Read full article on original website
Related
Michele Morrone Breaks Silence On Khloe Kardashian Speculation: ‘She Was Lovely’
Michele Morrone is setting the record straight! The hunky Netflix 365 Days actor, 31, set the internet ablaze when he was photographed getting super close to Khloe Kardashian, 38, after the two attended Dolce & Gabbana’s Milan fashion show. A rep for Michele told HollywoodLife, however, to not look too closely into it. “They both attended the Dolce & Gabbana event, and he was asked to take a photograph with her. He thought that she was lovely. That is all that happened,” the spokesperson told us. According to a report in People magazine, the event on Sept. 24 was the first time Khloe had actually met Michele. “She just met him in Milan that night,” a source told the outlet. “They are not dating. She has no plans to see him again.”
Khloe Kardashian Has ‘Overwhelming Emotions’ as Fans React to ‘The Kardashians’ Season 2 Premiere
A pleasant surprise. Khloé Kardashian didn’t realize that she was in for a shock when she looked at comments about The Kardashians season 2. “I love you! I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” the Good American founder, 38, tweeted on Friday, September 23. “I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.”
Khloe Kardashian Addresses Family’s Concerns She’s ‘Very Skinny’ Amid Tristan Thompson Scandal
Speaking her truth. Khloé Kardashian addressed her family's concerns that she was "too skinny" amid Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal. Older sister Kim Kardashian confronted the Good American founder, 38, about her weight loss...
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson Revealed He Gave His Wife Cookie $1 Million To Let Him Come Out Of Retirement: "I Bribed Her. I Gave Her A Million Dollars."
Magic Johnson is one of the most loved players in the history of basketball. But his highly decorated career was far from straightforward, especially towards the end of it. Johnson discovered in a physical before the 1991-92 season that he had contracted HIV. The ensuing announcement and the aftermath that followed saw Magic retire immediately from playing basketball. It was a huge thing for him to deal with at the time and became a moment in history in the United States Of America.
NBA・
RELATED PEOPLE
Fans Are Convinced Khloe Kardashian’s Daughter True Revealed the Name of Kylie Jenner’s Son on ‘The Kardashians’
Was that a clue? The Kardashians season 2 premiere may have focused on the birth of Khloé Kardashian‘s son, but fans are convinced the episode included a major hint about Kylie Jenner‘s newborn’s name. Kardashian, 38, prepared to welcome her second child with Tristan Thompson via...
Police Report Reveals 'Basketball Wives' Star Brooke Bailey's Daughter Was Wearing Her Seat Belt When Benz Collided With Tractor Trailer
Basketball Wives star Brooke Bailey's daughter was wearing her seat belt when the Mercedes-Benz S550 she was riding passenger in collided with a tractor-trailer, RadarOnline.com has learned. The accident took place on September 25 at around 3:17 AM. RadarOnline.com has discovered the male driver also perished, and he was wearing his seat belt as well.According to Memphis Police, the Mercedes was traveling 65 miles per hour when it hit the tractor-trailer from behind. The driver was the owner of the vehicle, and his front airbag deployed upon impact, RadarOnline.com has learned. Bailey's front airbag was also deployed during the tragic...
ETOnline.com
Khloe Kardashian Shares Footage of Baby Son's Birth Amid Tristan Thompson Drama on 'The Kardashians'
Though Thursday's premiere of The Kardashians on Hulu was all about the drama between Khloe Kardashian and her ex, Tristan Thompson, fans also got to see the special moment when Khloe's second child was born via surrogate. In the season 2 premiere, Kim and Khloe head to the hospital on...
Love Bite! Travis Barker Shows Off Tattoo of Wife Kourtney Kardashian’s Lips on His Arm: Photo
A real stamp of approval! Travis Barker honored his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, by showing off the tattoo he once received of her lips. “My lips on my husband,” the Kardashians star, 43, wrote via her Instagram Stories on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Mama June' Shannon Issues Long Apology To Daughter Alana Honey 'Boo Boo' Thompson For Missing Her Birthday
June "Mama June" Shannon missed daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's 17th birthday party, but the reality star, 43, made sure to send well wishes her way via a lengthy text.In the message, Shannon noted that she was "very proud" of everything Thompson was accomplishing, such as "graduating high school," which she said was a "big deal."The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star apologized for putting her teenage daughter "through a lot," admitting that though she's not perfect, she is trying her best and wants to be there for her whenever she needs. "I know there is a lot to...
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Join LaLa Anthony in Head-Turning Looks for Beyoncé's Birthday: 'Single Ladies'
Khloé Kardashian slayed the style game for Beyonce's 41st birthday party Saturday night — and so did her squad. The Good American founder, 38, shared a series of snaps from the star-studded event to Instagram on Monday, flaunting some serious sparkles alongside her sister, Kim Kardashian, 41, and their friend La La Anthony, 40. In an homage not only to the party's host, but also to the three women pictured, Khloé captioned the post "All the single ladies," touting their mutual status as single women.
Khloe Kardashian Finds It ‘Difficult’ To Relive Tristan Thompson Scandal On ‘The Kardashians’
Khloe Kardashian, 38, is trying to deal with the headline-making cheating scandal involving her ex Tristan Thompson, 31, having a baby with another woman during their surrogate’s pregnancy, for a second time, now that it just aired on The Kardashians for the first time. “It is so difficult for Khloe to have to relive all of this when the show airs because it is like she has to live through it twice,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Just when she has moved on from the hurt caused to her by Tristan’s cheating, she is forced to face it again.”
Woman turns her car around after seeing her boyfriend and his friends
A person whose foremost priority is their partner will zealously protect the time they spend together. They will also value their partner’s opinion and ensure that they’re happy in the relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kim and Khloé Kardashian Both Used Gestational Carriers to Expand Their Families
Less than six months after Season 1 highlighted Kourtney Kardashian's engagement and IVF journey, Kim Kardashian's burgeoning relationship with Pete Davidson, and Kylie Jenner's second (but still mysterious) pregnancy, The Kardashians is back for Season 2. The famous sisters and matriarch Kris Jenner are dealing with new issues, business ventures, and growing pains this time around.
Khloe Kardashian Proves Niece Chicago West Is Already a Makeup Pro
Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares Pic Comparing Chicago West to Kendall Jenner. Chicago West has certainly inherited the creativity gene. Kim Kardashian's youngest daughter might have a future in makeup, just like her aunt Kylie Jenner, but it's Khloe Kardashian who she currently chose to work her magic on. In a sweet series of Instagram stories on Sept. 26, Khloe shared videos of Chicago applying lip liner on her during their trip to Milan for fashion week. The Good American Founder captioned the video with, "Chicago picked this filter. She is creative directing my glam and filters currently."
toofab.com
Kris Jenner Addresses Blac Chyna Lawsuit, Kylie Details Baby Name Confusion on Kardashians Premiere
Jenner calls the suit "emotionally, physically and spiritually exhausting." Kris Jenner and Kylie Jenner gave some insight into the family's drama with Blac Chyna and the confusion of what Kylie named her second baby during a scene together on Thursday's Season 2 premiere of "The Kardashians." Before the two met...
purewow.com
Reese Witherspoon Fans Are Freaking Out After the Star’s ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ Post on Instagram
ICYMI: This year marks the 20th anniversary of the release of the classic rom-com, Sweet Home Alabama. To celebrate the huge milestone, the film’s star Reese Witherspoon shared a throwback video from the movie (and fans simply can’t get enough). Over the weekend, the Big Little Lies star...
LeAnn Rimes Shares 'Raw, Pure Experience' With Husband Eddie Cibrian
LeAnn Rimes and her husband, actor Eddie Cibrian, were set to return from a trip to Mammoth, California, when they pulled their RV over in a mountainous desert for the night. That’s where the husband-and-wife duo ended up filming the music video for “spaceship,” one of the tracks on Rimes’ latest album, god’s work.
Kris Jenner reminds fans she has a ‘tramp stamp’ tattoo
Travis Barker might be covered in tats, but his mother-in-law keeps her ink on the down low. While she’s mentioned it before, fans might have forgotten that Kris Jenner, 66, has a lower back tattoo featuring a cross and daughters Kendall and Kylie’s names on it — and the “tramp stamp” came up on the latest episode of “The Kardashians.” While Jenner and boyfriend Corey Gamble, 41, were having dinner at Kourtney Kardashian and Barker’s house, the conversation turned to the Blink 182 musician’s many tats. After revealing she has her then-fiancé’s “tattoos memorized,” Kourt asked her mom, “Do you still have your...
Everything Kim Kardashian and Her Family Have Said About Pete Davidson on ‘The Kardashians’
Playing coy! Kim Kardashian may have opened up about her romance with Pete Davidson on The Kardashians, but the reality star is still keeping some details private. During an episode of the Hulu reality series in June 2022, Kim dodged a question about if she was in love with Pete. "I don't know if that […]
My Fiancé Caught Me Cheating On Him, And Now He Wants To Snoop Through My Phone — Can I Say No?
"While I understand that he (rightfully) may still have fears, I think it is an invasion of my privacy."
Comments / 0