Read full article on original website
Related
Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout
We knew the newest season of Real Housewives of New Jersey — coming soon to Bravo, would be intense, but after Teresa Giudice’s latest revelation, it’s looking like it’ll be more than just that. As Teresa was preparing to walk down the aisle to marry her prince charming, Luis Ruelas, several reports came out revealing […] The post Teresa Giudice Says She Will Never Reconcile With Joe and Melissa Gorga After Real Housewives Of New Jersey Fallout appeared first on Reality Tea.
Shut Out: Ramona Singer Begging for Invites After Being Fired From ‘The Real Housewives’
Ramona Singer may be losing her star power. The Real Housewives of New York City alum has reportedly been left off the guest list of many lavish parties after allegedly being let go from the hit Bravo series. “Publicists in New York are adding the new cast members names to their invite list while removing Ramona and all the other fired ladies, an insider exclusively dishes to OK!. “PR is a cruel business.”Yet Singer, who has the reputation of turning up to the opening of an envelope, is fighting back, refusing to give up her 15 minutes of reality fame.“Ramona...
Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo
Wow, Erika Jayne and Andy Cohen are warning us to expect an intense Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion coming very soon. Andy asks Erika what she thought about the reunion on a recent episode of Watch What Happens Live to which Erika replied, “It was a lot. I mean, it was really trying. And […] The post Erika Jayne Says Upcoming RHOBH Reunion Is The First Real Housewives Reunion That The Cast Didn’t Take A Group Photo appeared first on Reality Tea.
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: See the Shocking Texts Sent After Kathy Hilton's "Meltdown"
Watch: Why Kathy Hilton Would "NEVER" Join the RHOBH Cast Full Time. A cold front has hit Aspen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' cast trip in the snowy Colorado locale continued on the Sept. 14 episode of the Bravo series, and just when fans thought they were going to have to wait another week to see the much-teased fallout between Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton, an ominous message appeared on the screen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ramona Singer Blames ‘RHONY’ for Her Divorce, Kari Wells From ‘Married to Medicine’ Says Reality TV Can Kill Relationships
Ramona Singer blames 'RHONY' for her divorce from Mario Singer mainly because cameras added more pressure to their relationship, friend Kari Wells from 'Married to Medicine' said.
Diana Jenkins Is ‘out’ on ‘RHOBH, Tamra Judge From ‘RHOC’ Predicts
Tamra Judge from 'RHOC' is all but certain that Diana Jenkins is a one-and-done 'RHOBH' cast member after Diana posted about endings and not showing up for the reunion.
bravotv.com
Tom Schwartz Makes a Jaw-Dropping Reveal About Katie Maloney in Winter House Season 2
The Vanderpump Rules cast member will stop by the Vermont house to hang with the crew this October, and he’s packed plenty of his own drama. Amid the many relationship bombshells and dramas set to go down in Season 2 of Winter House, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Schwartz is also stopping by, and he packed up some of his own relationship baggage for the trip.
Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama
Kathy Hilton may only be a “friend of” on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… but she sure is bringing the heat. Yesss, Kathy! We love that you keep us laughing every episode, but I must admit, seeing you take shots at Lisa Rinna and even your own sister Kyle Richards has […] The post Kathy Hilton Shares Post Slamming Lisa Rinna As Cause Of Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Drama appeared first on Reality Tea.
RELATED PEOPLE
A Real Housewives Star Just Made $7.7M On Her Ridiculous Colorado Home
This star from the hit TV show "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," is laughing all the way to the bank after selling her absolutely stunning home in Colorado for nearly $8 million. Real Housewives Star Sells Ridiculous Colorado Home For $7.7 Million. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills debuted back...
Real Housewives star responds to Jennifer Lawrence calling her ‘evil’: ‘We could unmask’ her ‘ugly parts’
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne had a fiery response to Jennifer Lawrence calling her “evil”.Lawrence, who is famously a huge fan of the long-running reality show, said in a recent interview: “Erika is evil. I would go as far as to say, she needs a publicist ASAP.”Appearing on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen Wednesday (14 September), Jayne invited Lawrence down to the set to “mix it up” with them.“You know, it’s easy to label people when they are at their absolute lowest going through something in real time on television,” Jayne told the host.“But...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jan Josephs, Ex-Husband of Real Housewives Star Margaret Josephs, Dead at 74
Sad news today out of the world of reality television. We’ve learned that Jan Josephs, the ex-husband of Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs, passed away suddenly on August 26 from a heart attack. He was 74 years old. “Today would have been Jan’s 75th birthday,” wrote...
