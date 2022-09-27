ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

TheStreet

Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
ETOnline.com

'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape

Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency

Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
TheStreet

Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return

Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written

Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Page Six

Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’

Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.” Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest”...
ETOnline.com

Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal

Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday. M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
talentrecap.com

‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions

The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’

Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
E! News

A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer

Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
Axios

Phoenix weekend plans: Enjoy German beer and Jamaican food

Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered – presuming you're not already planning to hit up the Arizona State Fair. When and where: Noon-7pm on Saturday, at Heritage Square, 115 N. 6th St., Phoenix. Details: The Carribean food, music and art festival will feature...
ETOnline.com

Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake

While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
