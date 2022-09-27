ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October

INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Cheney, WA
Education
Local
Washington Society
Spokane, WA
Society
City
Cheney, WA
Local
Washington Education
Spokane, WA
Education
KREM2

Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#Pub#Linus K12#The Yakima Nation
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November

SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
KREM

Residents in mobile park community form coalition due to increased rent

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A small community in North Idaho has seen its rent prices drastically increase over the last year. In response to rising rent prices, people living at the Oak Crest Mobile Home Park in Kootenai County have formed a housing coalition. The goal of the coalition is to provide resources for the more than 500 people that live in the park.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
98.3 The KEY

Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again

Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
SPOKANE, WA
ifiberone.com

GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman

MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
MOSES LAKE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy