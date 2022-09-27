ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The World’s Fastest Warships

For centuries, shipbuilders have sought to produce the fastest vessels on the seas, capable of cutting through the water to explore new worlds, or to gain strategic advantage over other navies. There have also been races, such as the 170-year old America’s cup, which each year involves millions of dollars of investment as teams tried […]
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Phys.org

Mass evacuations in Vietnam ahead of Super Typhoon Noru

More than 200,000 people in Vietnam took refuge in shelters Tuesday as Super Typhoon Noru barrelled towards its central coast, with forecasters predicting the storm would be one of the biggest to hit the country. Almost half of Vietnam's airports have been shut, schools and offices across several provinces—including in...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Aerial photos capture Hurricane Ian devastation on Florida coast

Florida has been left reeling after Hurricane Ian plowed a ruinous path across the state - and more destruction is likely with the enormous storm expected to regain strength in the coming hours.The hurricane crashed into the southwest coast close to Fort Myers on Wednesday afternoon, just shy of rare Category 5 status. Wind speeds reached 155mph amid reports of storm surge inundation of eight to ten feet (2.4- 3metres) above ground level.The number of fatalities and magnitude of the destruction was still emerging on Thursday. But no one was under any illusion that it was anything less than...
FLORIDA STATE
BBC

Grenada country profile

The tiny Caribbean island of Grenada is one of the smallest independent countries in the western hemisphere. Known as the Spice island, it is the world's second-largest producer of nutmeg after Indonesia and a significant producer of mace, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. It also boasts beautiful scenery with fertile valleys, rainforests and mountain lakes and its tropical climate and excellent beaches are a big draw for tourists.
WORLD

