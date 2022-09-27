Investigations are underway after the death of a Kansas man in an oilfield explosion in North Dakota. According to his obituary, Oscar Gilberto Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died September 15 from injuries he suffered in an explosion and fire at a drilling site. The website Inforum.com obtained an accident report from the local Sheriff in which a witness described a "lack of all safety procedures." The witness said fumes were visible all over the site. Gandara was one of three men injured in the blast west of Minot, North Dakota, on Sept. 2. The operator Chord Energy says it is cooperating with a government investigation, and is conducting one of its own.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO