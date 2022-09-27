ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Comments / 0

Related
wjhl.com

Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim superintendent

Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim superintendent. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night. Santa Train returns for 80th run. Milligan falls to AAC frontrunner Bryan. ETSU to...
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated to fallen officers

Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated to fallen officers. Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated …. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU to begin selling beer at football games. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing...
GREENE COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
City
Bristol, VA
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Bristol, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
wjhl.com

Meet Your Provider with ETSU Health: Dr. Jack Owens

ETSU Health Neonatologist Dr. Jack Owens, discusses working with babies and their families for great outcomes, and shares his story and interests in this week’s “Meet Your Provider”!. For more information call 423-433-6757 or go to the ETSU Health website.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

Science Hill tops Lady Vikings on Senior Night

Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

3rd Curt's Ace Hardware opens in Gray

Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt's Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road.
GRAY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Hotelresort#Linus Travel#Texas Roadhouse#The Falls#Travel Naturalviews#Linus Realestate#Southwest Virginia#Hotels#Christian#Tennessee National Guard#Myers Farm
wjhl.com

Tips on being a positive sports parent or coach

Rik Anderson, Sports Director for the Elizabethton/Carter County Boys & Girls Club, shares with us some advice for making youth sports more enjoyable for kids, parents and coaches!. For more information call 423-543-2946 or go to bgcecc.org.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Travel
wjhl.com

Peace by Piece Quilt Show to benefit Ukrainians

(WJHL) Annemarie Dugan and Donna Harlan with Central Baptist Church in Johnson City tell us about upcoming Quilt Show event to raise money for Samaritan’s Purse. The special event, which is free to the public, will feature a gallery of handmade quilts and their stories in a self-guided tour on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1 from 10:00am-4:00pm. While there is no charge for admission, donations will be accepted and given to Samaritan’s Purse, a Boone, NC-based international relief ministry for distribution throughout Ukraine.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU women's basketball officially opens Coach Mock era

ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Local Red Cross volunteers respond to Hurricane Ian. Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County home

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a Kingsport residence last week, and officials say an armed man was found inside with the remains. According to Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Captain Andy Seabolt, deputies were dispatched to a house on Horseshoe...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wjhl.com

ETSU mens basketball team opens fall practice

Kingsport BOE plans to name D-B principal as interim …. ETSU women’s basketball officially opens Coach Mock …. Case advances for man accused of killing Milligan …. SCSO: Armed man & body found inside Sullivan County …. Greene County Law Enforcement Memorial dedicated …. High School Standouts: Boone’s Jenkins...
JOHNSON CITY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy