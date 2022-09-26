Read full article on original website
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Mending and Innovation Pave the Way for Side Hustles for Those with Full-time JobsJohn M. DabbsWatauga, TN
32,000 expected to attend Country Thunder concert at BMS
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Country music fans are looking ahead to the weekend for the second year of the Country Thunder Music Festival, which looks likely to follow in last year’s rainy footsteps. The two-day concert at Bristol Motor Speedway features East Tennessee-native Morgan Wallen as well as Jason Aldean in the lineup. Tickets are […]
WBIR
Aircraft to drop experimental marshmallow-flavored rabies vaccines for raccoons in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Flight crews will soon take to the skies above rural Tennessee in an effort to prevent the spread of rabies in wild raccoons. The Tennessee Department of Health and the U.S. Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services announced there will be another round of raccoon rabies vaccine airdrops in October targeting areas along Tennessee's state lines with Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.
New to Town: La Casa Vieja
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – La Casa Vieja, a new restaurant on the Johnson City scene is a mix of Mexican and Honduran cuisine, pulling other Latin influences into their dishes as well. La Casa Vieja translates in English to ‘The Old House’. It’s a name the owners said was strategic in reminding Latinos in […]
Jonesborough farm listed for $14.5 million
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – A property in Jonesborough is on the market for $14.5 million, according to online listings. An 1830-built historic home on Mitchell Ridge Road was listed in early August and comes with nearly 300 acres of land, two barns, two springs, a pond and a spare house that the lister says would […]
elizabethton.com
Thousands attend Covered Bridge Days 2022
Covered Bridge Days 2022 drew thousands of visitors to Elizabethton for two Kick-Off Concerts and entertainment and fun that extended throughout the weekend. Dancers, exhibits, crafts, music, concerts, a butterfly experience and fun filled the Covered Bridge Park Friday through Sunday. (Photos courtesy Elizabethton Parks and Rec and Brandon Hyde)
wcyb.com
Northeast Tennessee crews assisting with hurricane relief efforts in Florida
WCYB — More than 500 American Red Cross staff are assisting with hurricane efforts in Florida. Army National Guard crews from Johnson City left Thursday morning to lend a hand. Red Cross workers say crews from Northeast Tennessee are currently stationed in Tampa, providing food and water to people at evacuation shelters.
Karing Hearts cath lab approved over Ballad opposition
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City cardiology group won its bid for approval to build a free-standing cardiac catheterization lab Wednesday despite opposition from Ballad Health and others. Tennessee’s Health Facilities Commission approved Karing Hearts Cardiology’s certificate of need (CON) request at a hearing in Nashville, with five board members in favor and three […]
3rd Curt’s Ace Hardware opens in Gray
GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tools, hardware, grills — you name it. Another location to shop for all your DIY needs just opened in the Tri-Cities. Food City officials attended the ribbon cutting for its third Curt’s Ace Hardware venture in Gray located at 251 Old Gray Station Road. “We’ve got a lot of our needs […]
bjournal.com
Wilson thrives in her role at Friendship Enterprises
Editor’s Note: On October 14, we will hold a reception to celebrate our 30th class of 40 Under Forty honorees. Each week in 2022, The Business Journal of Tri-Cities Tennessee/Virginia will highlight one of our 2021 40 Under Forty honorees leading up to the announcement of our milestone class.
New Pediatric Emergency Dept. opens at Indian Path Community Hospital
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Ballad Health is expanding pediatric services in the Tri-Cities with the opening of a new pediatric emergency department. On Wednesday, the health system held a ribbon cutting and grand opening for the new service at Indian Path Community Hospital in Kingsport. Niswonger Children’s Network Chief Executive Officer Chris Jett said the […]
Lodging
Mumford Company Announces Sale of Super 8 in Norton, Virginia
NEWPORT NEWS, Virginia—Mumford Company announced the sale of the Super 8 in Norton, Virginia, on behalf of Seller S&P Hotels. This is the fifth transaction in which Mumford Company has worked with the principals of S&P Hotels, a multi-property regional hotel owner and operator based in Virginia. The purchaser, Shri Radheshyam LLC, is a regional hotelier based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Carter Willcox, associate in the firm’s Newport News, Virginia Headquarters, and Ed James and Steve Kirby, managing principals for Mumford Company, represented the seller in the transaction.
New boat ramp coming to Johnson County
MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new boat ramp will be built in Johnson County. The new ramp will be located at Sink Mountain, according to Mayor Larry Potter, who met with state forestry and wildlife officials last week to view the future boat ramp site and plans. The facility will include 16 parking spaces […]
Kingsport: 17,000 water meters replaced so far
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The City of Kingsport says it is continuing to make progress on replacing water meters across the city. In an update posted Thursday, the city said that 17,000 of the 39,000 meters in the system have been replaced so far. A base station and nine repeaters have been installed, allowing the […]
Kingsport Times-News
Hunger First finds new building for pantry, closet
KINGSPORT — Hunger First, a nonprofit set up to help the homeless throughout the Tri-Cities, has moved to a building in Lynn Garden. Michael Gillis, executive director of Hunger First, said Wednesday it would still be difficult for the organization to conduct its mission, but he said it would try to do its best.
Meet the Candidates: Kate Craig for Tennessee Senate District 3
News Channel 11 distributed questionnaires to all congressional and state candidates who will appear on ballots in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia in the November election. Below is the response we received from Kate Craig, who is running for the Tennessee Senate District 3 seat. Early voting in Tennessee runs from Oct. 19 to Nov. […]
Eliza Fletcher autopsy report released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Eliza Fletcher died due to a gunshot wound to the back of the head and blunt force injury to the head, according to an autopsy report obtained Thursday. Her manner of death was judged as a homicide by a forensic pathologist with the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center. The report was […]
East Tennessean
‘What is a Woman?’ showing draws plans for protests
Over two weeks ago, ETSU’s Turning Point USA organization sent out an email to the student body inviting the community to attend a showing of “What Is A Woman?.”. The screening is set to take place on Sept. 29, starting at 6:30 p.m. in The Cave inside the D.P. Culp Student Center.
Kingsport Times-News
Coffee shop replacing former Long John Silver's on East Stone Drive
KINGSPORT — The site of the former Long John Silver’s on East Stone Drive is being torn down and a drive-thru coffee shop will soon take its place, planning records show. 7 Brew Coffee, based in Fayetteville, Arkansas, will open the new coffee stand. Company representatives could not be reached for comment about the new location on Wednesday.
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This Weekend
With leftovers from Hurricane Ian making their way toward Tennessee, area residents are preparing their rain gear. Locals are anticipating the Country Thunder music festival at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend but will keep an eye on the weather due to expected downpours. With the first weekend of October being packed with activities in the region, the rain is not a welcome addition.
wcyb.com
Kingsport Chamber to hold job fair, over 50 employers looking to hire
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Kingsport Chamber will hold its 3rd annual job fair Friday. There will be more than 50 employers hiring in several areas such as retail, hospitality, education, and medical work. Vanessa Bennett with the Kingsport Chamber says employers will hire for entry level and professional...
