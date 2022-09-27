National Weather Service 8 a.m. overview of Tropical Storm Ian:. At 800 AM EDT (1200 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Ian was located near latitude 28.5 North, longitude 80.7 West. Ian is moving toward the northeast near 8 mph (13 km/h). A turn toward the north-northeast is expected later today, followed by a turn toward the north and north-northwest with an increase in forward speed Friday and Friday night. On the forecast track, the center of Ian is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida soon and then approach the coast of South Carolina on Friday. The center will move farther inland across the Carolinas Friday night and Saturday. Maximum sustained winds remain near 65 mph (100 km/h) with higher gusts. Some re-intensification is forecast, and Ian could be near hurricane strength when it approaches the coast of South Carolina on Friday. Weakening is expected Friday night and Saturday after Ian moves inland. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 415 miles (665 km) from the center. Daytona Beach International Airport recently reported a sustained wind of 60 mph (97 km/h) and a gust to 70 mph (113 km/h). The estimated minimum central pressure is 987 mb (29.15 inches) based on surface observations. Marion County remains under a tropical storm warning and flood watch. Marion County Sheriff's office is encouraging everyone to stay off the roads while crews assess damage.

MARION COUNTY, FL ・ 7 HOURS AGO