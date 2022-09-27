Read full article on original website
Parents hit with COVID thank NICU for caring for newborn twins
By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Health care workers are a special group of people who have dedicated themselves, day in and day out, to saving and improving the quality of our lives.A local family wants to make sure the NICU team at Brigham and Women's Hospital knows the care they received is beyond any level of gratitude they could ever express.New parents Tejal Patel and Sean Laporta said the team at Brigham and Women's helped them navigate the most challenging three months of their lives."This week we started to get some giggles for the first time, so we're really excited...
WCVB
Bay State natives ride out Ian as Mass. volunteers move in to help
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Massachusetts natives now living in Hurricane Ian’s path say they feel prepared to ride out the storm. At the same time, disaster volunteers from Massachusetts are mobilizing to assist in the storm's wake. For people in the Fort Myers area and Marco Island area...
Turnto10.com
'We've been hit with a tidal wave of overdoses,': Health leader calls for change
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A local health leader says things need to change about how opioid overdoses are handled. John Tassoni is the new president of the Substance Use and Mental Health Leadership Council of Rhode Island. "My priority is to be a big mouth, someone people need to...
RI native flees Florida to avoid Ian’s impacts
When it comes to hurricanes, Rhode Island native John Sabourin doesn't take any chances.
ABC6.com
Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia
BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
Catch Butterflies and Take Family Fall Photos at This Free Event in Westport
On Saturday, Oct. 1, families will get a chance to get a closer look at Monarch Butterflies during a free, educational event at Perfect Smiles in Westport. There will be butterflies flocking to the pond, an opportunity for a family fall photo shoot, and exciting keepsakes to usher in the start of school and the fall season.
Turnto10.com
Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases
(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
iheart.com
Teen Girl Survives Rogue Tire In Cranston
A freak accident and some scary times for a young girl walking home from school. A thirteen-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, when she was hit by a rogue tire in Cranston on Tuesday. A pickup truck reportedly lost the tire while it was being driven on Dyer...
whatsupnewp.com
Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location
It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
whatsupnewp.com
Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months
The statewide “Landlord Challenge” has helped more than 100 Rhode Island households experiencing homelessness or other forms of housing insecurity secure safe, permanent housing since its launch last summer, and Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Housing and Amos House say in a joint press release today that they are seeking to build on that success with additional participation ahead of the winter months.
McKee calls Kalus a ‘seagull manager’ who is ‘crapping all over the state’
The governor's remark came in response to Ashley Kalus' latest TV ad, which dubs him a "corrupt career politician."
Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River
Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
Drive-thru holiday lights experience returning to Gillette Stadium for final time
FOXBORO, Mass. — The popular drive-thru holiday lights experience is returning to Gillette Stadium for the final time later this fall. Magic of Lights returns on Nov. 18 and it will remain open to the public through Dec. 31, Family Entertainment Live announced Tuesday. Guests who visit Foxboro for...
14-Week-Old Puppy From Puerto Rico Looking for Love with Forever Family [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
It's Wet Nose Wednesday! Let's talk animals. There is nothing like the unconditional love that an animal brings to a home, and when it comes to bringing an animal in, families have plenty of choices to start. Here's a friendly reminder that SouthCoast animal shelters are filled with hundreds of...
oceanstatecurrent.com
UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)
Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
travelexperta.com
20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)
When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
ABC6.com
How would Southern New England hurricane barriers hold up against Hurricane Ian?
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Rhode Island has seen its fair share of historic hurricanes. After the deadly hurricanes of 1938, 1944, and Carol of 1954, the Army Corp of Engineers built the Fox Point Hurricane Barrier and the New Bedford Hurricane Protection Barrier for protection from catastrophic storm surge.
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"
Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
WPRI
3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
