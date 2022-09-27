Read full article on original website
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Sheriff: Deputy Omar Ursin was murdered by two suspects who were out on bond for prior murder chargeshoustonstringer_comAtascocita, TX
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
Genealogy at Central Library: Tamina, TX Exhibit, and Speaker
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting documentary photographer and author Marti Corn as she discusses what may be the oldest Freedman’s town in Texas – Tamina. Corn is the author of The Ground on Which I Stand, which documents residents of Tamina, and records their oral histories about growing up in a community where many of their newly freed slave ancestors built homes in 1871.
Notice of Public Sale #2
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- The following vehicles will be auctioned by the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden at Melvin’s Towing Service located at 23643 Roberts Rd. New Caney, TX 77357, 832-955-8699 on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at 8:30 am. In accordance with the Texas Abandoned Motor Vehicle Act, Article #4477-9A. Please contact the selling location for questions.
Buy The Book announces its Oct/Nov events
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Buy The Book, a women-owned and family-owned bookstore, announces its upcoming events for October and November 2022. Located in the Grogans Mill neighborhood at 25162 Grogans Park Dr, Buy The Book offers new and used books, as well as unique gift items. The bookstore spotlights local authors as well as local artisans with specially created displays.
Kirby Ice House - The Woodlands Friends & Family Event
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Kirby Ice House – The Woodlands hosted a friends and family event and ribbon-cutting to introduce their third and largest location to a special guest list that included local media, The Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Leadership Council and the leadership team from Howard Hughes Corporation. These guests were among the first to experience the 28,000 square foot neighborhood bar and patio, home of Texas’ longest bar. Guests enjoyed light bites from guest Chef Ricardo Bravo of The Woodlands Resort and Back Table Kitchen and Bar, as well as a variety of drink options.
Shea Homes Breaks Ground on Evergreen
Shea Homes broke ground recently on Evergreen, a 740-acre community in Montgomery County. Shown here, from left, are Scott Villareal, Shea Homes Vice President Sales and Marketing; Dylan Jones, Land Acquisition Analyst; Jim Zimmerman, Shea Homes Vice President of Land Acquisition and Development; Bob Keller, Shea Homes Vice President of Operations; Matt Klein, TBG Partners Principal; Joel Cleveland, attorney with Muller Law Group; Keith Luechtefeld, Shea Homes Division President; Bobby Heck, Ele.
Former TWHS student-turned-filmmaker donates proceeds from film’s opening to Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Scholarship
THE WOODLANDS, TX – A former Woodlands High School student recently threw a fundraising gala and debut screening of an original short film that she created. Positive, a film inspired by the events of COVID, was shot in the Woodlands in May with an entirely Houston-based cast and crew.
Spring ISD to host 8 community meetings to inform voters on $850M bond package
Spring ISD will hold eight public meetings starting Sept. 27 to provide community members with additional information about the November bond election. (Emily Lincke/Community Impact Newspaper) Ahead of Spring ISD’s Nov. 8 bond election, the district will be hosting eight public meetings where community members can learn more about the...
Grand Central Park Presents Sip & Shop Oct. 8
CONROE, TX -- The public will have an opportunity to get a jump on holiday shopping at Grand Central Park during Sip & Shop, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8. The Conroe community has partnered with Big Top Entertainment to host the event at The Lake House, 1039 Lake House Drive in Conroe. Attendees can browse more than 100 vendors selling jewelry, boutique clothing, art, gourmet food, furniture, decorations and more. Admission is free.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
City of Conroe creates urban forester position
A new position is being created to enforce the city's new vegetation ordinance. (Community Impact Newspaper staff) During a Sept. 21 workshop meeting, Conroe City Council agreed to creating an urban forester position to carry out a recent vegetation ordinance. On Aug. 25, Conroe City Council passed a new vegetation...
7052 Texas Trace
5 Bedroom(s) 4345 Sq. Ft. 4.0 Bathroom(s) 1.53 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 4.0 Total Area: 4345 Sq. Ft. This modern farmhouse features an open and bright first floor that includes a cathedral ceiling and sliding glass doors leading to the oversized rear covered patio. Full custom site built cabinetry with a GE Cafe Appliances package which includes a 36" range, dishwasher, wall mounted oven and microwave and a 48" fridge/freezer. Master suite will feature a bathroom with double sinks, seated vanity area, soaking tub, large separate shower and large closet. A secondary bedroom, utility room, living & dining room & study complete the first floor. Second floor features three secondary bedrooms with two full bathrooms, media room/gameroom. Double wide driveway offers extra off street parking in addition to an oversized 3 car garage.
Benefit Concert Featuring Lonestar at Dosey Doe - The Big Barn in The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Northwest Assistance Ministries’ (NAM’S) Jeans & Jewels is kicking off its annual series of events with a pre-gala benefit concert featuring Grammy-nominated and CMA-winning Country music group LONESTAR on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Dosey Doe – The Big Barn, in The Woodlands.
Montgomery County Food Bank Event Raises Up to ONE MILLION MEALS for Neighbors in Need
2022 Shootout Hunger Committee: Dan Roberts - B&L Pipe Co., Cheri Huber - Greater East Montgomery County Chamber, Rick Botello - Enterprise Holdings, George Waggoner - First National Bank Texas, Wayne Cox - B&L Pipe Co., and Heath Konesheck - B&L Pipe Co. pose with Kelly Holmes - MCFB Chairman of the Board and Kristine Marlow - MCFB President & CEO.
Montgomery County notebook: Inside the Sept. 27 Commissioners Court agenda
Montgomery County will hold a Commissioners Court session Sept. 27. Agenda items include a fiscal year2022-23 salary schedule and a Montgomery County Appraisal District director nominee. (Jishnu Nair/Community Impact Newspaper) Montgomery County will return for a Sept. 27 session of Commissioners Court. The county agenda can be accessed online, and...
Neighbors completely renovate house of orphaned boys
For years, brothers Jaylan Gray and Julian Nicholson didn’t have a safe place to call home. Their home in Katy, Texas, was damaged during disasters like Hurricane Harvey. In the years before and after, the two boys faced the deaths of their parents, but before Jaylan’s mother passed, she asked him to never sell the house. Out on their own, the boys called a contractor, trying to keep their mother’s promise, but were swindled. A group called “Katy Responds” heard about their struggle and gave the boys a house they could call home again.Sept. 25, 2022.
3 FM 1488 projects underway in the Magnolia area
Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Multiple projects are ongoing along the FM 1488 corridor in Magnolia, the first of which has been ongoing since November 2020. Projects below are included as of a Sept. 1 update from the Texas Department of Transportation, the latest information available.
houstoniamag.com
8 of the (Supposedly) Most Haunted Places in Houston
Because all our hexes live in Texas. When October comes around, the spirit of Halloween can be seen almost everywhere. Haunted houses, pop-up pumpkin patches, and creepy corn mazes begin to appear. By all means, you can visit the conventional seasonal haunts, but the world of the paranormal exists in the Bayou City year-round. Houston is filled with spots that have unique haunts that have more than just jump-scares.
New Nacho Birria location open on Sawdust Road
Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. (Courtesy Nacho Birria) A second Nacho Birria food truck opened Sept. 2 at 1102 Sawdust Road in Spring, joining the original truck in Willis. Previously, the second truck would appear at different locations throughout The Woodlands area, but it will now permanently be open on Sawdust. Nacho Birria offers a selection of Mexican food items including nachos, taquitos, tacos, burritos and quesadillas. 832-963-9734. www.nachobirria.com.
Rodeo Announces Special Plans for Opening Day of the 2023 Rodeo
HOUSTON, TX -- Today, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announced its special plans for Opening Day, presented by Texas Capital Bank, with country music singer-songwriter and Texas native Parker McCollum making a return RODEOHOUSTON® appearance Tuesday, Feb. 28, the first day of the 2023 Rodeo, with a special ticket on sale beginning Oct. 6.
MCTXSheriff Attempting to Identify Diesel Fuel Theft Suspect in Spring
SPRING, TX -- The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect and or vehicle pictured above. On September 27, 2022, at around 03:00 am, the male entered the Texaco Station located at 24627 Interstate 45, Spring, Texas and provided a credit card in order to have the fuel pumps activated. After pumping $500 of diesel fuel the male re-enters the store and the payment card is declined multiple times. The male leaves the location without rendering payment.
