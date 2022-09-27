Read full article on original website
ESPN Paul Feinbaum analyst calls Miami football biggest college fraud
The Miami football program is the biggest fraud in college football according to ESPN analyst Paul Feinbaum. Feinbaum made the comments following a 45-31 Miami loss to Middle Tennessee State on Saturday. The comment from Feinbaum received some pushback from Miami fans on social media. The Miami loss to Middle...
SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna continues its reign & Armwood enters the rankings
It’s tough at times to think too much about high school football with Hurricane Ian barreling down on the Sunshine State’s west coast. The counties that are projected to take the brunt of it are Charlotte, Lee, Manatee and Sarasota counties with the Tampa Bay Area also seeing heavy rainfall and ...
Miami New Times
Save Tropical Park: Residents Dig in Heels to Battle UM Football Stadium Plan
Despite University of Miami athletic director Dan Radakovich proclaiming the university is happy with its football team playing 20 miles away from campus at Hard Rock Stadium, billionaire attorney John H. Ruiz is still all-in for building a 60,000 seat stadium for the UM football team at. Tropical Park in...
wflx.com
Cancellations, closures, postponements: concerts, football games and more
Here are the latest cancellations and closures caused by Hurricane Ian. Check back periodically as this information is updated with the latest information. Country music singer Luke Bryan has rescheduled three Florida shows that were initially scheduled for later this week and weekend, including a performance at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre. The new shows will be held Nov. 2 in Estero, Nov. 4 in West Palm Beach and Nov. 5 in Tampa. All tickets from the original shows will be honored.
wflx.com
Brightline modifies Thursday's morning schedule
Brightline announced Wednesday that it has made additional modifications to its Thursday morning schedule to conduct an inspection and the removal of debris from Hurricane Ian's winds. The departure of the first southbound train from West Palm Beach will be at 8:08 a.m. and the departure of the first northbound...
thenewtropic.com
Meet Cristina Bustamante and Ani Mezerhane, the pair behind Abuela’s Counter
Hey ladies! Introduce yourselves and tell New Tropic readers what it is that you do. We are Ani Mezerhane and Cristy Bustamante of Abuela’s Counter. We both come from large Cuban families filled with traditions and memories of fun gatherings filled with lots of food and love. Nothing makes us feel more connected to our Cuban roots than being in the kitchen and making meals for — and sometimes forcefully teaching our kids how — to prepare traditional Cuban food.
Miami New Times
Anastasia Samoylova Captures the Sunshine State in Her New Book, Floridas
A discarded wig lays on the ground, disheveled among dirt and rocks. The way the strands land looks like the legs of an octopus. Anastasia Samoylova hunches over and brings her head and shoulders into the frame in a way that almost appears as if she is wearing the wig.
wflx.com
3 Great Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like to go there on holiday and you are looking for new restaurants to explore, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Florida that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers, so make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
All major South Florida airports remain open, but airlines and trains curtailing some services
Southwest Airlines, a major air carrier serving all three South Florida airports, suspended its flights to the entire tri-county region Wednesday after curtailing service to other Florida airports in the path of Hurricane Ian. The suspensions came even though Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Miami International Airport and Palm Beach International Airport remained open to ...
wlrn.org
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling - but is it enough for struggling buyers?
Home prices in South Florida are finally falling. Last month prices fell in Miami-Dade for the first time since 2021, and prices in Broward have dipped for the first time in months. For those who have been waiting for the market to cool down, this is great news. But how...
In restaurant news: Fat Boyz Barbecue opens in Deerfield Beach, Ford’s Garage Wellington runs out of gas
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Plant Pizza, Cooper City Specializing in all-vegan, brick-oven pies and lentil-based pastas, this New York-style pizzeria from owner Samuel ...
wflx.com
Tropical storm-force winds in Palm Beach County as Ian goes over central Florida
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues over Florida. According to the 2 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Ian was packing maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, traveling north/northeast at 9 mph as it moves over Osceola County. TRACKING THE TROPICS: Hurricane Center...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
wflx.com
Ian likely to have severe impact on Florida air travel
Hurricane Ian's landfall could affect travel plans for anyone trying to fly in and out of the Sunshine State in the coming days, even though it doesn't appear that South Florida will get the worst of the storm. Flights at Palm Beach International Airport on Monday saw few cancellations and...
thebossmagazine.com
Stephen Bittel’s Terranova Inks Deal with New Tenants for Shadowwood Square in Boca Raton
South Florida’s temperate weather and beautiful coastline has long drawn retirees to the eastern tip of the Sunshine State, but over the past few years the area has been an increasingly popular destination for younger residents too. In addition to the draw of working remotely from the beach, the availability of homes and lack of state income tax has seen Florida gain more than 200,000 residents in the last year, making it second only to Texas in population growth.
wflx.com
Ian begins to move away; tropical storm warning for Palm Beach Co. discontinued
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to churn over Florida. According to the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, traveling north/northeast at 9 mph as it moves over Osceola County. TRACKING...
Exclusive: Total Traffic Weather Network Tornado Video
Over 15 planes damaged at North Perry Airport in Hollywood, Florida due to a suspected tornado.
Miami New Times
Cold Shoulder: Miami Commissioners Say You Only Matter if You Live Inside City Limits
With a municipality as large and influential as the City of Miami, decisions made within its borders have a wide-ranging impact on surrounding communities. People from all over Miami-Dade County want to speak their mind about issues on which the Miami city commission is deliberating. But if folks don't live within the city limits, certain commissioners don't want to hear from them.
