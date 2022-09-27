ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

WCNC

2 found shot to death in Fort Mill home

FORT MILL, S.C. — An elderly woman and middle-aged man are dead after a fatal shooting, York County Sheriff's detectives said. According to authorities, the 71-year-old woman and 40-year-old man were found shot to death on Tuesday at 11:30 p.m. They were later identified as Betty Reynolds and Barry Reynolds, who authorities said were mother and son.
FORT MILL, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Investigation of shooting in Gastonia home at a standstill

The investigation into the shooting of a 9-year-old boy in Gastonia has hit a roadblock as no one has come forward to provide information to the Gastonia Police Department. Channel 9 reported when the shooting happened in August 19. JD was watching TV in his living room when someone fired shots outside their home on West Fourth Avenue, near West Garrison Boulevard that night. A bullet went through the wall and hit JD in his face. Doctors say it’s a miracle the bullet stopped in his eye.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Released bodycam footage shows teen shooting CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released bodycam footage of an incident where a 14-year-old shot an officer in December 2021. On Wednesday, CMPD officers released the footage from the shooting that occurred on Dec. 27, 2021, on Winged Elm Court. The video shows CMPD officer Elliot Whitley...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Shooting investigation underway in East Spencer

EAST SPENCER, N.C. — Investigators roped off the property of a home after a shooting Wednesday afternoon in East Spencer, said Rowan County communications. Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the scene along Torbush Drive where the investigation surrounded a home. The entire yard was surrounded by crime scene tape.
EAST SPENCER, NC
WCNC

South Carolina woman accused of shooting at husband

GASTONIA, N.C. — Editor's note: The Gastonia Police Department issued an incorrect news release regarding this incident. That release identified the suspect by the wrong name and has been recalled. A woman is on the loose after police said she fired multiple shots at her husband in Gastonia over...
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mother & Son Found Shot To Death In York County Home

YORK COUNTY, S.C. – A double homicide investigation is underway after a mother and son were found shot to death inside a York County home. Deputies were called to Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when deputies discovered their bodies. The...
YORK COUNTY, SC
fortmillsun.com

Fort Mill Woman & Son are Found Dead from Apparent Gunshots

A Fort Mill mother and her adult son were found dead in their home Tuesday night from apparent gunshot wounds, authorities said. A suspect has not been announced, but sheriff’s spokesman Trent Faris said investigators don’t believe this was a random act of violence. He said commenting on a possible suspect would jeopardize the investigation.
FORT MILL, SC
cn2.com

Mother & Son Identified in Double Homicide in York County

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has identified two people in a double homicide investigation. According to the coroner, Sabrina Gast her office responded to a home on Saddle Ridge Road in Fort Mill. They’ve identified 71 year old Betty Reynolds and 40 year old...
YORK COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Woman dies in Catawba County motorcycle crash, driver charged

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One man is facing charges after he was involved in a crash that left the passenger of his motorcycle dead. According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (SHP), the crash occurred on Tuesday around 4:40 p.m. Investigators say a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC
Newly released body camera video reveals moments before 14-year-old shoots CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police have released body camera video of an officer-involved shooting at an east Charlotte apartment complex in December 2021. Police officers were initially called to the Woodland Estates Apartments on Winged Elm Court, off Albemarle Road, because someone found a suspect breaking into their car. The caller also said the suspect had pointed a gun at someone, CMPD said.
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Rock Hill, S.C. crash leaves 1 dead, troopers say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a Rock Hill crash early Wednesday morning. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 12:12 a.m. on Meadow Lake Road, near Meadow Lane. The driver of a 2006 Honda Accord is believed to have gone off...
ROCK HILL, SC
