Carnegie Hall With Debut of His Grand ‘American Symphony’: Concert Review
What does one do for an encore after winning five honors at the 64th Grammys (including album of the year for “We Are“), an Oscar for best original score (for co-composing Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”) and leaving the bandleader gig at a top-rated talk show (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)? If you’re protean pianist and megawatt personality Jon Batiste, you write a symphony — an ”American Symphony” no less, its title raising the stakes on the grandeur of the piece that premiered at Carnegie Hall Thursday night.
Southern Rockers Who Weren’t Southern At All
Southern rock rose to prominence during the late ’60s and early ’70s at a time when it was needed most. The British Invasion had begun to fall back and rock and roll was left divided between the self-righteously pure folk rock and its pretentiously incoherent psychedelic counterpart. Southern rock ignited heat-filled aggression that folk music was lacking and jammed with a disciplined groove that was virtually nonexistent in psychedelia.
Watch FKA twigs’ New Video for “Pamplemousse”
FKA twigs has unveiled a new music video for her Caprisongs cut “Pamplemousse.” The visual for the song is directed by Aidan Zamiri and Yuma Burgess and features a series of striking photographs and bold renderings of FKA twigs that progress rapidly, as if by stop-motion. Check it out below.
Soilwork guitarist David Andersson dies aged 47
Andersson's bandmates in Soilwork and The Night Flight Orchestra, and his label, Nuclear Blast, have all shared tributes. David Andersson, guitarist of Swedish metal outfit Soilwork, has died aged 47, his bandmates have confirmed. While a specific cause of death has not been revealed, the band touch briefly on the...
Billboard Latin America Music Awards: Who are the hosts?
The Billboard Latin America Music Awards are next week on September 29th. What is sure to be an epic night of music has to have amazing hosts, and this year Jaime Camil and Kate del Castillo will share the stage to lead the night full of celebration. Get...
Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders dies at age 81
CNN — Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81, according to an announcement Saturday by record label Luaka Bop and a statement from his representative. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” Luaka Bop wrote on Twitter. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”
The Tallest Man on Earth Shares New Hank Williams Cover, Announces New Covers Album ‘Too Late for Edelweiss’
Swedish standout songwriter and performer, The Tallest Man on Earth, has announced an upcoming covers album, Too Late for Edelweiss, set to drop on September 23 on ANTI-. It’s his first release since the 2019 LP, I Love You. Itʼs A Fever Dream. To celebrate the news, the...
Jenni Rivera’s Children Reveal Details on New Posthumous Music: ‘It’s Like She’s Putting Everything Together’
Jenni Rivera’s children have confirmed new music from the late Mexican music star is on the way, with a posthumous single called “Misión Cumplida” slated to arrive Nov. 2. The song is from a full 11-track album, slated for release on Dec. 9. Rivera’s children — Chiquis, Johnny, Jenicka, Mike, and Jacqie — spoke at length for the first time on their plans to release Jenni’s forthcoming album, which includes unreleased music, during Billboard’s “Children of Jenni Rivera” panel on Sept. 27. Johnny, the youngest sibling, appeared sporting a photo of his mother on his shirt, which he later revealed...
US rapper and former Big Brother star Coolio ‘dead at age 59’
Rapper Coolio, responsible for 1990s hit song Gangsta’s Paradise, has reportedly died aged 59.The US rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr, died on Wednesday, his manager confirmed to multiple US outlets.He was found unresponsive on the bathroom floor of a friend’s house in Los Angeles, according to TMZ.Coolio came third in the sixth series of UK Celebrity Big Brother in 2009, losing out to broadcaster Terry Christian, who was the runner up, and presenter and model Ulrika Jonsson, who won.But along with Jonsson he went on to join the cast of Ultimate Big Brother the following...
Polyphia and Steve Vai deliver a guitar collab for the ages in mesmerizing new single, Ego Death
It's the fourth single from the pioneering prog outfit's highly anticipated new album, Remember That You Will Die, due October 28. Earlier this month, Polyphia sent hearts racing with the announcement that their long-awaited upcoming album, Remember That You Will Die, will feature none other than legendary electric guitar player Steve Vai.
Review: Keith Jarrett at his peak on ‘Bordeaux Concert’
“Bordeaux Concert,” Keith Jarrett (ECM Records) When Keith Jarrett gently strikes the final note on the opening piece of “Bordeaux Concert,” 15 seconds pass before concertgoers begin to applaud, taking time to savor what they just heard. New music from our greatest living jazz pianist, now 77,...
Michelle Pfeiffer Shared A Sweet Tribute To Coolio And His "Gracious" Personality
Michelle Pfeiffer took to Instagram to share memories of her friend, late rapper Coolio.
PRS announces its entry into the effects pedal world with three all-new stompboxes
Horsemeat, Mary Cries and Wind Through The Trees were inspired by Paul Reed Smith's personal pedal builds. After cementing its reputation as one of the finest electric guitar, acoustic guitar and guitar amp manufacturers of the modern age, PRS has now set its sights on becoming a commanding force in the world of effects pedals.
Billboard Latin Music Awards: Why all the nominees in the Artist of the Year category deserve the award
The 2022 Billboard Latin Music Awards is here! On September 29, at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, one of the most important events in the music industry for the Hispanic and Latino community; will feature live performances from our favorite stars and will honor “the most...
Heaven 17’s Glenn Gregory On The Band’s Current U.S. Headlining Tour, Long-Term Success In Music, Future Heaven 17 Plans & More
1980s new wave/synth-pop masters Heaven 17 — as co-founded by Martyn Ware and Glenn Gregory — first grew out of the experimental production outfit known as the British Electric Foundation, which itself an offshoot of the electro-pop group The Human League. Heaven 17 debuted in 1981 with its critically-acclaimed album Penthouse & Pavement, as featuring their debut single “(We Don’t Need This) Fascist Groove Thang,” which remains a modern classic. The group’s second album, 1983’s platinum-selling The Luxury Gap yielded the #2-charting single “Temptation,” plus other hit singles by way of “Come Live With Me” and “Crushed By the Wheels of Industry.” Heaven 17 spent the rest of the 1980s releasing three more studio albums before going on a proper hiatus that would ensue until 1996.
Mount Kimbie share new songs “f1 racer” and “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” announce new album
Mount Kimbie have announced their new project MK 3.5: Die Cuts | City Planning. The double album is out on November 4 via Warp Records and contains one full-length solo record from each member of the English electronic music duo, Speakerboxxx / The Love Below style. With today's announcement comes the release of two new songs, “f1 racer” featuring Kučka and produced by MK's Dom Maker as well as “Zone 1 (24 Hours),” produced by Kai Campos.
Fresh Squeezed Opera Announces Final Vocal Lab Concert
Fresh Squeezed Opera will present the world premiere of four new works by Daniel Aaron Ramírez, Afarin Mansouri, Kendra Harder and Claudia Álvarez, on Sept. 30 as part of the. final concert of Fresh Squeezed Vocal Lab. Audiences can watch the showcase online via the company’s official website....
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
