For years, brothers Jaylan Gray and Julian Nicholson didn’t have a safe place to call home. Their home in Katy, Texas, was damaged during disasters like Hurricane Harvey. In the years before and after, the two boys faced the deaths of their parents, but before Jaylan’s mother passed, she asked him to never sell the house. Out on their own, the boys called a contractor, trying to keep their mother’s promise, but were swindled. A group called “Katy Responds” heard about their struggle and gave the boys a house they could call home again.Sept. 25, 2022.

KATY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO