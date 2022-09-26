Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LSU visit impresses state's top baseball prospect for 2024
LSU head baseball coach Jay Johnson looks to keep the pipeline of top prep baseball talent from the state’s premiere prep program going. A year after signing the state’s top player in shortstop Gavin Guidry, all eyes are back on Barbe High School as the Lake Charles powerhouse has another top prospect waiting in the wings.
LSU WR Jaray Jenkins is Jena’s Giant
JENA, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior wide receiver Jaray Jenkins, who’s from the small town of Jena, has been a Giant on and off the field. The sports crew made the trip to Jena, which is located in La Salle Parish northeast of Alexandria, to learn more about him.
crescentcitysports.com
Ragin’ Cajuns host Homecoming against high-powered South Alabama
LAFAYETTE – After a pair of setbacks on the road, the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Football team returns to the friendly confines of Cajun Field on Saturday when it hosts Sun Belt Conference rival South Alabama in the annual Homecoming game. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. and will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly reveals LSU RB will miss Week 5 game vs. Auburn
Brian Kelly recently announced that the LSU Tigers will be without one of their running backs this weekend at Auburn. Armoni Goodwin, who leads the Tigers with 5 touchdowns, will not make the trip to Auburn. Goodwin is battling a “substantial” hamstring injury and will need time to heal. While only obtaining 24 yards on 8 carries last week against New Mexico, Goodwin did contribute 2 TDs and 1 catch for 5 yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
andthevalleyshook.com
5-Star Kaliya Lincoln Commits to LSU
LSU’s 2024 class starts off with a cannon blast. After Oklahoma made the rounds with the announcement of two 5-star signees, the Tigers landed one of their own with Kaliya Lincoln. The WOGA gymnast is tied for the 12th-best recruit in the class of 2024 according to College Gym News, the only major college gymnastics recruiting ranking site.
St. Etienne Driving Range, A New Self-service Golf Range Now Open In Broussard
A new self-serve golf driving range, called St. Etienne Driving Range, just opened last week at 711 St. Etienne Rd in Broussard, LA. Located off Hwy 90, the new local driving range features 20 covered hitting bays with premium turf mats and strategically placed yardage flags and targets in the landing area to provide an exceptional practice experience. There is no rental fees, no “pay-per-hour” fees, or anything like that at St. Etienne Driving Range. All you need to pay for are your bucket of golf balls, which goes for $7 for 48 balls or $12 for 96 balls. You will need your own golf clubs though, as they do not offer club rentals. Personally, I wish they did have a small selection of golf clubs. I like to hit from time to time, but do not own clubs as I do not play golf regularly like some of my more well-off friends.
Best ‘Under the Radar’ Plate Lunches in Acadiana
Plate lunches in Acadiana are almost as important as religion. With so many choices, we asked you where to find the best ones. You know, the "If You Know, You Know" ones that might not be the most obvious choices, and you know your stuff!. It's often said that our...
Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts, Still No Chocolate in the Middle—Why?
Acadian Bakery's Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts is an iconic brand in the Acadiana area. Acadian Bakery was opened in 1980 by William "Bill" Anderson and his wife, Margaret. In 2005 the Anderson's grandson Anthony Broussard took it over. Since then, Cajun Brand Sweet Dough Tarts can be found throughout Louisiana and southeastern Texas. But you won't find one with chocolate inside.
RELATED PEOPLE
The 72nd Louisiana Cattle Festival Announces Music Lineup
The first full weekend of October is coming up and you know what that means… The Louisiana Cattle Festival is returning for its 72nd year. This year the festival will take place on October 7-9, 2022 at the Red Barn located at 2901 Old Erath Road in Abbeville, La.
KPLC TV
Parents concerned about fighting at Jennings High School
Jennings, LA (KPLC) - An increase in fights between students at Jennings High School is causing concern among parents. One parent who wished to remain anonymous said several fights have taken place just this week. “One fight will turn out to multiple fights,” the parent said. “Kids are jumping kids,...
theadvocate.com
This SLCC training is so successful, most students didn't show up for graduation. They were at work.
Silence and confusion filled the auditorium Sept. 21 when no one walked up to the stage as names were called for South Louisiana Community College's commercial drivers license graduation. “Thank you lord,” one attendee said when someone finally went up. The CDL program, which lasts seven to eight weeks,...
theadvocate.com
‘When I’m chief’: Two of the finalists for Lafayette police chief share their visions at forum
Two of the three finalists for Lafayette police chief pitched themselves and their ideas to the community on Thursday evening, just two weeks before they’re set to be questioned by interviewers in the final round of Lafayette Consolidated Government’s hiring process. Former Louisiana State Police trooper Brian Ardoin...
IN THIS ARTICLE
LSU Reveille
Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?
There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
Is This Church's Chicken Sign in Lafayette Real?
Allegedly, this photo was taken at the Church's Chicken on North University Avenue in Lafayette.
Everything Must Go at Baton Rouge Ralph & Kacoo's
Everything at Ralph & Kacoo's in Baton Rouge will be auctioned off this weekend.
kalb.com
“Every day I cry”: Family of missing Marksville man speaks out wanting closure
AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KALB) - An Avoyelles Parish mother is trying to hold on to hope after her son, 36-year-old Regis “Eddy Branch” Simon, was reported missing in Marksville over six months ago and has yet to be found. Mary Helen Dupas, Simon’s mother, said March 13 was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawsuit: Black employee at Louisiana furniture store was called a racial slur, fired after reporting it
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Baton Rouge furniture store is being accused of violating federal law when a Black employee was called a racial slur and then fired for reporting it. According to the lawsuit filed Monday by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, a white account manager at Affordable Home Furnishings’ Florida Boulevard […]
Despite supply chain hurdles, Narcan distribution is saving lives in Lafayette
Christy Couvillier knows the sensation well. Waves of heat overtake the senses. Breathing slows. If her breathing stopped, her body would fail. But a dose of naloxone administered to Couvillier, a recovering opioid addict, prevented that overdose from killing her. She could breathe again. Couvillier is now six years sober,...
New Iberia Housing Authority Chairman speaks out about commissioner challenging his residency
The New Iberia Housing Authority chairman Bishop Darren Sophus spoke to News 10 after the board commissioner Raymond Lewis challenged his residency.
Youngsville man pleads guilty to striking, paralyzing cyclist in Lafayette
A Youngsville man pled guilty to attempted manslaughter after intentionally hitting someone with his car in 2018, stated District Attorney Don Landry.
Comments / 0