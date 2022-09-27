Read full article on original website
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
Woman in labour was forced to travel 40 miles to give birth after THREE NHS hospitals turned her away 'because they did not have enough midwives'
A woman in labour had to travel 40 miles to give birth after being turned away from three hospitals because they did not have enough midwives. Barbara Job, 25, from Peterborough, had to make the hour-long journey to Leicester on Sunday. Her birthing plans specified Peterborough City Hospital and she...
NHS mental health hospital staff filmed ‘mocking and slapping’ patients
Police investigating allegations of bullying and verbal abuse at Edenfield centre near Manchester after BBC investigation
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Mother tells of death threats and online abuse
The mother of Archie Battersbee says she has faced death threats and "severe trolling" online. Archie, 12, died when his life support was withdrawn after his parents lost a legal battle with a hospital trust treating him about his care. Hollie Dance, from Southend, Essex, said a noose had also...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
BBC
Wes Streeting speech: Labour promises face-to-face GP appointments
Labour says it would require GPs in England to provide face-to-face appointments for anyone who wants them, if it wins power. Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said he would be patients' "shop steward" and give them more choice over how they access care. In a party conference speech, he also...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
BBC
Wales NHS remains under 'intense pressure' - HIW report
Hospital and health care in Wales remain under "intense pressure" due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, inspectors have found. Sustained pressure on emergency care and concern about patient safety have been highlighted in a report into NHS and independent care services in Wales. Access to face-to-face GP appointments...
BBC
New children's palliative care service for the East launched
A new palliative care service for babies, children and young people in the East of England has opened. It is based at Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge. The end-of-life service, run by Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Trust (CUH), is a partnership with several hospices in the region. Amanda Cahn from CUH...
Dangerous NHS England hospital roofs ‘will not be fixed until 2035’
Dangerous roofs that could collapse at any time at hospitals across England will not be fixed until 2035, NHS bosses have admitted. The disclosure came in NHS England’s response to a freedom of information request from the Liberal Democrats about hospitals that have roofs at risk of falling down on to staff, patients and equipment.
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Stephen Lawrence murderer's prison phone selfies investigated
One of Stephen Lawrence's murderers is being investigated over claims he had an illegal phone in prison. David Norris has been accused of taking selfies and bragging he will be free in two years when he can apply for parole. The 46-year-old and Gary Dobson, 47, are both serving life...
BBC
Harjot Kaur Bhamra: Bihar IAS officer mocks schoolgirl's sanitary pad request
A female civil servant's response to a schoolgirl's request for free sanitary pads has sparked backlash in India. The teenager made the request at a workshop organised with Unicef in the eastern state of Bihar. The official responded by saying the girl would soon expect the government to provide free...
BBC
M42 closure warning in Solihull as bridges installed
Two 2,000-tonne bridges are due to be installed on a motorway as part of traffic improvement works. Drivers have been warned of possible disruption on the M42 at Solihull during the programme this week. It will be fully closed this weekend between junctions five and six from 22:00 BST on...
BBC
NHS Wales in dangerous and precarious state - BMA Cymru
A chronic staff shortage has left the NHS in Wales in a "dangerous and precarious state", a union has warned. BMA Cymru, which represents doctors, made the claim after Newyddion S4C saw evidence Cwm Taf Morgannwg health board was using Facebook to ask staff to work extra hours. One doctors'...
Calls for urgent review over number of pregnant women being sent to prison
Midwives have warned that too many pregnant women are being sent to prison in the wake of two babies dying behind bars in England in the last three years.Birte Harlev-Lam, executive director midwife at the Royal College of Midwives, told The Independent jail “is no place for pregnant women”.Her warning comes after a woman gave birth to a stillborn baby in the toilet in Styal prison in Cheshire in 2020 after a nurse incorrectly claimed her stomach cramps were due to a “painful period” – with the 31-year-old receiving no specialist medical care or pain relief during labour.While an 18-year-old...
BBC
Prison service aims to recruit 100 staff despite funding problems
The Northern Ireland Prison Service has said that despite funding problems, it intends to recruit more than 100 staff to keep NI jails running. Its director general, Ronnie Armour, said it would be hiring the staff "in the hope" more money becomes available. "If we stop recruitment we can't run...
U.K.・
BBC
King's Lynn Queen Elizabeth Hospital: PM Truss calls for Coffey visit
Prime Minister Liz Truss has vowed to lobby her own health secretary for improvements to a propped-up hospital in her home county of Norfolk. The ageing roof of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn is held up in more than 100 places by steel and wooden posts. Ms Truss...
BBC
Asthma app aims to reduce attacks in children say Norfolk hospitals
Two Norfolk hospitals have teamed up with a technology company to trial a phone app that aims to reduce asthma attacks in children and young people. The Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and the James Paget University Hospital are providing patients with an inhaler tracker that connects to the app which then monitors their lungs.
