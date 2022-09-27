ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend, including a performance at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre. The new shows will be held Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa. All tickets from the original shows will be honored.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
Football
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida College Sports
Tampa, FL
Football
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Tampa, FL
College Sports
City
Boca Raton, FL
Boca Raton, FL
Sports
Boca Raton, FL
College Sports
wflx.com

Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule

Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and the departure of the first northbound...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
thenewtropic.com

Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter

Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

Cancellations, closures caused by Hurricane Ian

Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Okeechobee County public schools will be closed Wednesday. All classes at the University of South Florida have been canceled through Thursday, while classes at Florida State University...
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Willie Taggart
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services

Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian. The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usf#Fau Stadium#South Florida Bulls#Tampa Bay Area#American Football#College Football#Hurricane Ian#Fau#The Bulls Lrb 1 3 Rrb
cw34.com

South Florida community hit by high winds

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel

Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
FLORIDA STATE
thebossmagazine.com

Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton

South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
BOCA RATON, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Miami New Times

Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits

With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy