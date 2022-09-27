Read full article on original website
Daughter of North Idaho rock painter makes sure her father's legacy is remembered
POST FALLS, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene Press:. Many will remember 89-year-old veteran Wally Betz for the paintings he shared with his community in North Idaho. But what his daughter, Vicki Hart, will remember most fondly is the love...
Spokane Public Schools introducing students to ‘adulting’ skills
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Public Schools wants to make sure your kids are ready to handle life when they leave for college or live on their own after they turn 18. The school district is now teaching kids to be money smart. Spokane Public Schools’ seniors aren’t just learning subjects like math or history, but lessons like how to file...
ewu.edu
President Invites Faculty and Staff to Forum to Cultivate Culture at Eastern
EWU President Shari McMahan invites faculty and staff to participate in a campus forum that will help in the process of rebuilding our campus culture, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the Hargreaves Reading Room. Through table-top discussions, we will explore what stress is and how it impacts...
U.S. Air Force Band coming to Inland Northwest in October
INLAND NORTHWEST — The United States Air Force Band and Singing Sergeants from Washington, D.C. will be performing in the Inland Northwest this October. They will be on a 12-day tour across Idaho, Washington and Oregon. The community relations tour honors those who have served and are serving in the Air Force. It also celebrates the 75th anniversary of the United States Air Force.
Spokane Valley gym offering free self-defense classes for women
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A gym in Spokane Valley is hosting a free women’s self-defense class this Thursday. The class comes at an important time too, as more women are being victimized in violent crimes. Less than a month ago, a woman was attacked in the Kendall Yards on the Centennial Trail.
Coeur d'Alene Tribe donates $75,000 to Kootenai County human rights group
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene Tribe gave $75,000 to the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations during its 23rd annual human rights banquet on Saturday, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. “We have had no better partner and friend over these more...
Spokane neighborhood could become new historical district
SPOKANE, Wash. — Thanks to a group of neighbors, the Cannon Streetcar Suburb in Spokane might soon become a historic district. The Cannon Streetcar neighborhood has been in Spokane for over a century. A few of the homes in the neighborhood are over 100 years old. Residents that live in the neighborhood want to preserve the historical features that make it unique.
Spokane School Board considering messaging to parents about safe firearm storage
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane School Board is considering increasing its efforts to inform parents of their obligations to store firearms in their homes securely. A draft resolution shows the district would work with local law enforcement, health agencies and nonprofits to collaborate and increase their efforts in this messaging.
Mayor Nadine Woodward calls on solution to Camp Hope to be figured out by winter
In an online address on Tuesday, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward spoke out about Camp Hope. Woodward said a solution should be made by winter.
Spokane County Sheriff outlines plan to clear I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich met with law enforcement and local non-profits to develop his plan to clear out the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. In an exclusive interview with KREM 2, Knezovich said he met with the Spokane Police Department (SPD), members...
‘It was hard to imagine’: Free self-defense class following Kendall Yards attack
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A free self-defense class is being hosted this Thursday evening. Hilary Shaffer, a personal trainer hosting the event explains it’s because her friend’s sister was attacked in Kendall Yards. “We live in a beautiful city and it was just too close to home,...
Camp Hope clearing date pushed back to mid-November
SPOKANE, Wash. — The deadline to clear Camp Hope has been pushed back. Officials with the City of Spokane confirmed the deadline to clear Camp Hope was changed to mid-November after Mayor Nadine Woodward asked Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich for more time beyond his initial promise to clear the camp by mid-October. The Sheriff’s Office says November 10 is a timeline...
#4ThePeople: Spokane County Sheriff candidates share solutions to crime, Camp Hope, staffing
SPOKANE, Wash. — For the first time in 16 years, there will be a new sheriff in Spokane County. Two candidates are vying for your vote to replace Ozzie Knezovich. 4 News Now is asking them how they’ll tackle the issues that matter most to you for keeping your family safe.
New state agency changes how deadly use of police force is investigated
SPOKANE, Wash. — The director of Washington state's new Office of Independent Investigations is in Spokane this week meeting with groups and agencies his office will soon be working with. The state's legislature created the Office of Independent Investigations in May 2021. It's considered the first independent agency in...
inlander.com
Councilman Zappone swears his proposed redistricting map wasn't meant to benefit Councilman Zappone
Progressive Spokane City Councilmember Zack Zappone narrowly squeaked by in last year's City Council elections, besting conservative business owner Mike Lish in District 3 by just 262 votes, just over a percentage point. But if Map #2 from the City of Spokane Redistricting Board is approved, his reelection fight would...
Jewels Helping Hands, WSDOT working to put fences around I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — Jewels Helping Hands is working with the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) to install a fence around the homeless camp located near I-90 and Freya Street. This comes after Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich said he plans to clear the encampment by Oct. 14. WSDOT...
KREM
Residents in mobile park community form coalition due to increased rent
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A small community in North Idaho has seen its rent prices drastically increase over the last year. In response to rising rent prices, people living at the Oak Crest Mobile Home Park in Kootenai County have formed a housing coalition. The goal of the coalition is to provide resources for the more than 500 people that live in the park.
Do You Know Who Washington’s Homeless Are? Guess Again
Our recent article on Spokane's "Camp Hope," Washington's largest homeless community, prompted many responses from readers. Most of which were along the lines of "people are homeless by choice." Or they're homeless because of drug addiction. Or they're "too lazy to get a job." These are common reactions that you've no doubt heard before. But are they true?
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff sets back timeline to disband homeless camp by a month
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state...
ifiberone.com
GoFundMe started to help with funeral expenses for Theresa Bergman
MOSES LAKE — A GoFundMe has been started by the Bergman family to help pay for funeral expenses after Moses Lake resident Theresa Bergman was killed last week, allegedly by her husband. Bergman’s body was found Sept. 22 in rural Lincoln County. An arrest warrant for first-degree murder was...
