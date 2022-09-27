Read full article on original website
Related
New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday
TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
Governor lauds state's economic development during Salina speech
Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Tuesday to speak to those attending the Kansas Economic Development Alliance (KEDA) annual fall conference. Kelly told those assembled that since she took office in January 2019, her administration has worked with private sector businesses to create and retain more than 50,000 jobs.
Kansas race tests which matters more: Economy or abortion?
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Republicans redrew Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids ' suburban Kansas City, Kansas-area district this year to make a third term harder for her to win, adding rural areas where former President Donald Trump did well and removing urban areas that Davids had carried handily. But...
ACLU of Kansas: Legislature needs to fix ‘endless probation’
An “endless probation” case is still dragging on in Kansas, with the defendant set to keep paying restitution for the next four decades, if legal reforms don’t address the situation. Edwanda Garrett pleaded guilty in 2009 to making fraudulent content, and again in 2017 for writing bad...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
Former Kan. GOP governor endorses Kelly's re-election
TOPEKA — Former Republican Gov. Mike Hayden endorsed Tuesday the reelection of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly. Hayden, who served as the state’s governor from 1987 to 1991, joined former GOP Gov. Bill Graves and former Democratic Govs. Kathleen Sebelius and John Carlin in urging Kansans to vote for Kelly on Nov. 8.
$51M in bonuses being distributed in Kan. to direct care workers
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly on Tuesday announced that her administration has begun the process of distributing $51 million in bonuses for direct care workers at Medicaid home and community-based services (HCBS) providers, according to a statement from her office. Governor Kelly announced the bonus payments early this year.
New judge lets Christian boarding school stay open for now
KANSAS CITY (AP) —A Missouri judge on Tuesday allowed a Christian boarding school to remain open for now, scheduling two days of hearings in October to determine its fate after multiple current and former students alleged widespread abuse. Cedar County Associate Circuit Judge Thomas Pyle's ruling came a day...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pandemic spending at Kan. hospitals could raise insurance cost
WICHITA — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per patient...
Millions in life insurance funds still unclaimed in Kansas
TOPEKA – As part of Life Insurance Awareness month, Insurance Commissioner Vicki Schmidt highlights a lost and found search program that can have a significant financial impact on a family. Kansans can use this program to search among millions of dollars in unpaid life insurance policy funds. “Purchasing life...
KDHE: Statewide COVID death toll tops 9,500
TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,645 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday Sept. 21, to Wednesday September 28, for a total of 878,499 cases. On Wednesday, the state reported 476 additional COVID-19 deaths since the report on September 21, for a total of 9,555. The large increase in deaths is attributed to OVS death data reconciliation and does not necessarily reflect an increase in recent deaths, according to the KDHE.
Kansas Farm Bureau Insight: History of hedge
Osage orange trees are still common throughout much of the United States, though not many people appreciate just how much the thorny, dense trees have shaped our country. Before Christopher Columbus’ arrival, Osage orange had a limited range in the Red River basin in Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. Like the droves of Europeans who followed, the tree eventually spread to all corners of our country, so long as you don’t count Alaska and Hawaii.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ellis City Lake: Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive
ELLIS — Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the rapidly dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
🎥White House explains Biden flub, search for late congresswoman
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden sought out deceased Rep. Jackie Walorski on Wednesday during remarks at a hunger conference, saying “Where’s Jackie?" The White House press secretary later said the congresswoman had been “top of mind” for the president at the time. (Click below...
KDHE: COVID case numbers in Ellis Co. continue to decline
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 10 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Sept. 17 to 23. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Ellis County was downgraded from the substantial to moderate incidence category by KDHE. (See map below). Since...
News From the Oil Patch: Oil prices dropping, gas prices rising
Investigations are underway after the death of a Kansas man in an oilfield explosion in North Dakota. According to his obituary, Oscar Gilberto Gandara, 37, of Liberal, Kansas, died September 15 from injuries he suffered in an explosion and fire at a drilling site. The website Inforum.com obtained an accident report from the local Sheriff in which a witness described a "lack of all safety procedures." The witness said fumes were visible all over the site. Gandara was one of three men injured in the blast west of Minot, North Dakota, on Sept. 2. The operator Chord Energy says it is cooperating with a government investigation, and is conducting one of its own.
Hays Post
Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hayspost.com/
Comments / 0