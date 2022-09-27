Michele Morrone is setting the record straight! The hunky Netflix 365 Days actor, 31, set the internet ablaze when he was photographed getting super close to Khloe Kardashian, 38, after the two attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan fashion show. A rep for Michele told HollywoodLife, however, to not look too closely into it. “They both attended the Dolce & Gabbana event, and he was asked to take a photograph with her. He thought that she was lovely. That is all that happened,” the spokesperson told us. According to a report in People magazine, the event on Sept. 24 was the first time Khloe had actually met Michele. “She just met him in Milan that night,” a source told the outlet. “They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO