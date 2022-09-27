Read full article on original website
Jerry Sire
1d ago
I Promise school is a Marxist agenda school. Its amazing that the South Americans they duped into going to that school came here to escape Marxist indoctrination.
whbc.com
A New Home for Mckinley High School Just Part of a Plan that Changes the Face of Canton City Schools
It’s an ambitious plan that would ultimately move Mckinley High School to downtown Canton. Canton School Superinendent Jeff Talbert presented a proposal for the district to the school board last night. It is the next phase of his Design for Excellence plan. Not only does the plan involve moving...
whbc.com
County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal
What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
Federal mediator to assist with Garfield Heights schools negotiations as potential teacher strike looms
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — As contentious contract negotiations continue, the Garfield Heights Teachers Association has asked for a federal mediator to assist in efforts to work out a deal with the city school district and avoid a potential teachers strike. The union confirmed to 3News Wednesday it had obtained...
LeBron James Family Foundation, Stark State College to cover tuition for 2 years for I Promise Network students, eligible parents/guardians
AKRON, Ohio – Stark State College and the LeBron James Family Foundation are teaming up to offer students in the foundation’s I Promise Network two years of free tuition. The program is also open to two parents or guardians who live at the same residence as the eligible student.
I-Promise parents can now get two years of free college
The Lebron James Foundation is once again teaming up across the Greater Akron area to make a difference in the community.
Education Station: CMSD school for immigrant students named in honor of beloved educator
CLEVELAND — As part of our coverage of Hispanic Heritage Month, we want to shine a light on an educator with a passion for helping immigrant children succeed in our schools. So much so, a school in Cleveland was recently named in her honor. A few weeks ago, Thomas...
3News Investigates: State reports reveal dozens of Northeast Ohio school buses aren't passing inspections
CLEVELAND — SUBMIT A TIP: Is there an issue in your community that you feel we need to be aware of? Share it with our 3Investigates team by emailing investigate@wkyc.com. School buses are everyday vessels we trust to take our children to and from the classroom, but have you ever considered how safe those buses really are?
City of Akron announces date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's rescheduled State of the City address
AKRON, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above previously aired on 3News on Aug. 9, 2021. The City of Akron has announced the rescheduled date for Mayor Dan Horrigan's State of the City address. The event will take place on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the John S. Knight...
Local teacher named Ohio Teacher of the Year
Melissa Kmetz, a third-grade teacher at Lakeview Elementary School in Cortland was honored by her school Tuesday after receiving the statewide honor.
Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
wksu.org
Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board approved by city council
Akron will have an 11-member civilian police review board, now that city council approved an ordinance proposed by Mayor Dan Horrigan. Activists who have been calling for police reform in the aftermath of the fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker, however, are not satisfied with this plan. Akron NAACP President...
Garfield Heights teachers threaten strike
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Teachers in Garfield Heights have been working without a contract since June 30. "We wouldn't be continuing to want to negotiate if it wasn't that important and it's time that the staff is heard and understood," says Garfield Heights Teachers' Union (GHTA) member Susan Hart.
wksu.org
Morning Headlines: Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27:. Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board. With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say. State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices. New poll finds Stark County residents less...
cleveland19.com
Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
When is trick-or-treat night in Akron? City reveals 2022 Halloween plans, including free movie screenings like 'Hocus Pocus'
AKRON, Ohio — Halloween is right around the corner, and the city of Akron is preparing for the spooky season by hosting a variety of events throughout the month of October -- including a special screening of Hocus Pocus. Here are the highlights…. TRICK-OR-TREAT NIGHT. First up, the city...
The Power of Inspiration: Shoes and Clothes for Kids helping supply student success
CLEVELAND — In her more than 30 years of teaching, Deborah Evans has seen far too many students who simply don’t have the supplies they need. And as she told 3News Special Contributor Matt Kaulig, when students don’t have what they need, attendance rates drop. "If they...
Cleveland police commander under internal investigation, faces possible discipline
The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland police commander under internal investigation facing possible discipline.
Cleveland expected to approve spending $5 million in stimulus money on affordable housing project
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland City Council is expected to approve $5 million in COVID-19 stimulus funding for an affordable housing project that has been in the works for years. If approved during a Monday meeting, Cleveland would spend $4,919,291 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds on the Woodhill Homes...
Family of murdered Cleveland woman seeks answers after slow emergency response time
CLEVELAND — The family of a Cleveland woman who was murdered in her home earlier this month is demanding answers after what they believe was a slow response by police as the crime was taking place. Carly Capek's family says it took the Cleveland Division of Police 30 minutes...
How armed teens got into Cleveland school: I-Team
The FOX 8 I-Team has found kids with guns got into a Cleveland high school building even as a security officer was on the phone with 911.
