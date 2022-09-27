ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sulphur Springs, TX

Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center

PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
PARIS, TX
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete

Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion

FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
FANNIN COUNTY, TX
Sulphur Springs homecoming royalty named

Homecoming royalty was named Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium during pre-game activities before a packed house. Miley Fisher was named homecoming queen with Addisyn Wall and Angeles Cruz given honors as princesses. The honors were voted on by the student body at Sulphur Springs High School. Awards were presented by...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs

Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes

A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Police searching for missing Paris woman

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
PARIS, TX
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
ABILENE, TX
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge

A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Newest Acreage Listings That Just Arrived On the Market

Open 4 acres w/utilities on I-30 frontage being used as an R.V. Air BnB — Sulphur Springs. Great location and easy ON & OFF access to I-30 with utilities already in place on 4.066 acres! Just outside the city limits, you’ll find this convenient tract located less than 4 miles east of the quaint but thriving town of Sulphur Springs and on the route to popular recreational boating destinations on Lake Cypress Springs and Bob Sandlin Lake. Currently used as an R.V. AirBnB but could move in a tiny home(s) for nightly stays or could be a place for travelers with livestock or horses to stop and have enough acreage for their animals.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
