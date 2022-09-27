Read full article on original website
Amazon device Prime Day deals: are there more to come?
Amazon devices are some of the most popular smart devices in the world, and that's not just because of their great features and easy availability. It's also because you'll often find decent deals on Amazon devices such as the Echo, Fire and Kindle. Obviously, the usual time for such Amazon device deals is Amazon Prime Day (which happened in July this year) – but there are rumours that there will be another Amazon-specific retail event on the horizon, so that's why we've put this page together.
fintechmagazine.com
How low-code composition has transformed lender Pepper Money
Pepper Money's rise over the last 22 years is underpinned by its partnership with low-code platform Appian, plus its adoption of automation technologies. Founded in 2000, Pepper Money is one of the largest and most trusted non-bank lenders in Australia and New Zealand. Its team of more than 1,000 employees has already helped 327,000 customers to secure access to finance, and now it has an ambitious roadmap for the future by leveraging technology to its maximum potential as a strategic enabler.
Digital Trends
Is it worth waiting for Matter to buy new smart products?
An ambitious new smart home networking standard is on the horizon. It’s called Matter, and it promises to make connections between your various smart lights, speakers, TVs, cameras, and sensors more stable and seamless. Thread, a new wireless format that will play nice with Matter, has been percolating up through a number of products in anticipation, but it’s still far from ubiquitous. For those looking to haul their home into the future, is it worth holding out until Matter is released before loading up on gear?
Engadget
Lenovo’s Smart Clock Essential with Alexa falls to an all-time low of $35
Both colorways are on sale. The home security hogging all the awards. All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing.
Gizmodo
Teenage Engineering's Tiny Record Player Also Makes Custom Vinyl Records
If you asked fans of Teenage Engineering’s musical toys and instruments what the company’s next creation would be, they probably assumed it would be a new Pocket Operator, another speaker, or maybe an update to the OP-Z. In reality, it’s the company’s first device that wholeheartedly embraces analog audio: a portable record cutter.
Android Headlines
Amazon Announced A Bunch Of New Echo Devices
Amazon just had its hardware event, and it announced some interesting devices that we should be looking forward to. Among the devices announced, Amazon unveiled a bunch of new Echo smart speakers. These include some affordable Echo Dot devices that could be used as holiday gifts. These new Echo devices...
Best smart ceiling fans 2022
Smart light, check. Smart speakers, check. But have you thought about keeping your home cool or warm with a smart ceiling fan? Now's the time, and these are some of the best.
Business Insider
Amazon's latest smart home lineup features new Ring, Blink, Echo, and Eero devices — here's a full breakdown
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon announced several new smart home products and features during a launch event on September 28. Highlights include a new Ring camera with radar sensors and Echo Dots that act like Eero Wi-Fi satellites. There's also a new...
Engadget
Here are the new features Amazon is adding to Alexa
While new gadgets tend to dominate Amazon's annual Devices and Services Event, the company still has a few upgrades planned for its ubiquitous digital assistant. So here are all the fresh features and skills Amazon is planning to add to Alexa. For people trying to shop for a new outfit,...
How many Amazon Echoes do you need for your home?
Depending on the size of your home and where you feel you could use some Alexa assistance, you really don't need to spend more than $300 to fill your home with Echo speakers.
travelawaits.com
Keep Your Phone, Tablet, And Laptop Charged On-The-Go With These Top-Rated Portable Chargers
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Recently I was Instagramming away on a press trip when my phone ran out of juice. What a bummer! I had to head back to the hotel to recharge. Never again, I swore. Now I’m on the hunt for the best portable charger on the market. Here’s what I found.
ZDNet
Matter hits close to home: Amazon prepares to add it to most of its devices
We've been eagerly awaiting the launch of Matter since the announcement of the smart home connectivity standard in 2019, and Amazon has indicated that we're closer than ever: The company at its fall hardware event Wednesday reiterated its support for Matter-enabled devices by the end of this year. While we...
Raspberry Pi Pico Keyboard has OLED Keycaps
Maker and developer Thomas, also known as Thpoll, has made an RP2040-powered keyboard with OLEDs beneath the keycaps.
Best computer speakers 2022: upgrade your desktop audio
The best desktop speakers will deliver great sound without taking up too much space, ideal for a small room or home office.
Register Citizen
Jio Platforms CFO on 5G Launch in India: ‘This Is Going to Transform Streaming as We Know it’
5G is going to roll out across India from Oct. 1 and Reliance Jio, the country’s leading mobile service operator with 413 million subscribers, will be at the forefront of it. The move could have a transformational effect. The 5G rollout in India will happen via Jio Platforms, the...
fintechmagazine.com
PingPong and Uncapped offer online sellers cash advances
Through a new partnership with fintech lender Uncapped, PingPong Payments will offer online sellers capital advances ranging from €10,000 to €10mn. Chinese payments processor PingPong Payments has teamed up with fintech lender Uncapped in a partnership that will allow PingPong’s customers to gain access to a capital advance.
The Verge
Bose’s ultra-comfy QuietComfort 45 headphones are $80 off today
Whether you’re working from a noisy cafe or commuting on a train, a comfortable pair of noise-canceling headphones can prove invaluable in the right setting. Thankfully, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are currently matching their best price to date at Best Buy, where you can pick them up for $249 instead of $329 — a discount we haven’t seen in a while.
Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory provides intelligent on-the-go assistance
Find yourself wishing you could upgrade your old Echo Auto? You can! The Amazon Echo Auto 2nd Gen smart car accessory features a suite of new features. With a redesigned look, it blends in with your car’s interior. Not only that, but it truly looks like a member of the Echo family. Integrating into your vehicle, it gives you the smart car features you want. Its slim design includes a mounting plate. Simply adhere it, and it will remain secure. With 5 individual microphones, it hears your commands even if the road noise around you is quite loud. Designed to respond to voice commands, it can also play music. And it even has a function that switches from your home stereo to your vehicle’s speakers as you get in. Providing navigation and hands-free calling, it can let you know when your pre-ordered Whole Foods grocery order is ready for pickup!
CNET
Give Your Home's Internet a Boost With Up to 40% Off Eero Mesh Routers
Now that so much of our personal and professional lives take place online, having dependable home internet is an absolute necessity. And while a good home internet service provider is important, you'll also need a powerful and reliable Wi-Fi router for the best performance. Amazon's Eero 6 mesh routers earned a spot on our lists of the best mesh routers and the best Wi-Fi 6 routers for 2022, and right now you can pick one up at a discount. Amazon is currently offering up to 40% off its Eero 6, 6 Plus and Pro 6 routers, with prices starting at just $75. There's no clear-cut expiration on these deals, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you're hoping to snag one at this price.
