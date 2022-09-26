ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024

LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

LSU WR Jaray Jenkins is Jena’s Giant

JENA, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who’s from the small town of Jena, has been a Giant on and off the field. The sports crew made the trip to Jena, which is located in La Salle Parish northeast of Alexandria, to learn more about him.
JENA, LA
crescentcitysports.com

Ragin’ Cajuns host Homecoming against high-powered South Alabama

LAFAYETTE – After a pair of setbacks on the road, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field on Saturday when it hosts Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama in the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will...
LAFAYETTE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn

Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana Sports
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
andthevalleyshook.com

5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU

LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Developing Lafayette

St. Etienne Driving Range, A New Self-service Golf Range Now Open In Broussard

A new self-serve golf driving range, called St. Etienne Driving Range, just opened last week at 711 St. Etienne Rd in Broussard, LA. Located off Hwy 90, the new local driving range features 20 covered hitting bays with premium turf mats and strategically placed yardage flags and targets in the landing area to provide an exceptional practice experience. There is no rental fees, no “pay-per-hour” fees, or anything like that at St. Etienne Driving Range. All you need to pay for are your bucket of golf balls, which goes for $7 for 48 balls or $12 for 96 balls. You will need your own golf clubs though, as they do not offer club rentals. Personally, I wish they did have a small selection of golf clubs. I like to hit from time to time, but do not own clubs as I do not play golf regularly like some of my more well-off friends.
BROUSSARD, LA
Talk Radio 960am

Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?

Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
LAFAYETTE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hudspeth
KPLC TV

Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School

Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
JENNINGS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equipment Manager#New Orleans Bowl#Cajuns#American Football
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy