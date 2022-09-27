Read full article on original website
WGME
Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
WGME
Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased
(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
WGME
Woman found dead at Sanford motel
SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
WGME
Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol
PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
WGME
'It was very scary:' Heated exchange between Maine parent, bus driver caught on camera
LOVELL (WGME) – Viewer video from Lovell shows a heated exchange between a bus driver and a parent. A security camera captured when the school bus started to pull away with the parent still in-between the open doors. "I’m still shocked honestly," said Emily Poitras, while standing outside her...
WGME
Portland police provide private detail to LePage campaign due to 'potential safety issues'
PORTLAND (WGME) – During Paul LePage's event in the park Wednesday, two Portland police officers were also present as part of a detail. Portland police say the LePage campaign paid for the private detail, which costs about $500. It comes after Portland police announced earlier this month that they...
WGME
LePage takes aim at harm reduction strategies as drug deaths rise in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Former Republican Governor Paul LePage held a news conference in Portland on Wednesday, speaking about what he describes as a rise in crime, largely blaming it on illegal drug use in communities across the state. The former governor also centered on what he calls a rise in...
WGME
'We need to bring him home:' Freeport community rallies around search for missing teen
FREEPORT (WGME) -- The search for a missing Freeport teenager is now entering its fifth day, and there is still no sign of him. Authorities say 14-year-old Theo Ferrara was last seen leaving his home on Flying Point Road around 4:30 p.m. Thursday heading toward Brunswick. Police have no information...
WGME
Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree
LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
WGME
Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
WGME
Paul LePage to address rise in crime in Portland, cleanup effort underway at Deering Oaks
Former Governor Paul LePage will appear at Deering Oaks Park in Portland on Wednesday. He's expected to talk about crime following a dramatic increase in the area this year. LePage will speak in front of the drained pond across from Castle in the Park, where earlier this month a man was shot and killed.
WGME
Long-term care staff honored in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
WGME
Some natural gas customers in Maine will see bills double
If you use Summit Natural Gas, expect much higher bills in the months ahead. According to the Press Herald, the Maine Public Utilities Commission is approving a rate hike. The Press Herald reports the Maine PUC approved Summit’s request for an annual “cost of gas adjustment,” which would set the price at $2.29 per therm, a unit of heat energy, which will more than double customers' bills.
WGME
Amish market reopens in Unity after devastating fire
UNITY (WGME) – An Amish market that burned down in central Maine earlier this year is back open. In January, the Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity burned down. A cause was never determined. No one was hurt and several employees made it out. The store was a...
WGME
Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
WGME
Man dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police say a truck hit and killed a man Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Sabattus and College Streets. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that it appeared the victim was crossing the street at the time. Police say a GMC truck...
WGME
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Auburn
AUBURN (WGME) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Auburn Tuesday morning. Railway transportation company CSX says the incident happened around 6:13 a.m. near Washington Street. Auburn police are assisting CSX officials at the scene.
WGME
Cumberland school district says it needs a new school for influx of students
CUMBERLAND (WGME) – Facing a surge in enrollment over the next decade and no more space at its campus, one Maine school district says it needs to build a new school. MSAD 51 in Cumberland wants to build a new school just for pre-K through second grade in North Yarmouth.
WGME
Freeport community mourns loss of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara
FREEPORT (WGME) – The death of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has hit the community of Freeport hard. They had been following the search and desperately hoping for a different outcome. Freeport High School is open Tuesday night for those who knew Ferrara to gather during this incredibly tough time. The...
WGME
Former Redbank Village tenant finally gets security deposit back, others still waiting
SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) – Former tenants are still accusing Redbank village of keeping their security deposits. "They just don't have any compassion for anybody," Amy Pasciuto, whose security deposit was overdue, said. "It's just all about making money." Pascuito moved out of Redbank Village in July. She expected a...
