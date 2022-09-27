Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major off-price retail chain plans to open another location in NevadaKristen WaltersLas Vegas, NV
23 years ago, a 7-year-old failed to come home. Her parents went to bed and waited for her to return. She never did.Fatim HemrajLas Vegas, NV
The NFL finally puts the Pro Bowl Game out of its miseryEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Revisiting the Deadliest Mass Shooting in American HistoryHdogarLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels are halfway to bowl eligibility after a decisive win over Utah StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Related
Miranda Lambert ‘Promised’ Husband Brendan McLoughlin He Could Come Onstage in Las Vegas
Miranda Lambert kicked off her Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas residency on Friday night (Sept. 23), but she's still got plenty of surprises up her sleeve for the shows ahead: And one of them just might be an appearance from her fan-favorite husband, Brendan McLoughlin. McLoughlin's been known to enjoy sharing...
Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip
Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin Plans on Attending ‘Every Single’ One of Her Vegas Residency Shows
At the ACM Honors, Miranda Lambert's husband Brendan McLoughlin revealed he plans on attending 'every single night' of her upcoming Las Vegas residency.
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wedding Bells? Billy Ray Cyrus 'Engaged' To Younger Singer Firerose 5 Months After Wife Tish Filed For Divorce
Billy Ray Cyrus may soon be heading down the aisle again as he is reportedly engaged to much younger singer Firerose months after his estranged wife, Leticia "Tish" Cyrus (née Finley), filed for divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. The Australian-born performer was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring, fueling rumors...
ETOnline.com
'The Voice': Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Are Ready to Adopt 15-Year-Old Brayden Lape
Tuesday's Blind Auditions on The Voice had coaches Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani ready to adopt a 15-year-old singer!. Michigan native Brayden Lape took the stage -- with his proud real-life family waiting in the wings -- for an impressive performance of Niall Horan's "This Town" that had Camila Cabello urging Blake to turn his chair. "He's gonna win those young girls over, I'm telling you!" she insisted.
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Speaks Out About Her Upcoming Velvet Rodeo Las Vegas Residency
Miranda Lambert had an adventurous and fulfilling summer off. She packed up an Airstream and took her husband and her best friend out west to explore to the world she painted in Palomino. They visited Montana, Utah and Wyoming, among other scenic Western locales, over a couple of weeks. She also hung out with her husband at PBR Nashville at Bridgestone Arena. And on August 24, she received the Triple Crown Award at the ACM Honors. Her longtime tour mates Little Big Town paid tribute to their friend with a performance of “The House That Built Me.” The show will air on FOX on September 13.
Huge Star Looks Set for Las Vegas Strip Return
Nature abhors a vacuum. And so does Las Vegas. The live entertainment capital of the world has something for all tastes. If you’re just not a music person, you can just gamble all you want. (Though practice some common sense.) But if you do love music (and what kind...
RELATED PEOPLE
musictimes.com
Coolio 'Real' Cause of Death: Paramedics Tried To Revive Rapper For 45 Minutes
Coolio was declared dead at the age of 59. According to his manager Juarez, who talked to TMZ, the famed rapper, whose actual name is Aris Leon Ivey Jr., was at a friend's house and went to the restroom. When Coolio did not come out of the restroom, his companion...
Miranda Lambert’s Husband Reveals His Favorite Song She’s Written
Miranda Lambert is heading to Las Vegas to kick off her residency at the Zappos Theatre at Planet Hollywood. She’s taking her husband along, who is always incredibly supportive of her career. Lambert was interviewed by Vulture. She was asked what his favorite song that she has written is and she didn’t have an answer. So she walked into the next room and he revealed his favorite.
Brandi Carlile Reacts to Maren Morris-Brittany Aldean Feud, Fans Weigh In
The drama continues to unfold after country music singers Maren Morris and Cassadee Pope respond on social media to “tomboy” comments made by Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany earlier this week. Now, another famous face in the industry Brandi Carlile is responding to the drama with fans praising the singer for her support of Morris’s stance.
Maren Morris might skip CMAs after Brittany, Jason Aldean spat: Not ‘comfortable’
Maren Morris still hasn’t decided whether she will be going to this year’s CMA Awards amid her feud with fellow country singer Jason Aldean’s wife, Brittany Aldean. The “Bones” hitmaker, 32, earned one nomination but admitted in a new interview that she does not “feel comfortable” attending the annual awards show in person. “I’m very honored that my record is nominated. But I don’t know if I feel [at] home there right now,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “So many people I love will be in that room, and maybe I’ll make a game-time decision and go.” Morris’ hit record “Humble Quest”...
ETOnline.com
Maroon 5 Announces Las Vegas Residency Amid Adam Levine Cheating Scandal
Adam Levine isn't letting controversy derail his career plans. Maroon 5 is headed to Las Vegas for a brand-new residency in early 2023, the band announced on Tuesday. M5LV The Residency is set to kick off on Friday, March 24 at Dolby Live at Park MGM, with 16 dates planned through August. Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 3 at 10 a.m. PT, following select pre-sale opportunities later this month. See the complete list of performance dates here.
Carrie Underwood Teases New Experience for Fans on ‘Denim & Rhinestones’ Tour
Country music star Carrie Underwood is going on a new tour. The singer teased a “new experience” for fans for the upcoming tour. “We’re kind of off and running in rehearsals,” Underwood said about getting ready for the tour. “We’re going to be doing wardrobe things soon and just be going through all the music.”
talentrecap.com
‘American Idol’ Cast Begins Filming Las Vegas Auditions
The superstar cast of American Idol has reunited to start filming the next season of the show starting with top-secret auditions. American Idol is set to premiere for a sixth season on ABC with the return of Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan as judges and Ryan Seacrest as host.
Kelly Clarkson Celebrates Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Star With Kids: ‘Here’s to the Next 20 Years’
Celebrating their mom! While being honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Kelly Clarkson had the support of daughter River, 8, and son Remington, 6. "Thank you so much @NBC, @americanidol, @atlanticrecords, @kellyclarksonshow, @nbcthevoice, @creativeartistsagency, my personal team/crew, my band, my friends and family, and all the fans that came out today […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Boy Band Legend, R&B Royalty and a Las Vegas Fixture All Got Eliminated on The Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea. Vegas Night on The Masked Singer certainly had us placing our bets. Before the festivities could get rolling, however, there was still business from the Sept. 21 season premiere to address. After William Shatner and Eric Idle were unmasked last week as The Knight and The Hedgehog, respectively, the identity of The Hummingbird was still left to be revealed.
Phoenix weekend plans: Enjoy German beer and Jamaican food
Looking for something fun to do this weekend? We've got you covered – presuming you're not already planning to hit up the Arizona State Fair. When and where: Noon-7pm on Saturday, at Heritage Square, 115 N. 6th St., Phoenix. Details: The Carribean food, music and art festival will feature...
talentrecap.com
Kenedi Anderson Reunites with Fellow ‘American Idol’ Stars for Concert, Photoshoot
American Idol Season 20 Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson recently reunited with two fellow singers from the show, Emyrson Flora and Paige Fish. The trio performed a concert together earlier this month and even posed for a magazine shoot. Kenedi Anderson Reunites with American Idol Friends. Kenedi appeared to be...
ETOnline.com
Gwen Stefani Admits She Used to Think Blake Shelton's Accent Was Fake
While Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have wasted no time facing off on this season of The Voice, their fellow coaches are still getting used to having a married couple on the coaches' panel!. "Has his accent rubbed off on you?" first-time coach Camila Cabello asked Gwen during Monday's Blind...
