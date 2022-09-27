ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone, it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much...
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio & Gigi Hadid Pictured For First Time Together In NYC Following Rumors Actor Is 'Pursuing' Model After Camila Morrone Split

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid were photographed together for the first time this week in the wake of rumors the celebrity pair have been getting close following DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone, RadarOnline.com has learned. DiCaprio, 47, and Hadid, 27, were reportedly photographed together on Monday night while the...
Camila Morrone
Leonardo Dicaprio
Kaia Gerber
Gigi Hadid
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Is Reportedly Dating Jon Hamm— Everything We Know About This ‘Secret’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm just might be off-the-market! According to an anonymous source who reportedly spoke to Woman’s Day Magazine as per Marca Magazine, the two Morning Show co-stars apparently hit it off after working together on the series. The Mad Men actor, 51, recently joined the Apple TV+ show that currently stars the Friends icon, 53. As these reports began emerging online this week, fans on Twitter couldn’t get enough of the rumored couple.
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Why Leonardo DiCaprio And Camila Morrone Reportedly Broke Up

If you believe the internet memes, you may believe that Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone ended their four-year relationship after she turned 25 years old and therefore became “too old” for the 47-year-old Oscar-winning actor. However, if we are to believe the latest reports, the two broke up for a totally different reason – and the Wolf of Wall Street actor wasn’t actually the one who initiated the split!
Popculture

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Honeymoon Is Officially Over

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have returned home to Los Angeles after celebrating their second wedding in Georgia and honeymooning in Italy. After arriving at LAX in a private jet, the newlyweds hopped into a waiting SUV to head home. Shortly after the plane landed, Radar reported that Affleck was...
SheKnows

Harry Styles Is Reportedly Staying Far Away From Jason Sudeikis & Olivia Wilde's Custody Drama

The ongoing battle between Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis puts Harry Styles in awkward position. While there may have been a few incidents, including that uncomfortable serving of child custody papers in a public forum, that might have pissed him off – the “As It Was” singer is reportedly taking a very neutral stance in the situation. Instead of reaching out to Sudeikis, Styles has apparently decided to focus on his blossoming partnership with the Booksmart director. A source told Us Weekly that the 28-year-old singer “doesn’t feel it’s his place to” meddle in Wilde’s former relationship and the custody of...
TODAY.com

Ashton Kutcher jokes Mila Kunis ‘basically’ made the same movie as him and Natalie Portman

It’s an Ashton Kutcher and Natalie Portman reunion. The actors and former co-stars teamed up for Kutcher’s marathon training series “Our Future Selves” with Peloton, where they reflected on their 2011 rom-com “No Strings Attached.” In a clip shared on social media, Kutcher joked that his wife, Mila Kunis, basically made the same movie as he and Portman did.
RadarOnline

Leonardo DiCaprio Parties At NYC Club With Gang Of Models Days After Breakup, 25-Year-Old Ex Camila Morrone Spotted Apartment Hunting In LA

Leonardo DiCaprio wasted no time following his split from 25-year-old Camila Morrone and was seen hitting up an exclusive nightclub in New York City, Radar has learned. The 47-year-old Titanic star was seen arriving to a new hot spot, The Ned NoMad. DiCaprio kept a low profile with an all-black ensemble and his signature baseball cap. He was seen standing next to nightlife mogul Richie Akiva. Sources told Page Six the actor was seen living it up inside the members-only establishment with a group of 21 and 23-year-old models. “Leo has been out every night partying … he’s been hanging...
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Is Spotted Out With Son Samuel, 10, After Italy Honeymoon With Jennifer Lopez: Photos

Ben Affleck, 50, bonded with his son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 10, on a stroll in Santa Monica! The father-son duo were spotted after Ben returned from his Italian honeymoon with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53. Both Ben and Samuel looked very happy to have some one-on-one time together as they enjoyed the sunny day on Thursday, Sept. 1. The Gone Girl actor held onto his son’s hand lovingly while they were out and about for the summer stroll.
Cheryl E Preston

King Charles wants Meghan Markle to discontinue Archetypes

According to MEAWW King Charles has serious reservations about Meghan Markle resuming her Archetypes Podcast for Spotify. The next episode is scheduled for Tuesday, October 4th, and will feature actress and comedian Margaret Cho who will talk about Asian-American tropes in the entertainment industry.
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Bonds With Ben Affleck’s Daughter Violet, 16, On Shopping Trip In Beverly Hills

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in, and they were both seen chatting and smiling with each other many times throughout their time in the public area.
E! News

See Kirsten Dunst's Dramatic New Haircut at Milan Fashion Week

Watch: Kirsten Dunst & Fiance Jesse Plemons Talk Working Together. Kirsten Dunst seems to have been beguiled by the fun and fierceness of Milan Fashion Week. The Bring It On actress stepped out in style to attend the Bottega Veneta runway show on Sept. 24, wearing a sleek black sweater, cuffed denim jeans and black angular heels. And while her effortlessly chic outfit was noteworthy, it was her dramatic hair change that stole the spotlight.
