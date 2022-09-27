Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th. There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.
WEAU-TV 13
Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire. September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history. In addition...
wiproud.com
Wisconsin elementary school vandalized, $1M in damages reported
BLACK RIVER FALLS Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – In an update to a story we reported in August, officers with the Black River Falls Police Department are asking for help in a school vandalism investigation. According to information from the department, damage at the Forrest Street Elementary School is estimated at more than one million dollars.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about three suspects, including two who have been arrested, who were involved in a chase after deputies began investigating a burglary. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson of St. Louis...
WEAU-TV 13
School bus companies experience driver shortages
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Yellow Bus Company and Student Transit are experiencing a shortage of school bus drivers. Many students start and end their day on the school bus, but filling drivers for those routes is getting harder, said Chippewa Yellow Bus Company Office Manager Jeff Novak.
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Public Health: The need for blood is critical
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical. Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.
WEAU-TV 13
La Crosse man killed in Sept. 11 crash on Highway 53
ONALASKA, Wis. (WEAU) - The name of the victim of a fatal crash on Sept. 11 in La Crosse County is released. The Wisconsin State Patrol said Thursday that 33-year-old Kee Yang of La Crosse, the only person in the vehicle he was driving, died after his vehicle went into the median on southbound Highway 53 near Holmen and struck the cable barriers, flipping over them.
WEAU-TV 13
Together Farms creating community in Mondovi
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
WEAU-TV 13
New Chippewa Area History Center location hopes to open to public by end of year
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa Area History Center is preparing to open at its new location on Bridgewater Avenue in Chippewa Falls. Through the combined effort of the Chippewa County Historical Society, Chippewa County Genealogical Society, fundraising, and donations, over $4 million has been raised since 2016 to build the new facility.
WEAU-TV 13
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
winonapost.com
Winona to welcome new riverboat at Levee Park Wednesday
The American Symphony, American Cruise Line's newest riverboat on the Mississippi, will be arriving in Winona on Wednesday, September 28, at 1:30 p.m. It will be docked in Winona through Thursday, September 29, at 11:30 p.m. Christened in Natchez, Mississippi, on August 30, 2022, the brand new riverboat is currently sailing the company's longest river cruise itinerary, a 22-day complete Mississippi river Cruise from New Orleans, La., to St. Paul, Minn.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire public library grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open. While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.
Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded five freight rail improvement projects $8 million in Freight Railroad Preservation Program grants and Freight Railroad Infrastructure Improvement Program loans. Grants provide up to 80 percent of the cost of projects that help preserve freight rail service or rehabilitate track on publicly owned rail lines while loans can […] The post Five Wisconsin rail projects receive $8 million appeared first on Transportation Today.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire opens its Intersectional Women’s Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire created the Intersectional Women’s Center to help make sure everyone has a place to feel supported and welcome. Rose-Marie Avin, Chair of the Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexualities Studies at UW-Eau Claire said the planning for this space started in 2020. A group of students saw the need for a place people on campus could come together, learn about issues affecting their lives and advocate for changes at the university. Now, two years later, the center is open.
WEAU-TV 13
Savoring the Arts Fundraiser
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is holding its annual fundraiser, Savoring the Arts. This year, it’s called, “The Speakeasy”, where you can take a step back to the days of speakeasies, flappers, and Prohibition. The 1920s, aka The Roaring...
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
WEAU-TV 13
Cantus
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A widely known men’s vocal ensemble, Cantus, will perform in Chippewa Falls this week, and it includes a local connection. Chippewa Falls native and McDonnell High School graduate, Jacob Christopher, is one of the singers in the ensemble. The concert, “Alone Together”, draws inspiration...
WEAU-TV 13
Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game. People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
