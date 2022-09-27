Read full article on original website
Related
wjhl.com
Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim superintendent
Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim superintendent. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night. Santa Train returns for 80th run. Milligan falls to AAC frontrunner Bryan. ETSU to...
wjhl.com
Real Estate Today by Evans & Evans Real Estate: Touring a wonderful one-owner home on the market in Gray, Tennessee
Evans & Evans Realtor Amanda Evans Westbrook, takes us for tour of a beautiful 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home located at 127 Victory Lane in Gray, Tennessee!. For more information call 423-384-5040 or go to the Evans & Evans Real Estate website.
wjhl.com
Checking out all the great outdoor adventures in Tazewell County, Virginia
Michele Crigger with Visit Tazewell County, shares with us all of the amazing adventure opportunities available in the Town of Pocahontas and in Tazewell County!. For more information go to VisitTazewellCounty.org or on Facebook: @VisitTazewell.
wjhl.com
Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated to fallen officers
Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated to fallen officers. Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated …. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU to begin selling beer at football games. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider with ETSU Health: Dr. Jack Owens
ETSU Health Neonatologist Dr. Jack Owens, discusses working with babies and their families for great outcomes, and shares his story and interests in this week’s “Meet Your Provider”!. For more information call 423-433-6757 or go to the ETSU Health website.
wjhl.com
Washington County Tenn. commission votes to approve new voting machine funding
Washington County Tenn. commission votes to approve new voting machine funding. Washington County Tenn. commission votes to approve …. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU to begin selling beer at football games. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man...
wjhl.com
Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night
Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement...
wjhl.com
3rd Curt's Ace Hardware opens in Gray
Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt's Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wjhl.com
Daytime LIVE at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center: Taking a look at the upcoming schedule of events at NPAC
NPAC Marketing Director Jill Reeves talks about all of the amazing musical and theatre events taking place for the rest of the year, and the beginning of 2023!. For more information call 423-638-1679 or go to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center website.
wjhl.com
Gate City sweeps D-B on the volleyball court, while Providence Acad. wins on the pitch
Gate City sweeps D-B on the volleyball court, while Providence Acad. wins on the pitch. Gate City sweeps D-B on the volleyball court, while …. Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night. Santa Train returns for 80th run. Milligan falls to...
wjhl.com
Paid to leave: ETSU paying three former coaches, AD $700K-plus this year
Paid to leave: ETSU paying three former coaches, AD $700K-plus this year. Paid to leave: ETSU paying three former coaches, …. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU to begin selling beer at football games. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances...
wjhl.com
Tips on being a positive sports parent or coach
Rik Anderson, Sports Director for the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys & Girls Club, shares with us some advice for making youth sports more enjoyable for kids, parents and coaches!. For more information call 423-543-2946 or go to bgcecc.org.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wjhl.com
Peace by Piece Quilt Show to benefit Ukrainians
(WJHL) Annemarie Dugan and Donna Harlan with Central Baptist Church in Johnson City tell us about upcoming Quilt Show event to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse. The special event, which is free to the public, will feature a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories in a self-guided tour on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 10:00am-4:00pm. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted and given to Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, NC-based international relief ministry for distribution throughout Ukraine.
wjhl.com
ETSU women's basketball officially opens Coach Mock era
ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement...
wjhl.com
Fried apple pies with Stanley’s Produce
Tracy & John Darr from Stanley’s Produce, show us their recipe for fried apple pies, ahead of the big Apple Festival coming up in Erwin!
wjhl.com
SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe...
wjhl.com
Previewing “Young Frankenstein, The Musical ” at Jonesborough Repertory Theatre
Karen Elb and Lucas Schmidt, preview the upcoming performances of “Young Frankenstein, The Musical” at the Jonesborough Repertory Theatre taking place October 7th through the 23rd!. For more information call 423-753-1010 or go to jonesboroughtheatre.com.
wjhl.com
ETSU Athlete of the Week: Center Joe Schreiber
ETSU Center Joe Schreiber talks about last week’s big win over Robert Morris and looks ahead to this week’s game against rival UTC!
wjhl.com
ETSU mens basketball team opens fall practice
Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated …. High School Standouts: Boone’s Jenkins...
Comments / 0