The number of students on the campus of enterprise state is up 11-percent this semester. That's according to dean of students Kassie Mathis. She says one contributing factor is several expanded programs on campus -- like nursing. Mechatronics has also been expanded to both the Ozark and Enterprise campuses. Students still have time to enroll in the second mini-term which begins on October 17.

ENTERPRISE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO