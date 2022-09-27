Samuel M'Pemba, 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Missouri Tigers this weekend

IMG Academy (Florida) star Samuel M'Pemba is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects.

In July, the five-star prospect and nation's No. 2 edge-rusher trimmed his list to 7 - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.

But it turns out the 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete may be open to others.

On Tuesday, M'Pemba tweeted that he will be taking a visit to Missouri this weekend to see the Tigers in action against No. 1 Georgia:

M'Pemba has previously visited Missouri, so the visit isn't a total surprise.

Still, the Tigers were officially eliminated from contention this summer, so it would seem they've made up ground in recent weeks.

M'Pemba is a raw, potentially program-altering talent who is still learning the finer points of his position.

His ceiling is immense, but there's development to be done, according to 247Sports :

"One of those prospects you take now and then figure out the position later. Has the frame – and skill set – to be molded into a variety of different things at the next level. Got snaps on both sides of the ball his first few years back while home in St. Louis before transferring into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy and being deployed primarily as a large slot wideout. Found success in that role as he can create some separation and move the chains while working the lower numbers of the route tree, but seems to have the most developmental upside as a pass rusher, hence why he’s expected to focus mainly on being a defender during his senior season. When it comes to getting after the quarterback, has flashed the ability to bend and win with speed as he runs the arc. Will eventually need to develop a full menu of moves and learn how to find his run fits, but has the initial burst to be an effective edge player on Saturdays."

Missouri's 2023 recruiting class consists of 11 pledges and is ranked No. 53 nationally.

So far, the Tigers boast four bluechip prospects: Francis Howell (Missouri) four-star tight end Brett Norfleet , Lee's Summit (Missouri) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning , Raytown (Missouri) four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert and Lincoln (Washington) quarterback Gabarri Johnson .

M'Pemba, quite clearly, would emerge as the program's headliner if they were able to reel him in.