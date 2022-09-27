Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Fat Joe Recalls Mike Tyson Once Offering Remy Ma A Mercedes-Benz To Sleep With Him
Fat Joe has recalled the time Mike Tyson once offered his fellow Terror Squadian Remy Ma a car in exchange for spending the night with him. The revelation came during a recent sit-down between Joe, Angie Martinez and Tyson himself for a recent episode of the Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson podcast.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination
Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59
Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
RELATED PEOPLE
HipHopDX.com
Diddy’s Son King Combs Says Dinner With JAY-Z Is ‘Definitely Worth It’: ‘[He] Inspired Me A Lot’
King Combs has taken a side in the ongoing dinner with JAY-Z or six-figure paycheck debate and he wants the convo with Hov every time. Diddy’s son sat down with Bootleg Kev on the heels of the Kodak Black-assisted “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” this summer where he casually revealed that JAY-Z is a mentor in his life outside of his father.
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy
If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
BET
Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy
Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
Complex
Daphne Joy Responds to 50 Cent After He Speaks on Rumored Relationship With Diddy
Daphne Joy responded to 50 Cent after the Queens rapper and father of her child perpetuated an unsubstantiated rumor on Instagram involving Joy and Diddy. Joy initially responded when 50 Cent took to Instagram to post a picture of him and their shared son Sire Jackson, while accusing her of galavanting with Diddy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
NME
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”
Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager
Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
Lil Kim Once Shared How Nicki Minaj Caused a Rift Between Her and Diddy
Lil’ Kim was once involved in a heavily publicized feud with Nicki Minaj, which created a misunderstanding and rift with Kim’s relationship with Diddy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Complex
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy
City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
Fat Joe Faces Backlash For Outlook On PNB Rocks Death & Condoning Robbery [Watch]
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. RELATED: PnB Rock Dead at 30 Following Shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in LA The murder of Philly bred rapper PnB Rock has sparked a larger discussion and Fat Joe is catching a bit of backlash for weighing in. While on Charlamagne’s late talk show, Hell […]
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy
Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
September 29 In Hip-Hop History: OutKast Drops 'Aquemini' Album & More
Several rappers made history on this day 24 years ago.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
Yung Miami Sets the Record Straight on Life With a Hit Podcast, City Girls’ Next Album and Dating Diddy
She doesn't work jobs, she is a job. With a lauded new podcast, more music on the way and big goals to achieve, City Girls' Yung Miami is set on building an empire. Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Fall 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands soon.
Here’s What Happens to the ‘Power’ Universe and ‘BMF’ Now That 50 Cent’s Starz Deal Has Ended
50 Cent's four-year deal with Starz has come to an end, which means no new shows from him will air on the network. But what will happen with 'BMF' and the 'Power' Universe?
Comments / 0