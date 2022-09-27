ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Dmose
1d ago

Republicans are gonna have a problem with this. How dare anyone make it easier for people with disabilities to vote?

Reply
3
Marie Bulot
2d ago

Good Job!!Now let's work on party biased redistricting and voter suppression!!#EveryVoteShouldCount

Reply
4
Related
WTHR

Indiana state auditor: All automatic taxpayer refund checks printed and mailed

INDIANAPOLIS — All Indiana automatic taxpayer refund checks – more than 1.5 million – have been printed and mailed, Indiana State Auditor Tera Klutz announced Thursday. “We successfully completed printing on September 21 and sent the last batch of automatic taxpayer refund checks to the postal service on September 22,” Klutz said in a statement. “Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return in 2021, should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check by now.”
INDIANA STATE
eaglecountryonline.com

Indiana State Auditor Confirms ATR Checks Are Printed & Mailed

INDIANAPOLIS – Hoosiers taxpayers should have received their automatic taxpayer refund via direct deposit or mailed check, according to State Auditor Tera Klutz. Klutz confirmed Thursday that more than 1.5 million automatic taxpayer refund (ATR) checks have been printed and mailed. Most Hoosiers who filed a 2020 tax return...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disability#Election State#Indiana#Early Voting#Absentee Ballot#Politics
WTHI

Duke Energy works to support three Indiana communities through program

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Duke Energy is supporting three Indiana communities to spark economic development. Those counties are Hamilton, Hendricks, and Putnam Counties. Duke Energy plans to prepare potential business sites for development and will market them to companies nationwide. It's all a part of its 2022 site readiness...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Governor signs carbon capture bill, adding to Indiana’s hydrogen plans

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Tuesday signed a bill that creates a regulatory framework for companies to store captured carbon dioxide underground in Indiana. The governor was joined by several local and state elected officials for the signing at the BP Whiting Refinery. Paul Mitchell, CEO of Indianapolis-based Energy Systems Network, says the law could make northwest Indiana one of the largest hubs for carbon sequestration and hydrogen production in the country.
INDIANA STATE
WTHI

Rural Communities Roundtable - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County leaders to discuss their economic growth

MARSHALL, Ind. (WTHI) - Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch sat down with Parke County community leaders to hear issues and discuss room for growth. "While they have challenges like the more urban areas, somewhat distinct and unique. It was good to hear about those, to be able to figure out and learn how we can partner with them better to overcome those challenges," said Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
PARKE COUNTY, IN
bloomingtonian.com

Video: Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita visits Bloomington last Friday

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita spoke about a range of conservative topics Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Indiana Memorial Union in Bloomington, Indiana. Among the topics covered were banning critical race theory, celebrating Indiana’s near total ban on abortion, Indiana’s constitutional carry (concealed gun) law, his son, the lawsuit against the Archdiocese of Indianapolis, and laws to prevent transgendered children from playing sports on school teams.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up

Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Black Hoosiers call for racial equity in EV charging plan

With over $100 million of federal money earmarked for electric vehicle infrastructure in Indiana, a group of Black Hoosiers met with federal Department of Transportation representatives Monday, urging the agency to reject the state’s plan in favor of one more equitable to communities of color. Denise Abdul-Rahman, the environmental...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita are named as defendants in the lawsuit. The […]
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies

The state of Indiana shed hundreds of employees throughout the pandemic — and hired hundreds more since — in a turnover struggle that peaked in early 2022, according to data from the Indiana State Personnel Department. Agency leaders say new employee-friendly policies from Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb are already helping, with more to come possibly […] The post Indiana takes on high turnover with pro-employee policies appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy