Read full article on original website
Related
This blooper from 'The Carol Burnett Show' is still one of the funniest outtakes in TV history
Vicki Lawrence dropped a perfectly timed a-bomb.
Why Halle Bailey Was 'Sobbing' After The Little Mermaid: 'I Had Come Out of This Cocoon with Ariel'
Halle Bailey tells PEOPLE that her journey making The Little Mermaid "mirrored what Ariel goes through in the film" Halle Bailey evolved right alongside her character Ariel while making The Little Mermaid. The 22-year-old singer transforms into the underwater Disney princess in the upcoming live-action re-imagining, which had its first teaser trailer debut on Friday. Bailey told PEOPLE at the D23 Expo about how the role changed her — and why she broke down in tears after completing the anticipated movie. "I'd definitely say coming into this film I...
What Happened to Dick Van Dyke? Details on the Hollywood Icon’s Life After Finding Fame
Since the early ‘50s, Dick Van Dyke knew that Hollywood was where he was destined to be. The legendary actor proved to be a man of many talents, singing, dancing and acting for more than 70 years. Keep scrolling for an update on where he is now. How Did...
BET
Broadway Actress And Singer Marva Hicks Dies
Broadway actress Marva Hicks who appeared on Broadway's The Lion King and Motown has died. According to an official press release from her representative, Hicks passed away on Friday (Sept. 16). A family statement was also issued to remember the award-winning actress and singer. "It is with heavy hearts that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Judy Garland Was ‘So Devastated’ When Lana Turner and Artie Shaw Eloped: ‘She Screamed’
In the late 1930s, jazz clarinetist Artie Shaw became one of America’s most popular big band leaders — and a much desired man. “People ask what these women saw in me,” the musician said. “It’s the music; it’s standing up there under the lights. A lot of women just flip.”
Lorne Greene: How the Actor’s Compassion and Love Made ‘Bonanza’ Star a Beloved TV Dad
In its 14 years on the air, Bonanza became an American institution — largely due to some early input from its star, Lorne Greene. “Every show began with one member of the family with a gun, pointing it at somebody, saying, ‘What are you doing on the Ponderosa?’” remembered Lorne, who debuted as patriarch Ben Cartwright in 1959. “Finally, I said to the producer, ‘If a stranger comes to the Ponderosa, why do we have to point a gun at him? Let’s be human beings, let’s not be antagonists.’” The producer listened, and the show evolved. Instead of just another western, Lorne said, “it became a story … about a four-letter word: love.”
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Legend Loretta Devine shows off singing voice in Disney’s ‘Eureka’
Emmy Award-winning actress Loretta Devine unfurls her beautiful singing voice while starring in the new Disney animated show, “Eureka,” which also stars legendary drummer Sheila E., bestselling author Misty Copeland and Wendell Pierce. The show centers on a precocious girl who uses her brilliant inventions to advance her civilization.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Martin Short And Shania Twain Set To Appear In ‘Beauty And The Beast’ Special
ABC is working on a new Beauty and the Beast TV special to celebrate the film’s 30th anniversary. The special is already receiving a lot of buzz due to the casting and more names have just been announced. Now, Martin Short is in talks to play Lumière while Shania Twain may play Mrs. Potts.
David Cassidy: Recalling A Pop-Culture, Music and TV Icon
[This article is based on entertainment postings and accredited media reports attributed to the following outlets: Tribute.ca, and People.com.]. He was one of the most beloved music superstars of all time. His legendary TV show premiered over 50 years ago and remains a cherished memory for millions of his fans. At one point in his career, he was even more popular than The Beatles.
Collider
A 'Hocus Pocus' Broadway Musical in the Works According to Producer
Hocus Pocus is a Halloween classic for a reason. With an all-star cast and the bewitching ways of the Sanderson Sisters, fans have turned on the beloved film year after year since its release in 1993. Now, we're getting the release of the sequel Hocus Pocus 2 and while the nostalgia train is coming into the station at full speed, it isn't stopping there. Because we might actually get that long-rumored Broadway musical.
EW.com
Tim Allen talks working with his real-life daughter on The Santa Clauses
You read the card, you know what it means: If you put on the suit, you're the big guy. But whoever said being Santa Claus was supposed to last forever?. This fall, Tim Allen reprises one of his most beloved roles and steps back into the big red suit for The Santa Clauses on Disney+. Having already filmed three movies as Santa Claus from 1994-2006, Allen says it took some convincing to bring him back to the franchise. But it paid off when he walked on set for the first time in full costume.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Napoleon Dynamite’ star Jon Heder has teamed up with BYUtv’s ‘Studio C’
When does the new season of “Studio C” come out on BYUtv? When does “Studio C” air on BYUtv? Jon Heder will star in the season premiere of “Studio C” on BYUtv.
Classic Bing Crosby Songs and Moments for You to Relive: From Movies to Inventions to “White Christmas”
It’s a little-known fact, but Bing Crosby’s voice used to be bottled and sold and people would butter their bread with it. Kidding, of course, but the idea speaks to just how smooth the legendary American singer and performer was. Born May 3, 1903, Harry Lillis Crosby Jr....
Movie review: 'Hocus Pocus 2' is a cute witch comedy sequel
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Hocus Pocus 2, on Disney+ Friday, shows it's never too late for a legacy sequel. After 29 years since the release of Hocus Pocus, the sequel has new fun with a modern perspective. In 1653 Salem, the young Sanderson sisters discover their spellbook, which...
Comments / 0