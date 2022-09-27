ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Jerry Sire
1d ago

I Promise school is a Marxist agenda school. Its amazing that the South Americans they duped into going to that school came here to escape Marxist indoctrination.

whbc.com

County Commissioner & Canton Alum Reacts to McKinley Proposal

What does a Canton City Schools Alum and County Commissioner think of all this? Janet Creighton joins Pam Cook to discuss all the details surrounding the proposal from Superintendent Talbert at the school board meeting Wednesday night. Join Canton’s Morning News at 6:45 Friday as Pam talks more about the proposal with Superintendent Talbert.
CANTON, OH
Akron, OH
Ohio Education
Ohio Government
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Cleveland.com

Strongsville schools commit substitute teachers to one year of service exclusively in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio – The Strongsville schools, due to the nationwide substitute teacher shortage, are committing yearlong substitute teachers to work exclusively for the Strongsville district in 2022-2023. Last month, the school board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Strongsville Education Association, the union representing teachers, clarifying that yearlong...
STRONGSVILLE, OH
WKYC

Garfield Heights teachers threaten strike

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio — Teachers in Garfield Heights have been working without a contract since June 30. "We wouldn't be continuing to want to negotiate if it wasn't that important and it's time that the staff is heard and understood," says Garfield Heights Teachers' Union (GHTA) member Susan Hart.
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

Bodycam shows Akron officers rushing into school during active shooter hoax

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage on Wednesday, showing officers rushing into Garfield Community Learning Center with their guns drawn last Friday, after they received a call reporting an active shooter in the building. It turned out to be a hoax. The video shows multiple...
AKRON, OH

