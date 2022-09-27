Read full article on original website
2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home
FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill
The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
Waxhaw names retired Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Captain as new Interim Police Chief
WAXHAW, N.C. — Starting Wednesday, the Town of Waxhaw has a new interim police chief. Gregg Collins will serve as interim police chief for the Waxhaw Police Department over the next four to five years, announced Waxhaw Town Manager Jeff Wells. During that period, the Town of Waxhaw will search nationwide to find a permanent police chief.
High school student killed by tractor-trailer, Lancaster County coroner reports
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A teen has died after the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said she was hit by a tractor-trailer Wednesday afternoon. The office said the 14-year-old girl was trying to cross the road near the intersection of Potter Road and Highway 9 just before 4:30 p.m. That was when the coroner's office said she was then hit by the vehicle.
Released bodycam footage shows teen shooting CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021. On Wednesday, CMPD officers released the footage from the shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, on Winged Elm Court. The video shows CMPD officer Elliot Whitley...
Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer
EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband
GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled. A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over...
Romance scam unravels after man caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag of cash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is at the center of a romance scam that took $1.5 million from women who thought they were in love. It’s a scheme that stretched all the way to Africa and only unraveled after a man was caught at Charlotte Douglas International Airport with a bag full of cash.
wccbcharlotte.com
fortmillsun.com
cn2.com
Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
Missing South Carolina woman's boyfriend arrested in connection to her disappearance
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Law enforcement in Aiken County named a suspect Wednesday in the disappearance of Krystal Anderson and made an arrest on the same day. 30-year-old Krystal Anderson is a mother of 4 living in Wagener with her 49-year-old boyfriend, Tony Berry. Krystal was last seen by...
14-year-old boy robbed at gunpoint while waiting for bus in east Charlotte, mom says
CHARLOTTE — A mother says her 14-year-old son was robbed at gunpoint while waiting for the bus in east Charlotte. The mother told Channel 9′s Anthony Kustura she was getting ready for work and watching her two other kids when the robbery happened early Monday morning. Now, she’s urging other parents to be vigilant.
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
'Looking to save lives' | Gaston County pilots new teen traffic court program
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Gaston County is now joining three other North Carolina counties that have implemented a teen traffic court to help young drivers move forward with a clean record despite committing a minor traffic offense. Last year Gaston County reported about 700 cases involving teen driver violations...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
Why suspect in North Carolina teen murders has not been identified
“We cannot afford a misstep this close to the goal line," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.
WBTV
Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
