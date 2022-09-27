Read full article on original website
Look: Nebraska Athletic Director Has Message For Fanbase
The Nebraska Cornhuskers are still on the hunt for their next head football coach following the departure of Scott Frost earlier this season. During Thursday morning's "Big Red Breakfast" in Lincoln, athletic director Trev Alberts spoke to the Cornhuskers fanbase about the ongoing coaching search. “Somebody is going to look...
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
Former Nebraska Coach Calls Big Ten Coach A 'Clown'
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski ripped Indiana head coach Tom Allen ahead of Saturday's Big Ten matchup. Appearing on Hail Varsity Radio, Kaczenski called it "absolutely critical" for the Cornhuskers to defeat the Hoosiers. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is there a bigger clown in college football than...
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
ESPN's FPI predicts the outcome of Indiana at Nebraska
After previously playing out-of-conference opponents that have been to the College Football Playoff (Cincinnati, Oklahoma), it’s back to conference play for Indiana and Nebraska. The Hoosiers and Cornhuskers face off Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln. Saturday was long thought to be a potential farewell date for Scott...
Look: Fans Believe Prominent Coach Might Leave For Nebraska
We can add another interesting rumor to the Nebraska head coaching search. Some college football fans across the country feel like Lane Kiffin could leave Ole Miss for Nebraska. After all, he was born in Lincoln, Nebraska so it's basically his hometown school. It would likely take an offer that...
What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'
Everybody associated with the Nebraska volleyball team would like it better if the Huskers were playing at a higher level five weeks into the season. Nebraska inching closer to its potential has been complicated by coach John Cook’s decision to experiment with running a two-setter rotation and injuries to setter Nicklin Hames and outside hitter Ally Batenhorst.
Look: Nebraska Punter Reacts To 'Boring' Big Ten Game
In a game that saw just two offensive touchdowns, not many would describe Saturday's Big Ten matchup between Iowa and Rutgers entertaining. However, Nebraska punter Brian Buschini begs to differ. Speaking to reporters Tuesday, the sophomore said he thought the game "was very entertaining." Per Brian Christopherson of Husker247.com: "'I...
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
'It's on': Trev Alberts sends message to Wisconsin AD after Badgers set v-ball attendance record
Trev Alberts is ready for an attendance competition after Wisconsin set the volleyball attendance record this month. The attendance record was initially set when Nebraska visited Creighton in early September. 15,797 fans packed into the CHI Health Center in Omaha, which was the largest regular season crowd for a volleyball match in NCAA history.
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to the great state of Nebraska, sometimes called the "Silicon Prairie," you should add the following towns to your list.
Omaha businessman's life changed as hurricane Ian makes landfall
Owner of the RUDE Shrimp Company that was in Waterloo, moved to Fort Myers earlier this year, to open a location there. Wednesday his life changed as hurricane Ian makes landfall.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
