"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC
Kirby Ice House - The Woodlands Friends & Family Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands hosted a friends and family event and ribbon-cutting to introduce their third and largest location to a special guest list that included local media, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Council and the leadership team from Howard Hughes Corporation. These guests were among the first to experience the 28,000 square foot neighborhood bar and patio, home of Texas’ longest bar. Guests enjoyed light bites from guest Chef Ricardo Bravo of The Woodlands Resort and Back Table Kitchen and Bar, as well as a variety of drink options.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
New 2,000-home community breaks ground off FM 1314 in Conroe
Shea Homes' development team celebrated the groundbreaking of Evergreen, a new 740-acre community coming to Conroe. (Courtesy Total PR) Builder and developer Shea Homes broke ground on a 740-acre community named Evergreen at the northwest corner of FM 1314 and Hwy. 242 in the Conroe area, the firm announced in a Sept. 28 news release. The community is slated to include 2,000 homes at build-out with home sales beginning in spring 2023 by builders Shea Homes, Chesmar Homes and Perry Homes, according to the release.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Rd. New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
Woodlands Online& LLC
10 Secluded Trail
Bathroom(s): 3.0 Total Area: 3648 Sq. Ft. Nestled in a gorgeous, gated community in Woodlands' highly-sought after Grogans Mill, this luxurious, newly constructed, Mediterranean masterpiece with a stunning water view provides the ideal location in the No.1 place to live in the U.S! Situated on the largest lot in the community, the popular Isabel floor plan clad in striking neutral stucco and sturdy tile roof, showcases sleek yet majestic architecture with inviting wrap-around balconies offering quiet, scenic views. Indoors, a touch of modernity combined with sophisticated warmth are reflected in this transitional home with a commercial grade elevator. Brilliant wood floors, high ceilings; gourmet kitchen with top-level granite, expansive cabinetry, gas range; grand owners' retreat with fabulous bath offering stand-alone tub, massive shower & amazing custom closet create the ultimate standard in luxury living. Spacious guest beds, study, sizable patio and yard large enough for pool complete this home with SUPER LOW TAX RATE!
Woodlands Online& LLC
Rodeo Announces Special Plans for Opening Day of the 2023 Rodeo
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its special plans for Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank, with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum making a return RODEOHOUSTON® appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2023 Rodeo, with a special ticket on sale beginning Oct. 6.
Woodlands Online& LLC
7052 Texas Trace
5 Bedroom(s) 4345 Sq. Ft. 4.0 Bathroom(s) 1.53 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4345 Sq. Ft. This modern farmhouse features an open and bright first floor that includes a cathedral ceiling and sliding glass doors leading to the oversized rear covered patio. Full custom site built cabinetry with a GE Cafe Appliances package which includes a 36" range, dishwasher, wall mounted oven and microwave and a 48" fridge/freezer. Master suite will feature a bathroom with double sinks, seated vanity area, soaking tub, large separate shower and large closet. A secondary bedroom, utility room, living & dining room & study complete the first floor. Second floor features three secondary bedrooms with two full bathrooms, media room/gameroom. Double wide driveway offers extra off street parking in addition to an oversized 3 car garage.
TxDOT unveils the next 10 years' worth of construction in Houston
HOUSTON — Texas just keeps growing, and now the state's rolling out a 10-year, $85-billion plan to improve roads and keep the economy moving. The Houston area will get a big chunk of that money, about $12.4 billion of the 10-year Unified Transportation Program to give us a look at what's ahead.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Grand Central Park Presents Sip & Shop Oct. 8
CONROE, TX -- The public will have an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at Grand Central Park during Sip & Shop, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Conroe community has partnered with Big Top Entertainment to host the event at The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive in Conroe. Attendees can browse more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, boutique clothing, art, gourmet food, furniture, decorations and more. Admission is free.
New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road
Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
Woodlands Online& LLC
The Adventure Community Blog 9/27/22
Welcome to the Adventure Community Blog. I am your host, Samantha. Happy September everyone!! I hope this month finds you in cool weather and even cooler games! This week we have some crazy events for you and some recurring events. First things first, let's get these events started!. We have...
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
cw39.com
Hurricane Ian’s size compared to Texas
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Major Hurricane Ian heads for Florida today, bringing significant wind damage, storm surge and flooding to a large area. For more context for Texans, an overlay of the state of Texas over Wednesday morning’s satellite and radar image of Ian show its impressive size. How...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
Woodlands Online& LLC
Great Wolf Lodge Ready To Splash Down on Texas Gulf Coast
WEBSTER TX -- – Families across central and southeast Texas, and along the Gulf Coast, looking to strengthen their pack will have a new, fun, adventure-filled family getaway opening in 2024, as Great Wolf Resorts, Inc., North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, broke ground today on a new resort in Webster, Texas. Great Wolf Lodge Gulf Coast Texas in Webster will be the company’s second indoor water park resort in Texas and 22nd resort in North America. Located in Harris County, the 532-room resort with a 95,000 square-foot indoor water park will sit on 27 acres east of the Gulf Freeway and south of the NASA Bypass, becoming a major part of the Flyway at Clear Creek development.
thepostnewspaper.net
Slingshots Take Over Texas City
Texas City’s historic 6th Street was the place to be over the past weekend as more than 10,000 people visited the area for an event that highlighted slingshot vehicles and those who have fallen in love with the unique 3-wheelers. Slingshots are not automobiles. They are motorcycles that offer...
What to plant this fall in Houston
Third-year gardener Shafaq here. Driving the gardening: I'm planting my fall/winter garden now that it's bearable to be outside. The cool front will help seeds germinate. I spoke to Remi Dorosh, an expert at Buchanan's Native Plants nursery, about the best things to plant right now. Here's what she recommended:
spacecityweather.com
A candid view on installing a whole-home generator in 2022
Like some of you I am sure, being stuck in a cold house with my wife, kids, and mother-in-law in the middle of the February 2021 freeze was the tipping point for us. It was time to get a generator. Also like many of you as a result of the pandemic, we were in the middle of reassessing our living decisions and space needs around that same time. It was not until summer 2021 that we decided to move to West U and started exploring a generator for our new home.
New DNA testing may ID severed head found at Lake Houston
It's a case that's never been solved. Four years ago, a woman's severed head was found in a trash bag near Lake Houston. Now, new DNA testing may be the key to identifying her - and a new law could lead to even more Texas cold cases being reopened.
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
