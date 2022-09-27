Read full article on original website
Tuesday's HS roundup: Kerens, Lantaigne lead Winnacunnet girls soccer
HAMPTON - Riley Kerens and Mia Lantaigne each scored two goals as the Winnacunnet High School girls soccer team defeated Spaulding, 6-1 on Tuesday in a Division I contest. Maitri Clifford and Taylor Burness also scored for the Warriors, who improved to 5-4. Spaulding is 1-6. Marisa Reuss, Clifford, Kerens...
Taunton boys soccer breaks in new turf with win over Stoughton
TAUNTON — For the first time since the spring, Taunton High School held an athletic event on the newly renovated Aleixo “Tiger” Stadium on Wednesday. And so far, the Tigers are 1-0 on their new turf. The Taunton boys soccer team received the honor of being the...
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Sandwich field hockey wins battle of unbeatens against Monomoy
The Sandwich Blue Knights and Monomoy Sharks faced off in a field hockey battle Wednesday where both teams entered the contest with undefeated records. Quinn Jordan scored the lone goal of the match for Sandwich (7-0-0) as the Blue Knights handed Monomoy (6-1-0) their first loss with a 1-0 victory. More: Two undefeateds and high...
East Catholic tops RHAM for 5th straight girls soccer win
The East Catholic High girls soccer team won four games a year ago, none in the CCC East. But that was last year and what a difference a year makes. Anya Tansil scored twice Tuesday as the Eagles pushed their winning streak to five with a 7-1 win in CCC East action in Hebron.
Dover's Vitko reaches volleyball milestone in win over Windham
DOVER - Tory Vitko had 18 kills, including the 1,000th of her career as the Dover High School volleyball team improved to 6-2 on the season with a 3-0 win over Windham on Monday in a Division I match. Individual match scores were 25-22, 25-23, 25-22. Aidyn Stone had 15...
