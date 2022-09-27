ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

The Spun

Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search. “Somebody is going to look...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'

Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
LINCOLN, NE
York News-Times

Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?

Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska

After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska

We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
LINCOLN, NE
Kearney Hub

What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game

In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer

As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood

FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
WATERLOO, NE
Radio Iowa

Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa

Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
LINCOLN, NE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
94.3 Lite FM

The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted

The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
OMAHA, NE
