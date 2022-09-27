ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, ME

WGME

Maine man found guilty of holding knife to federal officer's throat

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- An Augusta man is facing decades behind bars for assaulting a federal officer. In April, authorities say 41-year-old Derik Broox Wight entered the Edmund S. Muskie Federal Building, pressed a security officer against the wall, and then held a knife to his throat. Another officer ordered Wight...
AUGUSTA, ME
WGME

Reward for information on Maine man who walked away from psychiatric center increased

(BDN) -- The reward for information on a Norridgewock man who has been missing for nearly four months has increased to $2,500. Graham Lacher, 37, was a voluntary patient at Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center before he walked away from the facility on June 6. Lacher, who is diagnosed as schizophrenic and autistic, was last seen about 4:40 p.m. on June 6 walking away from the State Street facility, according to state officials.
NORRIDGEWOCK, ME
WGME

Woman found dead at Sanford motel

SANFORD (WGME) -- Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman who was found at a Sanford motel. Authorities say they were called to the Oakwood Inn on Main Street on Wednesday around 2 p.m. for the report of a body. While the case is still under investigation, police...
SANFORD, ME
WGME

Maine man found guilty of 11 charges related to Jan. 6 riot at Capitol

PORTLAND (WGME) – A Maine man faces nearly 100 years behind bars for his role in the insurrection. Tuesday, a judge found 39-year-old Kyle Fitzsimons of Lebanon guilty on 11 federal charges, including seven felonies. On January 6 last year, the Justice Department says Fitzsimons carried out at least...
LEBANON, ME
State
Maine State
State
Alaska State
Auburn, ME
Crime & Safety
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
City
Auburn, ME
WGME

Lewiston searching for 'perfect' Christmas tree

LEWISTON (WGME) -- The City of Lewiston is on the search for the “perfect” Christmas tree. The city's arborist, Steve Murch, says they're looking for a tree that is about 30 feet high and preferably a spruce. The city's official tree will stand in Dufresne Plaza on Lisbon...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Dynamite left behind by tenant at Redbank Village, police say

SOUTH PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say a tenant left behind dynamite after moving out of an apartment in Redbank Village in South Portland, which has been a source of tension for tenants recently. South Portland Police say a tenant left behind a stick of dynamite. It's not clear if that...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Long-term care staff honored in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Long-term Care Ombudsman Program and the Maine Health Care Association teamed up to honor long-term care staff Tuesday. Organizers say 13 caregivers from across the state were honored Tuesday in Hallowell for their outstanding caregiving to people living in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and in their homes.
MAINE STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGME

Some natural gas customers in Maine will see bills double

If you use Summit Natural Gas, expect much higher bills in the months ahead. According to the Press Herald, the Maine Public Utilities Commission is approving a rate hike. The Press Herald reports the Maine PUC approved Summit’s request for an annual “cost of gas adjustment,” which would set the price at $2.29 per therm, a unit of heat energy, which will more than double customers' bills.
MAINE STATE
WGME

Amish market reopens in Unity after devastating fire

UNITY (WGME) – An Amish market that burned down in central Maine earlier this year is back open. In January, the Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity burned down. A cause was never determined. No one was hurt and several employees made it out. The store was a...
UNITY, ME
WGME

Paul LePage and Gov. Janet Mills take questions with Maine farmers

AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Governor Janet Mills and former Governor Paul LePage took to the podium at the Augusta Civic Center, talking to farmers about the challenges they face and potential solutions. They didn't appear at the same time and were both given an hour to speak, giving opening and closing...
MAINE STATE
WGME

Man dies of injuries after being hit by truck in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) -- Lewiston police say a truck hit and killed a man Monday night. It happened near the intersection of Sabattus and College Streets. Our media partners at the Sun Journal report that it appeared the victim was crossing the street at the time. Police say a GMC truck...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Pedestrian hit, killed by train in Auburn

AUBURN (WGME) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a freight train in Auburn Tuesday morning. Railway transportation company CSX says the incident happened around 6:13 a.m. near Washington Street. Auburn police are assisting CSX officials at the scene.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Freeport community mourns loss of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara

FREEPORT (WGME) – The death of 14-year-old Theo Ferrara has hit the community of Freeport hard. They had been following the search and desperately hoping for a different outcome. Freeport High School is open Tuesday night for those who knew Ferrara to gather during this incredibly tough time. The...
FREEPORT, ME

