Elba police investigate teens death
Attorneys claim there is no evidence that would persuade a judge to sentence Koston McWaters to capital punishment. Due to the threat of inclement weather, some Wiregrass football games have been rescheduled. Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for Hurricane Ian evacuees. Updated: 6 hours ago. The path of Hurricane Ian...
Enterprise community expresses concern over donation bin removal
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Update. Just hours ago, a donation bin sat in the same condition as it did Monday. The delay in cleanup caused concern for people who live and show around that area. Now, crime scene tape has been replaced with a memorial. A prayer candle and roses...
Two organizations work together to support Dothan’s homeless population
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - In Southeast Alabama, we’re finally getting a taste of the fall weather, as our overnight temperatures are dipping into the 50′s. While it may sound like great news to some, for others, it adds to the challenges they’re already facing. The Harbor and...
Live at Lunch Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will
The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.
Dothan Witches Ride Interview
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. Bright Athlete: Elle Salter. Updated: 3 hours ago. Running several miles...
Ozark man arrested, accused of soliciting a child
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— After an investigation by the DPD, an Ozark man has been accused of soliciting a child electronically. Dothan Police began an investigation after being notified of a situation involving an adult male allegedly attempting to solicit a juvenile and get them to engage in sexual activities.
Body found in South Alabama donation bin identified as homeless man
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WSFA) - A body found inside a South Alabama donation bin has been identified as a homeless man. Enterprise police responded to the intersection of Boll Weevil Circle and Dauphin Street around 1 p.m. Monday on a report of a possible dead body inside the bin and confirmed the report.
Slash attack? Dothan domestic assault arrest
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly slashing a man across the face. On September 23, Dothan police responded to the Southeast Health Emergency Room for an assault that occurred in the 800 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, officers made contact with a male victim...
Death investigation continues in Elba
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—Authorities may be closer to making an arrest, or arrests in the fatal shooting. of an Elba High School senior. On Sunday night, “Jordon Xavier Marek” crashed his Nissan SUV into the garage door of a home. on Sunset Avenue near the Elba Nursing home...
Wiregrass 2-1-1 provides resource list for potential Ian evacuees
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The path of Hurricane Ian straying away from the Dothan area means several Floridians may be evacuating to southeast Alabama. Non-profits like Wiregrass 2-1-1 are busy working to ensure evacuees know what resources are available. Wiregrass 2-1-1 has created a website link solely dedicated to available...
Teen dies after possible gunshot wound; car crash in Elba
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - On Tuesday September 26th, Elba police received a call in reference to a vehicle that ran into a structure near the 1000 block of Sunset BLVD. Upon arrival, an officer discovered the driver, who has now been identified as 18-year-old Jordon Xavier Marek, suffered a possible gunshot wound.
Military healthcare network cuts thousand of pharmacies
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ken Klein spent 10 years on active military duty, another 10 in the reserves, and followed that with his distinguished stint in civil service. He has dedicated most of his 78 years to the U.S. government, but now wonders if his government is as loyal to him.
Providence Christian’s Elle Salter balances sports, school and community involvement
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Running several miles five to six days a week, doesn’t stop Elle Salter from maintaining a 4.58 GPA and actively volunteering at her church. “I love volunteering with VBS during the summer, that’s really fun for me,” expresses Salter. “I help with the flower decorating sometimes in the sanctuary, I also am involved with the Special Connections ministry at our church which is helping the special needs kids there.”
Man’s body found inside clothing donation bin, police say
A trip to drop off some clothes for charity turned dark after someone ended up finding a dead man inside the donation bin, according to police in Alabama.
Houston Co. Farm Center opens as livestock shelter
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - As Hurricane Ian approaches, entry requirements for livestock moving across state lines have been lifted. The Houston County Farm Center in Dothan, Alabama is opening as a livestock shelter for evacuees with livestock including horses and cattle to stay. Stalls are first come first serve and...
Suspect in Dothan businessman’s murder wants jail release
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An Ashford man charged with capital murder wants his release from the Houston County Jail. 24-year-old Koston Pierce McWaters, among two charged with killing a Dothan businessman, believes he should be given bail. Police allege that McWaters and Mekhi Telfair went to Robert Blount’s home on Labor...
Houston County gives $1 million to downtown project
Protestors are demanding reform from Alabama's prison system. Boll Weevil Soap Company receives Gold Retailer Award. The Boll Weevil Soap Company is one of Alabama’s small businesses of the year. 15,000 pharmacies cut from military healthcare network. Updated: 7 hours ago. Active military and veterans are furious that government...
Samson man arrested, charged with criminal surveillance
SAMSON, Ala (WDHN)— An investigation between the Samson Police Department and the SBI has led to the arrest of a Samson man, accused of using a camera to illegally take pictures of a tanning bed user. On June 28, a victim filed a report with the Samson Police Department...
Man found dead in bin identified
Artistic Director at Cotton Hall in Colquitt, Georgia, Will Murdock, joins us Live at Lunch to discuss their upcoming play titled Swamp Gravy: Nuthin' But A Will. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Driver License Division is experiencing a statewide network outage. Due to this outage, Driver License Examiners can not process any in-person Driver License transactions across the state; however, the online access is still accessible.
4WARN WEATHER SPECIAL: Hurricane Ian makes landfall, what impact on the Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Join Meteorologists Amber Kulick and Zach Hatcher as they discuss the landfall of Hurricane Ian and what it means for the Wiregrass. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
