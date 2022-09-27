ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diddy Cozies Up To Yung Miami In Rare PDA Pic As He Congratulates Her On BET Hip-Hop Nomination

Diddy, 52, congratulated his girlfriend Yung Miami, 28, after she was nominated for Best Hip Hip Platform at the upcoming 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. Diddy shared a rare PDA photo of the couple on Instagram, where Miami (whose real name is Caresha) laid on Diddy’s lap, as the “Come To Me” rapper kissed Miami on the head. Alongside the cute photo, which can be seen HERE, Diddy wrote out a heartfelt message to Miami to celebrate her nomination.
Coolio, West Coast Rapper Behind “Gangsta’s Paradise,” Dies at 59

Coolio, the Grammy-winning Compton rapper who was behind the global hit “Gangsta’s Paradise,” has died. He was 59. His manager, Jarez Posey, told The Hollywood Reporter that Coolio died Wednesday afternoon at a friend’s house in Los Angeles. “He went to use the bathroom and never came out,” he said. No cause of death was given. More from The Hollywood ReporterMichelle Pfeiffer, Weird Al Yankovic, Kenan Thompson Pay Tribute to CoolioRobert Cormier, Actor on 'Heartland' and 'Slasher,' Dies at 33Venetia Stevenson, Actress Once Called "The Most Photogenic Girl in the World," Dies at 84 Indelibly associated with West Coast hip-hop and gangsta...
Lebron James
Jamie Foxx
Fat Joe
Yung Miami Assures Fans She’s Still Single While Dating Diddy

If you were wondering if Yung Miami and Diddy still go together “real bad’,” the answer is yes… sort of. The “Good Love” rapper explained to XXL, “We are dating. We single, but we’re dating. People don’t know what dating means. He’s single, I’m single, but we’re dating. That’s what I mean when I say we go together. When we’re together, we’re together. We’re having the time of our lives, but we’re still single.”More from VIBE.comDiddy Sued By Woman Claiming To Be Kim Porter's Niece50 Cent Trolls His Son's Mother For Allegedly Dating DiddyDiddy Performs Classic Records And New Tunes...
Christian Combs Says He Always Wanted To Be A Rapper Like His Father Diddy

Diddy’s son Christian Combs always knew he would be a rapper and joined his father on stage at iHeartRadio Music Festival over the weekend. Performing under the moniker King Combs, the 24-year-old sang along with his dad to the Bad Boy mogul's classic hits, including "Can't Stop Won't Stop" and "Mo Money Mo Problems."
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat

Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
Eminem and Snoop Dogg squashed their beef following Dr. Dre’s aneurysm: “This is stupid as hell”

Eminem has revealed that a feud he had with Snoop Dogg was hashed out following the hospitalisation of their mutual friend Dr. Dre. The revelation came during an appearance on Paul Pod – the SiriusXM show hosted by Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s longtime manager who has appeared on several skits on albums throughout the rapper’s discography. The beef reportedly stemmed from Snoop’s appearance on ‘Bitch Please II’, a track on Eminem’s 2000 album ‘The Marshall Mathers LP’ that also featured Dr. Dre and Xzibit.
Coolio, rapper and producer, dead at 59, according to his manager

Coolio, the Grammy-award winning rapper best known for his number one single "Gangsta's Paradise," is dead at 59, his representative confirmed to Insider. The rapper, whose real name was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., came to prominence on the LA rap scene in the late 1980s but skyrocketed to fame in the mid-90s when "Gangsta's Paradise" was used for the 1995 film "Dangerous Minds" starring Michelle Pfeiffer.
City Girls Talk Relationships With Lil Uzi Vert and Diddy

City Girls’ Yung Miami and JT speak candidly about their respective relationships with Diddy and Lil Uzi Vert in a new cover story interview, out Monday. Speaking with Pop Sugar, the duo reflected on their continually expanding presence on pop culture, including comments to writer Shelton Boyd-Griffith about their individual personal lives. On matters of Diddy, who earlier this year declared Miami’s “Go Papi!” sign at the BET Awards “one of the sweetest things anyone’s ever done for me,” Miami struck a playful chord when it came to addressing speculation and assumptions surrounding their relationship, which she describes as a “really supportive” one.
Fat Joe Faces Backlash For Outlook On PNB Rocks Death & Condoning Robbery [Watch]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. RELATED: PnB Rock Dead at 30 Following Shooting at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in LA The murder of Philly bred rapper PnB Rock has sparked a larger discussion and Fat Joe is catching a bit of backlash for weighing in. While on Charlamagne’s late talk show, Hell […]
Jadakiss Says He Hated Ghostwriting for Diddy

Jadakiss was the pen behind Diddy's lines on some classic tracks but The Lox member says it wasn't a task he enjoyed at all. On Tuesday (Sept. 20), Kiss was guest on Smoke DZA'a The Personal Party Podcast. During the chat among colleagues, DZA remarked about Jadakiss' ability as a ghostwriter for other artists when the Yonkers, N.Y. native revealed it's the gift and curse.