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Plays Cleanup After Lisa Barlow's Hot Mic Tirade
It was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world. In a scene that will go down in Housewives history, Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow snuck away to a private room and launched into a tirade against her longtime best friend, Meredith Marks. “That f**king piece of garbage whore!” she said, clearly unaware that her microphone was still on. “I f**king hate her. She’s a whore. She’s f**ked half of New York!”
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Real Housewives’ Star’s Estranged Husband Gave Mistress $300K in Firm Funds, Report Says
Tom Girardi, the embattled lawyer and estranged husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills personality Erika Jayne, gave $300,000 to a Los Angeles judge with whom he was having an affair so the woman could purchase ocean-front property in 2015, according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. Girardi, 83, allegedly drew the money not from his personal account, but from a trust account holding funds won by his law firm for cancer victims and the residents of a polluted California community. Many of the victims still allege they “never got a dime” of the money they were owed, according to one person who spoke to the Times. An attorney for Girardi’s former paramour, Tricia Bigelow, who retired last year, told the Times that the wire “was NOT marked as coming from a [Girardi Keese] trust account.” Jayne reacted with shock to the news on Wednesday. “Wow. I knew about jewelry, shopping sprees, and plastic surgery but this really threw me for a loop,” she wrote in an Instagram caption accompanying a screenshot of the Times’ story.
Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow
The reality is (pun intended) that Vicki Gunvalson will never leave Real Housewives behind. Despite being off the franchise that created the juggernaut that we know as Real Housewives today, Vicki is a Housewives icon. Whether we like it or not. Full disclosure – I don’t like it. So naturally, when she opened up a […] The post Vicki Gunvalson Shares Where She Stands With Heather Dubrow appeared first on Reality Tea.
Jon Hamm Calls Out Erika Jayne Over ‘RHOBH’ Earrings Drama: ‘They Were Never Yours’
Jon Hamm, 51, is a Real Housewives fan! During the Sept. 19 episode of The Howard Stern Show, Jon told the show’s host that he thinks Erika Jayne, 51, should give back the $750K diamond earrings that her estranged husband, Tom Girardi, 83, gave her back in 2007. “Jon, everyone wants to know should Erika Jayne give back the earrings?” Howard Stern asked the Mad Men actor, to which Jon shouted, “Yes! She should! It’s … the circular argument that ‘it’s not responsible…’ — you just want to shake her and go, ‘Honey, they were never yours! Give them back!'”
Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere
If you’ve been missing the ladies on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, the newest season of Dancing With The Stars may be just the perfect treat to hold you over. In case you missed it, Teresa Giudice was announced to be on the cast for the 31st season of the competition show. For the […] The post Teresa Giudice’s Daughter Audriana Giudice Gave Her The “Best Advice” Ahead Of Dancing With The Stars Premiere appeared first on Reality Tea.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
How Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' "Tough" Season 12 Reunion Breaks Tradition
Watch: Erika Jayne APOLOGIZES to Garcelle Beauvais on RHBOH. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 reunion is shaping up to be one for the books. Erika Jayne teased what's to come on the Sept. 14 episode of Watch What Happens Live, admitting "It was a lot." "It was...
Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted
Welcome back to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills recap. Last week, Lisa Rinna told the world about Kathy Hilton’s epic meltdown at a private club in Aspen. Rinna took Kathy home in a sprinter van. According to Rinna, Kathy continued to rage, even when they were alone at Kyle Richards’ house. But there weren’t […] The post Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 12 Episode 20 Recap: Apology Not Accepted appeared first on Reality Tea.
Popculture
'RHONJ' Alum Criticizes Teresa Giudice's 'Stiff' Performance on 'Dancing With the Stars'
Not all of Teresa Giudice's Real Housewives of New Jersey co-stars are rooting for her on Dancing With the Stars. Kim DePaola called her former Bravo castmate out as looking "stiff" after Giudice's first dance with pro partner Pasha Pashkov landed her in the bottom two during last week's DWTS premiere.
‘RHONY’ Star Leah McSweeney Clarifies “Former Housewife” Comment After Sparking Rumors Of ‘Real Housewives’ Exit
Leah McSweeney created a firestorm among fans of The Real Housewives of New York City after she referred to herself as a “former housewife.” The Married to the Mob clothing line founder created a TikTok video that she titled, “5 things I would never do as a former Real Housewife of NYC.” This sparked rumors among fans of the Bravo franchise that she had just confirmed she had exited the franchise for good. Earlier this year, executive producer Andy Cohen revealed in an interview with Variety that RHONY had been put on pause as they were working on rebooting the main franchise...
Comments / 0