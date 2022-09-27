ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Samuel M'Pemba, 5-star edge-rusher, visiting Missouri Tigers this weekend

By Andrew Nemec
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZO0X0_0iCOhKbg00

IMG Academy (Florida) star Samuel M'Pemba is one of the nation's top uncommitted prospects.

In July, the five-star prospect and nation's No. 2 edge-rusher trimmed his list to 7 - Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon and Tennessee.

But it turns out the 6-foot-4, 240-pound athlete may be open to others.

On Tuesday, M'Pemba tweeted that he will be taking a visit to Missouri this weekend to see the Tigers in action against No. 1 Georgia:

M'Pemba has previously visited Missouri, so the visit isn't a total surprise.

Still, the Tigers were officially eliminated from contention this summer, so it would seem they've made up ground in recent weeks.

M'Pemba is a raw, potentially program-altering talent who is still learning the finer points of his position.

His ceiling is immense, but there's development to be done, according to 247Sports :

"One of those prospects you take now and then figure out the position later. Has the frame – and skill set – to be molded into a variety of different things at the next level. Got snaps on both sides of the ball his first few years back while home in St. Louis before transferring into the national powerhouse that is IMG Academy and being deployed primarily as a large slot wideout. Found success in that role as he can create some separation and move the chains while working the lower numbers of the route tree, but seems to have the most developmental upside as a pass rusher, hence why he’s expected to focus mainly on being a defender during his senior season. When it comes to getting after the quarterback, has flashed the ability to bend and win with speed as he runs the arc. Will eventually need to develop a full menu of moves and learn how to find his run fits, but has the initial burst to be an effective edge player on Saturdays."

Missouri's 2023 recruiting class consists of 11 pledges and is ranked No. 53 nationally.

So far, the Tigers boast four bluechip prospects: Francis Howell (Missouri) four-star tight end Brett Norfleet , Lee's Summit (Missouri) four-star wide receiver Joshua Manning , Raytown (Missouri) four-star offensive tackle Logan Reichert and Lincoln (Washington) quarterback Gabarri Johnson .

M'Pemba, quite clearly, would emerge as the program's headliner if they were able to reel him in.

Comments / 0

Related
KCTV 5

Former Missouri head coach to be recognized for college football HOF induction

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - Former Missouri head coach Gary Pinkel will be recognized by the university during Saturday’s game against Georgia. Pinkel, who will be inducted into the National Football Foundation College Football Hall of Fame in 2022, is being recognized for that honor as well as being a 2022 Southeastern Conference Legend.
COLUMBIA, MO
visitcolumbiamo.com

Gameday in CoMo: Mizzou vs. Georgia

The 2022 Mizzou Tigers football season continues this Saturday against the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday, October 1!. If you’ll be in Columbia for the game, here’s what you need to know to have a great CoMo and Mizzou experience. We’re so excited to welcome you to our community this season!
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

CVB: Columbia hotel rooms are virtually sold-out on Saturday

Columbia hotel rooms are at a premium this weekend, due to Mizzou’s football game against #1 Georgia, the defending national champions. The Bulldogs travel as well as any football team in the nation, and Columbia Convention and Visitors bureau spokeswoman Megan McConachie anticipates many thousands of Bulldog fans will be in Columbia for the game starting as early as today (Wednesday). She tells 939 the Eagle that Columbia “is extremely low on hotel rooms for this weekend.” She says while there are still a few rooms available on Friday evening, Saturday is virtually sold-out.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Look: College Football Star Freshman Has Fans Worried

Missouri's football program has fallen on hard times in recent years, and now it appears one of the Tigers top recruits could soon be headed out the door. On Monday, star freshman wide receiver Luther Burden fueled transfer speculation after posting a cryptic message to social media and scrubbing his Instagram of all things Mizzou.
COLUMBIA, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raytown, MO
City
Miami, MO
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
City
Washington, MO
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Missouri Sports
State
Alabama State
Columbia, MO
Football
City
Saint Louis, MO
City
Florida, MO
City
Columbia, MO
Local
Missouri Football
State
Washington State
City
St. Louis, MO
State
Georgia State
City
Oregon, MO
Local
Missouri College Sports
Columbia, MO
College Sports
rockmnation.com

No more SEC Nation in Columbia? Maybe that’s for the best!

We will not be addressing the Luther Burden stuff that was all over social media yesterday. Reading into the social media of teenagers is folly, and we will not be falling for that evil, not here. For some substantive news... Can’t say this is a surprise, but SEC Nation will...
COLUMBIA, MO
Columbia Missourian

'SEC Nation' scraps plans to host pregame show at MU

“SEC Nation,” the Saturday morning college football pregame show on SEC Network, was set to host its show in Columbia this weekend before MU’s night game against No. 1 Georgia but changed plans after the Tigers’ OT loss at Auburn, a source told the Post-Dispatch. SEC Network...
COLUMBIA, MO
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach

After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
AUBURN, AL
lakeexpo.com

Larry E. Hawkins (August 30, 1948 - September 19, 2022)

Larry E. Hawkins, age 74, of Jefferson City, Missouri passed away on September 19, 2022 while he was fishing at Bagnell Dam at Lake of the Ozarks. Fishing was one of his greatest pleasures. He also enjoyed cooking, hunting, gardening, and hanging out with all his friends. Larry was known to many as “Hawk” and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri Tigers#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#Notre Dame#Img Academy
939theeagle.com

MoDOT: I-70 climbing lanes at mid-Missouri’s Mineola Hill benefitting motorists and truckers

Several hundred transportation and law enforcement officers from across Missouri will hear a detailed presentation Wednesday afternoon in Columbia about the engineering involved in a successful massive I-70 project in mid-Missouri’s Montgomery County. The state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and its prime contractor, Columbia-based Emery Sapp and Sons, have...
COLUMBIA, MO
kjluradio.com

North County High School apologizes for comments about Battle High School in Columbia

Officials at an eastern Missouri high school apologize for comments a student made about Battle High School in Columbia. North County High School in Bonne Terre broadcast a student-led livestream during their football game with Battle on Friday. During the live stream, one student referred to Battle as a violent team, and said the school “takes kids from really rough situations and puts them in a school.”
COLUMBIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Jefferson City man suffered minor injuries following a Wednesday crash in Cole County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at the corner of Big Meadows Spur and Big Meadows Road near U.S. 63. A 2019 Ford Fusion was heading eastbound and failed to yield to a 1994 The post Jefferson City man injured in Cole County hit-and-run appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLE COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia attorney died of natural causes, autopsy says

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) - A criminal defense and civil rights attorney in Columbia died of natural causes, according to a medical examiner's report. The report from the Boone/Callaway County Medical Examiner obtained by ABC 17 News said Stephen Wyse, 55, died of severe cardiomegaly. The Boone County Sheriff's Office began...
COLUMBIA, MO
abc17news.com

Columbia woman accused of financial exploitation

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia woman was charged Thursday with financial exploitation of an elderly person after allegedly stealing from a 78-year-old man who received in-home care. The man's daughter received a power of attorney over him in October. She found unusual activity in his bank accounts, according to a...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A Columbia man was charged Tuesday with tampering with evidence in relation to an investigation involving the sale of alcohol to a minor. A warrant was issued Jan. 10 for Jay Patel, 35, to provide video from Dash Convenience and Liquor Store on Ninth Street in Columbia. Patel claimed the video system The post Columbia man charged with tampering with evidence appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy