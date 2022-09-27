ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, RI

CBS Boston

Parents hit with COVID thank NICU for caring for newborn twins

By Courtney Cole, WBZ-TVBOSTON - Health care workers are a special group of people who have dedicated themselves, day in and day out, to saving and improving the quality of our lives.A local family wants to make sure the NICU team at Brigham and Women's Hospital knows the care they received is beyond any level of gratitude they could ever express.New parents Tejal Patel and Sean Laporta said the team at Brigham and Women's helped them navigate the most challenging three months of their lives."This week we started to get some giggles for the first time, so we're really excited...
BOSTON, MA
Warwick, RI
ABC6.com

Attention vintage thrift fans: Large thrift event in Providence this weekend

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Little City Thrifty vintage market is holding an event this Saturday and Sunday. In March of 2022, the vintage market sold out this event. Over 80 vendors will sell special curated pieces from previously loved furniture to clothing and jewelry. Some vendors attending include:. Carmen...
CBS Boston

Wednesday's Child: 17-year-old Shifaia

BOSTON (MARE) - Shifaia is a sweet girl of Ethiopian descent. Shifaia likes to wave to people she knows and is described as happy and cheerful. Shifaia enjoys sparkles games like peek-a-boo and singing "If you are happy and you know it." Shifaia is continuing to develop her strength and is working on purposefully grasping objects. Even though she cannot speak, Shifaia is able to communicate in other ways. She is currently working on learning to communicate using different communication buttons. Shifaia loves to attend school and especially enjoys music and being sung to! Legally freed for adoption, Shifaia's social worker...
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Florida doctor at the center of Middletown dine-and-dash cases

(WJAR) — A Florida native’s recent run in with the law isn’t adding up after his career of service which spans more than two decades. Anthony Addesa, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested on Friday in Woonsocket. He is accused of skipping out on tabs for numerous local restaurants around Aquidneck Island.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
iheart.com

Teen Girl Survives Rogue Tire In Cranston

A freak accident and some scary times for a young girl walking home from school. A thirteen-year-old girl suffered serious injuries, including a concussion, when she was hit by a rogue tire in Cranston on Tuesday. A pickup truck reportedly lost the tire while it was being driven on Dyer...
CRANSTON, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Panera Bread permanently closes Newport location

It appears that the Panera Bread in Long Wharf Mall has abruptly permanently closed. Customers were met with a closed cafe on Wednesday. The location is also marked as permanently closed on Facebook and Google. Howley Bread Group, a Panera Bread franchisee, says on their website that they have 28...
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Governor McKee, Rhode Island Department of Housing, Amos House seek to build on success of ‘Landlord Challenge’ ahead of winter months

The statewide “Landlord Challenge” has helped more than 100 Rhode Island households experiencing homelessness or other forms of housing insecurity secure safe, permanent housing since its launch last summer, and Governor Dan McKee, the Rhode Island Department of Housing and Amos House say in a joint press release today that they are seeking to build on that success with additional participation ahead of the winter months.
FUN 107

Merrow Knits Launches Boutique in Fall River

Merrow Knits has announced it will open a new boutique-style store across the street from Portugalia Marketplace in Fall River. Merrow CEO Charlie Merrow told Fun 107 what to expect. "The store will be called Merrow Station, featuring fine knitwear, a yoga studio and a canteen for the community and...
FALL RIVER, MA
oceanstatecurrent.com

UPDATE: Josh Mello’s Silent Protest vs Cranston Schools (see photos)

Josh Mello and his fiancé, Rachel, are still working on getting an investigation into how the Cranston School Department improperly removed his name from the ’emergency care card’ for his daughter, which subsequently led to a long train of incidents, resulting in Mello’s arrest. . .
CRANSTON, RI
travelexperta.com

20 Romantic Getaways in Rhode Island (Hotels and Places to Visit)

When the sun comes out in full and the temperatures start climbing in the Summer, the coastal state of Rhode Island becomes a highly sought-after destination for romantic getaways. So we’ve compiled a list to help you choose the perfect hotels and places to visit for you during your romantic getaways in Rhode Island.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Camilo Díaz

You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"

Are you ready to plant your sleeping bag in the middle of an enclosure and snuggle up to some lions for an extended catnap? Well, you absolutely shouldn't be! But how about safely admiring said lions while also enjoying a night of drinks and music? If that sounds like fun to you, then you're in luck! It just so happens that such an event will be in existence in just a few short days. The Capron Park Zoo, located in Attleboro, MA, invites you to a "Night at the Zoo" on Saturday, October 1, from 6:30 to 10 pm.
ATTLEBORO, MA
WPRI

3 contractors charged with stealing thousands in wages

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Three drywall installation contractors based in Rhode Island are accused of stealing more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction of a Woonsocket school, according to Attorney General Peter Neronha. Prosecutors believe the wage theft happened during the renovation of RISE Prep...
WOONSOCKET, RI

