ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS

LAFC, LA Galaxy will open 2023 MLS season with El Tráfico at Rose Bowl

By Jason Anderson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23xGky_0iCOnzZN00

MLS hasn’t finished its 2022 regular season, but that’s not stopping teams from announcing 2023 season openers.

LAFC and the LA Galaxy will begin their schedule next year by taking El Tráfico to the Rose Bowl, which will host the LA rivals on Saturday, February 25.

“This rivalry has, from day one, delivered an energy and electricity that together with incredible moments and memories on the pitch, has established it among the most engaging not only in Los Angeles but across MLS,” said LAFC Co-President & CBO Larry Freedman in a team statement . “It is only fitting that we are now taking it to one of the most iconic venues in all of sports.”

“The LA Galaxy are excited to write a new chapter in the storied soccer legacy of Los Angeles as we kick off our 2023 campaign against our intercity rival LAFC at the iconic Rose Bowl Stadium,” added LA Galaxy President Chris Klein in a statement from the elder club’s side of things. “We have a great history at the most legendary sports venue in the United States and know this will be a great spectacle for fans as we place one of the most exciting new rivalries in the world on LA’s biggest stage.”

Why a move to the Rose Bowl?

While various organizations that hold games there disagree on exactly how many seats are available at the Rose Bowl, that capacity is exactly why the teams would want to move. You could fit a sellout crowd from both the Banc of California Stadium and Dignity Health Sports Park into the Rose Bowl and still have plenty of tickets to sell.

The move also gives MLS a marquee match to lure fans over to their new broadcast partner, Apple TV . Typically, El Tráfico is one of the big draws for MLS, and one of the few games every year that seems to break through to the sports mainstream to any serious degree.

Given the Galaxy’s early history, when the Rose Bowl was their full-time home, it is fitting that the match will technically be a home game for the MLS original. The Galaxy played their first seven years (1996-2002) at the Rose Bowl before moving to Carson to the stadium now known as Dignity Health Sports Park.

Related

It's not a great idea to call Chicharito a clown

LA Galaxy deny claim they are trying to evict Orange County SC from their stadium

Gareth Bale chooses MLS, signs with LAFC

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Bale
Person
Chris Klein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#La Galaxy#Lafc#Rose Bowl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LOOK: Ducks unveil flashy jersey combo for Pac-12 After Dark game vs. Stanford

The Oregon Ducks are going to be up late on Saturday night, looking to take care of business against the Stanford Cardinal in a Pac-12 After Dark game that promises to be entertaining, based on the history between these two squads. With an 8 p.m. kick-off, the bright lights are going to be shining in Autzen Stadium, and the Ducks are going to be dressed accordingly, with these newly unveiled uniforms that will certainly stand out in the Saturday night lights, fit with apple green tops and bright yellow pants. After playing things relatively safe over the past couple of weeks against BYU and Washington State, it’s not a shock to see Oregon go this way against Stanford at home. Take a look at these detailed shots of the jerseys for this week. Oregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford CardinalOregon Ducks uniforms vs. Stanford Cardinal11
STANFORD, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
206K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy