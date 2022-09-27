Read full article on original website
WEAU-TV 13
Jurassic Quest is bringing dino-filled fun to Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most time-expansive dinosaur exhibit and it’s making a stop in Eau Claire. September 30th through October 2nd at the Chippewa Valley Expo Center, Jurassic Quest features 165 million years’ worth of dinosaur history. In addition...
WEAU-TV 13
The Falling Leaves Art Tour returns October 8th and 9th
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Falling Leaves Art Tour is returning to Eau Claire County on October 8th and 9th. There are over a dozen studios and stops in and around communities in Augusta, Fairchild, Fall Creek, and Northwestern Wisconsin. The tour highlights up to 31 artists and their works.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire public library grand reopening
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library is officially back open. While the Library had a soft opening on Sept. 14, Tuesday morning, a formal reopening and Ribbon Cutting Ceremony took place. The celebration for the reopening will go through Oct. 1, with events planned every day.
WEAU-TV 13
Savoring the Arts Fundraiser
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls is holding its annual fundraiser, Savoring the Arts. This year, it’s called, “The Speakeasy”, where you can take a step back to the days of speakeasies, flappers, and Prohibition. The 1920s, aka The Roaring...
WEAU-TV 13
Together Farms creating community in Mondovi
MONDOVI, Wis. (WEAU) -When members of one family moved to Mondovi, more than a decade ago, they wanted to grow food for their table. A few years ago, they started sharing that hard work with others. When work brought the Schneider family from the eastern part of the state to...
WEAU-TV 13
West Wisconsin Railroad Club Train Show
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The West Wisconsin Railroad Club is holding its 20th Train Show, October 8 & 9 at the L.E. Phillips YMCA Sports Center on Craig Road in Eau Claire. Hours are Saturday, October 8 from 10 am – 5 pm and Sunday, October 9 from 10 am – 3 pm.
WEAU-TV 13
Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have access to higher Internet speeds
VILLAGE OF FALL CREEK, Wis. (WEAU) - Rural communities in the Chippewa Valley will have additional access to a much need resource. Spectrum is expanding service to communities that include the Town of Seymour and the Village of Fall Creek. “It’s going to be a big time matter. If you...
WEAU-TV 13
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, September 28th
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a battle of collegiate volleyball heavyweights as the #11-ranked UW-Eau Claire Blugolds host the #3-ranked Northwestern Eagles. Plus, both the Blugolds men’s and women’s soccer teams are in action, with the men hosting Lawrence and the women hosting Concordia. Finally, Pheasant...
WEAU-TV 13
Cancer awareness event at UWEC volleyball game
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The UW-Eau Claire Blugolds Volleyball Team hosted a cancer awareness event in partnership with Mayo Clinic Health System at Wednesday night’s game. People attending the game at McPhee Physical Education Center could visit cancer awareness booths to learn about colon health, polyps, and how a colonoscopy can help reduce the risk of colon cancer.
WEAU-TV 13
UW-Eau Claire opens its Intersectional Women’s Center
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - UW-Eau Claire created the Intersectional Women’s Center to help make sure everyone has a place to feel supported and welcome. Rose-Marie Avin, Chair of the Race, Ethnicity, Gender and Sexualities Studies at UW-Eau Claire said the planning for this space started in 2020. A group of students saw the need for a place people on campus could come together, learn about issues affecting their lives and advocate for changes at the university. Now, two years later, the center is open.
WEAU-TV 13
2 men arrested, 1 man at large after early morning chase in Dunn County
MENOMONIE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office is providing more details about three suspects, including two who have been arrested, who were involved in a chase after deputies began investigating a burglary. In a release Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said that 42-year-old Miltiano Johnson of St. Louis...
WEAU-TV 13
What the Chippewa Falls referendum would mean for police and fire department
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -This November, voters living in Chippewa Falls will see a referendum on the ballot. It’s looking to exceed state levy limits by $1.2 million a year. That money will give additional funding to the city’s police and fire departments. The main focus of this referendum...
WEAU-TV 13
Chippewa County Public Health: The need for blood is critical
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -According to a social post via the Chippewa County Public Health Facebook Page, the need for blood is critical. Chippewa County Public Health says in their social post the Red Cross is sending “hundreds” of type O blood products to Florida to ensure blood remains available for patients in areas expected to be impacted by the storm. The social post from Chippewa County Public Health says appointments are available for the Blood Drive on Friday, Sept. 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Room 003 on the Lower Level of the Courthouse.
WEAU-TV 13
Action on proposed housing development in Eau Claire County postponed
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A proposed housing development in Eau Claire County is postponed indefinitely by the Eau Claire City Council. Formerly known as Orchard Hills, the project was looking to build single family homes in the Town of Washington. The developers were asking the Eau Claire City Council...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged with stealing money from Chippewa Falls youth basketball organization
CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a Chippewa Falls woman charged with stealing money from a youth basketball organization. 54-year-old Lisa Johnson is accused of stealing $83,846.93 from Cardinal Flight Girls Basketball while she was the treasurer of the non-profit group from September of 2014 to August of 2021.
WEAU-TV 13
Neillsville one-armed golfer gets opportunity to experience PGA Event
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Neillsville Country Club has become home for Isaac Berger. “He is at the golf course every day, as long as it’s not pouring rain,” says his mother, Jenn Berger. It’s a passion he’s taken up despite a very significant struggle. Isaac was born...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire County creating Opioid Settlement Task Force
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Over the next 18 years, Eau Claire County expects to receive nearly $2.6 million from two opioid settlements. To spend that money, it’s creating an Opioid Settlement Task Force. At its meeting last week, the Eau Claire County Board of Supervisors approved the creation of...
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls PD seeking public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Black River Falls Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate vandalism to a school. According to a media release from the Black River Falls Police Department, on Aug. 11, 2022 a Black River Falls Police Officer responded to Forrest Street Elementary School for damage to the school. It was discovered that multiple fire extinguishers were discharged in the building leaving fire extinguisher dust covering walls, floors, electronic equipment, and many other surfaces inside the school. Other damage seen in the school included broken windows and vandalism to new construction material. The estimated cost to restore the school to its condition before this act was in excess of $1 million.
WEAU-TV 13
4-year-old boy dies in Dunn County farm accident
TOWN OF PERU (Dunn County), Wis. (WEAU) - A 4-year-old boy is dead after a farm accident in rural Dunn County Wednesday. The Dunn County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that the child was hit and then run over by a skid steer that was being operated by an adult family member on a farm in the Town of Peru.
WDIO-TV
Jacobson’s Ace Hardware in Rice Lake, Wisconsin robbed Friday night
At approximately 7:07 pm on Friday night, a male entered Jacobson’s Ace Hardware and robbed the store, located at 28 S Main Street in Rice Lake. The suspect was wearing a long dark gray jacket, dark blue jeans, a blue undershirt, a red, white, and blue hat, and an American flag face mask. The only other description was that the male had a deep voice.
