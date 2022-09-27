ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WEAU-TV 13

Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire. September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history. In addition...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th. There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire public library grand reopening

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open. While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Savoring the Arts Fundraiser

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is holding its annual fundraiser, Savoring the Arts. This year, it’s called, “The Speakeasy”, where you can take a step back to the days of speakeasies, flappers, and Prohibition. The 1920s, aka The Roaring...
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Eau Claire, WI
Eau Claire, WI
Entertainment
Local
Wisconsin Government
Eau Claire, WI
Government
WEAU-TV 13

Together Farms creating community in Mondovi

MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
MONDOVI, WI
WEAU-TV 13

West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 28th

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of collegiate volleyball heavyweights as the #11-ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds host the #3-ranked Northwestern Eagles. Plus, both the Blugolds men’s and women’s soccer teams are in action, with the men hosting Lawrence and the women hosting Concordia. Finally, Pheasant...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Jazz#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Uw Eau Claire#The Eau Claire Memorial
WEAU-TV 13

Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game. People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

UW-Eau Claire opens its Intersectional Women’s Center

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire created the Intersectional Women’s Center to help make sure everyone has a place to feel supported and welcome. Rose-Marie Avin, Chair of the Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexualities Studies at UW-Eau Claire said the planning for this space started in 2020. A group of students saw the need for a place people on campus could come together, learn about issues affecting their lives and advocate for changes at the university. Now, two years later, the center is open.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County

MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about three suspects, including two who have been arrested, who were involved in a chase after deputies began investigating a burglary. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson of St. Louis...
DUNN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WEAU-TV 13

Chippewa County Public Health: The need for blood is critical

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical. Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire County creating Opioid Settlement Task Force

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the next 18 years, Eau Claire County expects to receive nearly $2.6 million from two opioid settlements. To spend that money, it’s creating an Opioid Settlement Task Force. At its meeting last week, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of...
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
BLACK RIVER FALLS, WI
WEAU-TV 13

4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident

TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
WDIO-TV

Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night

At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
RICE LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy