Hopkins County Week 6 Previews
After what felt like an eternity waiting for the Texas High School Football season, it’s here and it’s flying by. It may seem like it was just yesterday that the season was started, and here we are, already at the halfway point of the 2022 season. This week...
Sulphur Springs’ Vender Wright named 2022 Ms Texas Senior
Vender Wright was crowned the new 2022 Ms Texas Senior Classic Pageant Queen on Saturday night in Tyler, Texas. There were 20 ladies vying for the crown. Vender was Ms Hopkins County Senior in 2019/2020. Kylene Claypool, 2022 Ms Hopkins County Senior also completed and was awarded Most Talented. Stella...
Information About the Preparatory CDL Truck Driving Course at the Paris Junior College-Sulphur Springs Center
PJC-Sulphur Springs Center Instructor Mike Minihan, standing, explains one of the topics to his students in the preparatory CDL truck driving class. The students are, from left, Ricardo Yanez, David Tilley and David Kemp. Back: Miranda Hodges and Fred Gilstrap. The class is part of the adult education program at the campus. Call 903-885-1232 for more information about the course.
Bois d’Arc Lake Nearly Complete
Construction on Bois d’Arc Lake in Fannin County is nearing completion. The dam is now considered substantially complete now that it has electricity. Bois d’Arc Lake was built to meet the growing demand for water in North Texas, and to serve as a recreational facility. It’s the first new lake built in Texas in three decades.
A Welding Student From Campbell in the Paris Junior College Welding Shop
Welding student Charles Duffey of Campbell, right, looks on as PJC-Sulphur Springs Center welding instructor John Plemons inspects his “fillet welds” project, or joining two pieces together. Paris Junior College — located in Paris, Texas, about 100 miles northeast of Dallas — has been a part of the...
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
Sulphur Springs homecoming royalty named
Homecoming royalty was named Friday at Gerald Prim Stadium during pre-game activities before a packed house. Miley Fisher was named homecoming queen with Addisyn Wall and Angeles Cruz given honors as princesses. The honors were voted on by the student body at Sulphur Springs High School. Awards were presented by...
Patrick, Collier campaign in Sulphur Springs
Both Dan Patrick and Mike Collier, who are running for Texas Lieutenant Governor, stopped in Sulphur Springs on Tuesday to greet fans and talk politics. Sulphur Springs is on the political map and that’s why your vote is so important!. Photos by Front Porch News.
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
Obituary for Dwayne Grimes
A memorial celebration of life for Dwayne Grimes of Sulphur Springs will be held on his birthday, Monday, Oct. 3rd, at 11am in the chapel of First Baptist Church. Visitation will be held in the chapel from 10:00-11:00am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to First Baptist Church of Sulphur Springs or their favorite charity.
Canton ISD mourns the loss of a student after ‘accident’
CANTON, Texas (KETK) — Canton ISD suffered a tragic loss of a student according to Wills Point ISD, who made a Facebook post in support of their neighboring school district. Wills Point ISD asks their community to wear green in support of Canton ISD on Friday. “Please keep this family in your prayers, as well […]
Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022
Home » Sulphur Springs ISD homecoming court winners 2022. A few of our favorite photos from Friday’s homecoming court!. Congratulations to the 2022 Sulphur Springs homecoming court:. Queen: Miley Fisher. Duchesses: Addison Wall and Angeles Cruz. Photos by Christian Dicus and Kacey Chicas.
Dial study club homecoming parade 2022
A few of our favorite photos from last night’s homecoming parade! Sulphur Springs faces Liberty-Eylau on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. for homecoming. The wildcats are 3-1.
SSHS welcomes students for Special Needs Game Day 2022
Sulphur Springs High School hosted Special Games Day on September 29. The purpose of the day is for local special needs children to experience the fun of athletics. Everyone had a great time!. Photos by Kacey Chicas.
Police searching for missing Paris woman
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris Police are asking for help locating a missing woman. Police said 59-year-old Susan Taylor is 5 foot 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair, and blue eyes. Officers said Taylor drives a white Kia Sorrento with Texas Tag CYJ8565. Police said Taylor lives...
Car totaled in Wylie area rollover wreck
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The party involved in a rollover crash in the Wylie area of Abilene narrowly avoided a bad fate Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5:30 Tuesday evening at FM 1750 and Hardison Lane. At this time, it is unclear what caused the crash. While the...
Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas hoping to hire 200 staff members
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The new Bubba’s 33 coming to East Texas is looking to hire 200 staff members. The restaurant is going to be located on 4504 S. Broadway Avenue in Tyler and they are searching for full and part-time employees to be pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. […]
Hopkins County United Way welcomes new campaign year with lead donor luncheon
Hopkins County United way hosted their lead donor lunch on September 28. The group expressed they appreciate your support and are thankful for what guests do to help us get the word out about the Campaign. Ninety-nine percent of money raised during this Campaign will stay in Hopkins County. “We...
Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Building Burglary Charge
A Sulphur Springs man was jailed on a building burglary charge Monday morning, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Todd Evans and Deputy Aaron Chaney located a wanted man at his rural Sulphur Springs residence and took him into custody at 10 a.m. Sept. 26, 2022.
Newest Acreage Listings That Just Arrived On the Market
Open 4 acres w/utilities on I-30 frontage being used as an R.V. Air BnB — Sulphur Springs. Great location and easy ON & OFF access to I-30 with utilities already in place on 4.066 acres! Just outside the city limits, you’ll find this convenient tract located less than 4 miles east of the quaint but thriving town of Sulphur Springs and on the route to popular recreational boating destinations on Lake Cypress Springs and Bob Sandlin Lake. Currently used as an R.V. AirBnB but could move in a tiny home(s) for nightly stays or could be a place for travelers with livestock or horses to stop and have enough acreage for their animals.
