Massachusetts State

New England governors ask Congress for help with energy costs

By CBSBoston.com Staff
 2 days ago

Massachusetts fuel assistance customers brace for massive energy bill increase

BOSTON - With energy bills expected to skyrocket this winter, all six governors of New England states are pleading with Congress to help residents in need.

National Grid says electricity rates will rise 64% in Massachusetts starting in November, raising the average monthly bill from $179 to $293. With approval from the state's Department of Public Utilities, the price of home heating and natural gas could rise as well.

The governors are seeking at least $500 million in emergency supplemental funding for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program . They call the program "vitally important to our states," especially to senior households that spend much of their income on energy bills.

"Keeping warm and safe is particularly challenging for low-income households in New England, which has some of the country's oldest homes and a particularly cold winter climate," they wrote in a letter to legislative leaders on the Appropriations committees. "More than any other region of the country, New England households are dependent upon expensive delivered fuels."

To be eligible for LIHEAP a family of four must have an annual household income that is below $41,625, according to the federal government .

"New England governors deeply appreciate your longstanding support of LIHEAP, and we recognize the difficult fiscal decisions confronting Congress this year," the letter states. "However, with the dramatic rise in energy prices and the additional increase anticipated this winter, we ask that you supplement the annual appropriation to mitigate the effect on our vulnerable populations."

fallriverreporter.com

550,000 Massachusetts households in SNAP to see increase beginning in October, continue extra emergency SNAP

BOSTON – Today the Baker-Polito Administration announced that approximately 550,000 Massachusetts households who participate in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will see an increase starting in their October 2022 benefits. In response to the annual cost of living adjustment, SNAP benefits will increase 12%, with Massachusetts households receiving an average monthly increase of $25-$30.
CBS Boston

Biden administration scales back student loan forgiveness plan as states sue

By Katie Lobosco, CNNThe Biden administration scaled back eligibility for its student loan forgiveness plan Thursday, the same day six Republican-led states sued President Joe Biden in an effort to block his student loan forgiveness plan from taking effect. Borrowers whose federal student loans are guaranteed by the government but held by private lenders will now be excluded from receiving debt relief. Around 770,000 people will be affected by the change, according to an administration official. The Department of Education initially said these loans, many of which were made under the former Federal Family Education Loan program and FEderal Perkins...
WCVB

Question 1 brings millionaires' tax decision to Massachusetts voters

BOSTON — Massachusetts voters will soon decide whether some of the state's wealthiest residents should pay an additional tax on income in excess of $1 million. The issue, which will appear statewide as Question 1 on the ballot for the upcoming general election, is a proposed constitutional amendment. If the yes votes win, it would create an additional 4% state income tax on taxable income beyond $1 million.
MassLive.com

Massachusetts SNAP benefits will increase next month

The nearly 550,000 Massachusetts households that receive SNAP benefits are about to see additional aid. Monthly benefits from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will rise by 12% starting in October, equating to a boost of about $25 to $30 per person per month, the Baker administration announced Wednesday. An individual...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Another New England-based utility company announces massive rate hike ahead of winter season

CONCORD, New Hampshire — Another New England-based utility company has announced a massive rate hike ahead of the winter season. Unitil, a natural gas utility company that provides electric services to hundreds of thousands of customers in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Maine, recently requested to increase electric rates to 26 cents per kilowatt hour, the New Hampshire Bulletin reported.
CBS Boston

Mass lawmakers ask DOT to investigate DeSantis sending migrants to Martha's Vineyard

BOSTON - Senator Markey and other Massachusetts lawmakers are now calling on the Department of Transportation to investigate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for orchestrating the flights of migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard.In a letter to the DOT, the lawmakers say DeSantis lured the nearly 50 migrants onto chartered places with false promises and misrepresentations. The letter goes on to cite the DOT's Charter Broker Rule, which prohibits charter brokers from misrepresenting the time of departure or arrival, the route to be flown or the stops to be made.DeSantis has insisted the migrants were clearly told where they would be going.
mybackyardnews.com

BARNES NATIONAL GUARD AIR FORCE BASE

Baker-Polito Administration, Congressman Neal Celebrate Progress on Key Infrastructure Projects at Barnes Air National Guard Base. New entry control point and taxiway represent $9.2 million investment from the Commonwealth to improve security and expand capabilities at the installation. WESTFIELD — Governor Charlie Baker, Lt. Governor Karyn Polito, Housing and Economic...
CBS Boston

SNAP benefits going up for half a million Massachusetts households

BOSTON - A boost is coming for the 550,000 households in Massachusetts that get help from the government to buy food. The Baker Administration announced Wednesday that starting in October SNAP benefits will go up 12% - which amounts to an extra $25-$30 a month on average. The increase reflects a higher cost of living for residents and also comes in response to skyrocketing utility costs, the state noted. "SNAP is a critical tool in providing individuals and families with the financial power to buy food that meets their households' cultural and nutritional needs. It also plays an important role as an economic stabilizer, providing an influx of federal dollars into the state's economy, supporting our grocery stores, corner stores, local farms, and other food retailers," Department of Transitional Assistance Acting Commissioner Mary Sheehan said in a statement. "The increase in monthly SNAP benefit amounts will support the vital food security of many low-income households across the Commonwealth and the communities in which they live, learn, and work."The department says it's "now easier than ever to apply" for SNAP benefits - either online at www.DTAConnect.com or by phone at 877-382-2363 (press 7).
commonwealthmagazine.org

Some ballot questions could draw blank stares

ALONG WITH ELECTING candidates to statewide and local offices, voters will be asked to decide four ballot questions in November. Two of them – whether to raise income tax rates on high earners and whether to repeal a law allowing undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses – are fairly clear-cut, even if the arguments of those on competing sides on the questions are not. The other two questions, however, are anything but straightforward.
1420 WBSM

Most Massachusetts Land Is Owned By This Company

I recently read an article about Bill Gates that revealed the Microsoft mogul owns a lot of farmland: 269,000 acres. To put that into perspective, if you were to put together all of the farmland that Bill Gates owns, it would be roughly the size of the entire SouthCoast. It would be like combining New Bedford, Fall River, Dartmouth, Westport, Fairhaven, Acushnet, Marion, Mattapoisett and Rochester.
