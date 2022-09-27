Read full article on original website
Dmose
1d ago
Republicans are gonna have a problem with this. How dare anyone make it easier for people with disabilities to vote?
Reply
3
Marie Bulot
2d ago
Good Job!!Now let's work on party biased redistricting and voter suppression!!#EveryVoteShouldCount
Reply
4
Related
Inside Indiana Business
Indiana BMV weighs more branch closures, pushes for more digital transactions
Some Hoosiers are pleading with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles to keep local branches open as the agency debates additional closures and pushes for more digital service transactions. The BMV has completely closed eight branches around the state since 2019, according to agency data. More than a dozen other...
WISH-TV
Suit: Indiana man will be forced to spend more with Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Frank Garrison will get up to $20,000 eliminated for his student loans through President Biden’s plan. However, a lawsuit filed against the U.S. Department of Education states it will end up costing him more money. “He’s actually going to just get $1,000 tax bill extra...
Indiana state auditor: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed
INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana automatic taxpayer refund checks – more than 1.5 million – have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz announced Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
eaglecountryonline.com
Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed
INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WISH-TV
Attorney for The Satanic Temple explains reasoning behind Indiana abortion lawsuit
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The lawyer for The Satanic Temple said, beyond Indiana’s near-total abortion ban violating members’ religious freedoms, it comes down to an issue of property ownership of the uterus and involuntary servitude during what they describe as an “involuntary pregnancy.”. W. James MacNaughton is...
WTHI
Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program
PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
Hoosiers encouraged to assign a 'legacy contact' for social media, cell phone data
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is encouraging Hoosiers to assign a "legacy contact" for their social media and cell phone accounts. “Death is never something we want to think about,” Rokita said. “However, it’s best to be prepared and gain the reassurance knowing your online presence will be taken care of by someone you love and trust.”
Inside Indiana Business
Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans
Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
WTHI
Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth
MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
bloomingtonian.com
Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday
Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
MSNBC
Indiana lawyer seeks to block Biden's student debt forgiveness program
A public interest lawyer in Indiana is suing the Biden administration to block the student loan forgiveness program. The suit states that the policy violates the constitution, and that some could be subject to a state income tax liability. NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell reports. Sept. 27, 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
Inside Indiana Business
Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan
With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
What Are Your Shopping Pet-Peeves? Kentucky, Indiana and Illinios Residents Rant
Shopping is not one of my favorite things to do. I can't stand going to the grocery store and even during the holidays, I dread having to shop. So, suffice to say, I have a lot of per-peeves when it comes to shopping. My two biggest are aisles that are...
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies
The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are already helping, with more to come possibly […] The post Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
wfft.com
Higher electric bills expected in Northeast Indiana this winter
The weather is getting colder and this year, the cost to heat your home is expected to go up around 17 percent from last year. For those who heat their home with electric, The National Energy Assistance Directors Association anticipates a roughly seven percent increase.
Indianapolis man suing over plan to forgive student loans
Pacific Legal Foundation, a Libertarian public interest law firm, is representing Frank Garrison in a lawsuit against the U.S.
Comments / 2