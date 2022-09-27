Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian pummels southwest Florida, terrorizes Palm Beach County with at least one tornado
Hurricane Ian’s malice bullied across spans of sawgrass and cattails and cypress swamp Tuesday night to rend roofs from condominiums west of Delray Beach in a dark confusion of spiraling winds and supercell thunderstorms. In moments, a tornado tossed cars at the Kings Point community like confetti, cut palm trees in half, tore chunks from buildings and sliced off roofs in a surgical assault that left microwaves untouched on countertops and clothes hanging neatly in closets. ...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast schools to reopen Friday
Now that Hurricane Ian has moved out of our viewing area, local school districts are announcing when students and staff members can return to class. The School District of Palm Beach County said all district-operated schools and offices will reopen on Friday. In addition, all district aftercare programs and after-school...
wflx.com
Kings Point residents relocated to West Palm Beach after tornado
A senior citizen facility in West Palm Beach has taken in nearly a dozen displaced residents after a tornado hit the Kings Point community near Delray Beach on Tuesday night. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said two people were taken to a hospital and more than two dozen residents were displaced from the tornado.
Tropical Storm Ian live updates Thursday: News around the state, Palm Beach County's forecast
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm Thursday morning and is expected to finish its destructive trek across Florida late Thursday after leaving unfathomable damage to the Gulf Coast and more than 1 million households in the dark. ...
Hurricane Ian update: Palm Beach County schools closed Thursday, as storm reaches Florida
Palm Beach County public schools will remain closed Thursday, as the region anticipates intense wind and rain from Hurricane Ian. Superintendent Mike Burke previously joined dozens of superintendents in closing school districts throughout the state Wednesday. Thousands of Palm Beach County residents have since lost power, and a tornado caused extensive damage at Kings Point,...
wflx.com
Tornado warning issued for Palm Beach County as Ian strengthens
Hurricane Ian has strengthened into a Category 4 hurricane as the entire state of Florida remains under a state of emergency. According to the 5 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Category 4 Hurricane Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 140 mph and moving toward the north-northeast at 10 mph.
Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday
The Palm Beach Post has made this article free of charge for all readers in the interest of public safety. Consider supporting the Post with a digital subscription. As Hurricane Ian barrels toward the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, Palm Beach County will still feel its effects.
cbs12.com
Tracking Ian: Power outages county-by-county
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Over 14,000 people in Palm Beach County are without power due to Hurricane Ian. Florida Power and Light announced outages for 14,210 customers in the area. Additionally, FPL is reporting outages for 190 residents in Indian River County, 390 in Martin County, 220...
brevardtimes.com
Tornado Warning Issued For Broward County, Hendry County, and Palm Beach County
BROWARD COUNTY, Florida – The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Broward County, FL, Hendry County, FL, and Palm Beach County, FL that will remain in effect until 1:45 AM EDT. Tornadoes are forming throughout South Florida this morning due to Hurricane Ian. Tornado Warning. FLC011-051-099-280545- /O.NEW.KMFL.TO.W.0058.220928T0518Z-220928T0545Z/
wflx.com
Ian begins to move away; tropical storm warning for Palm Beach Co. discontinued
Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm as it continues to churn over Florida. According to the 5 a.m. Thursday advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Ian is packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph, traveling north/northeast at 9 mph as it moves over Osceola County. TRACKING...
cw34.com
Hurricane evacuees with pets face trouble in Palm Beach County
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — Several Floridians on the West Coast headed East towards Palm Beach County Tuesday. All of them looking for refuge but they ran into problems when arriving. Carolyn and Roger Martin headed to Jupiter from their home in Cape Coral. They planned ahead and made a...
cw34.com
South Florida community hit by high winds
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One residential neighborhood west of Delray Beach was hit hard by the fierce winds that came through overnight as Hurricane Ian churned through the Gulf of Mexico. A grandmother who lives in Floral Lakes had quite a scare Tuesday night. We found her looking...
cw34.com
King's Point residents relocating to West Palm Beach following damage from Hurricane Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Many residents at King's Point in Delray Beach were left homeless following a confirmed tornado moved through the community. On Wednesday, the retirement community relocated to Fountainview in West Palm Beach with the help of Palm Beach County Fire Rescue. "All they need...
wflx.com
Florida residents evacuate to Palm Beach County as Ian approaches
We know what it's like to be ground zero when a storm is approaching. But this time, many people are choosing to evacuate to our area. In Florida, people will drive miles across the state to try to outrun a hurricane. And this time, state leaders are telling them to come to our part of Southeast Florida.
Hurricane Ian: Clematis by night scrubbed, schools closed; see full open, closed list in Palm Beach County
As Palm Beach County feels the impact of Hurricane Ian, here is what is open, closed from Jupiter to Boca Raton. More on Hurricane Ian: Major damage at Kings Point near Delray Beach possibly caused by tornado Hurricane Ian: What Palm Beach County residents need to know Wednesday ...
Hurricane Ian's outer bands brought 2 overnight tornado alerts to Jupiter area
JUPITER — Two tornado alerts surprised northern Palm Beach County residents on Tuesday nights as Hurricane Ian's outer bands moved north up the Florida peninsula. The National Weather Service Center in Miami said Wednesday afternoon that it is has received reports of two tornadoes in the Jupiter area but had not been able to confirm any damage or coordinates.
Hurricane Ian: These restaurants are closed Wednesday for the storm in Palm Beach County
As reports of Hurricane Ian’s force intensified, a wave of local restaurants announced temporary closures, at least for Wednesday. Here’s a batch of them. We’ll update this list as news develops. More Hurricane Ian updates:What is open, closed Wednesday in Palm Beach County. Hurricane Ian:What Palm Beach...
wlrn.org
Tornado slams into retirement community in Delray Beach
Hurricane Ian triggered a tornado that damaged several apartment buildings in Kings Point — a neighborhood west of Delray Beach for people 55 years or older. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue confirmed two people were transported to a local hospital, including a person trapped in a bathroom after a roof collapsed. And 30 people were evacuated with help from the Palm Beach County sheriff's office.
850wftl.com
Tornado displaces Kings Point residents, flips planes at Broward airport
(DELRAY BEACH, FL)- A night of wild weather triggered by the outer bands of Hurricane Ian injured 2 people, damaged cars and buildings, knocked out power for thousands and left at least 35 people homeless. At around 7:30 PM Tuesday the first of several tornado warnings were issued by the...
WPTV
Here's how many FPL customers are without electricity in South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Hurricane Ian's impacts are being felt across Florida as strong winds and tornadoes caused by the storm have knocked out electricity to portions of the state. Florida Power & Light has vowed to restore electricity to its customers as quickly as possible. WATCH: FPL...
