cbs4indy.com
State says all refund checks printed and mailed, vast majority of direct deposits sent
INDIANAPOLIS – The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. That’s according to the Indiana Department of Revenue and the Auditor of State’s Office. DOR handled direct deposit payments while the Auditor of State handled the printing and mailing of checks. How much...
cbs4indy.com
Live in one of these Indiana counties? Your income tax rate is going up
Residents in five Indiana counties will see their income tax rates rise starting in October. According to the Indiana Department of Revenue, local income tax rates are determined by county officials and reviewed by the department for compliance with state law. The changes include three central Indiana counties: Boone, Johnson...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments already sent
The vast majority of Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund payments have been processed. Indiana Automatic Taxpayer Refund: Majority of payments …. Court docs: man threatened to ‘shoot up’ Gleaners …. Court docs: Man with warrant went on ‘crime spree’, …. Grandmother, 4-year-old granddaughter shot at Avon …
cbs4indy.com
Hoosiers in Florida await Hurricane Ian’s arrival
Indianapolis native Angie Barnes said Hurricane Ian is the fourth hurricane she’s stood up against since moving to Florida six years ago. ”Preparing for a hurricane is like being stalked by a turtle,” she said. ”I started prepping on Friday: going to Costco, getting the waters, the food, the non-perishables, using up as much food as we have in the freezer just in case we do lose power we’re not losing all of that food.”
cbs4indy.com
Hoosier Guardsmen to join hurricane relief effort in Florida
INDIANAPOLIS — Members of the Indiana National Guard will deploy to Florida to assist in the relief effort that will follow Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. A team with the with the 38th Infantry Division’s aviation brigade will leave Thursday morning from the...
cbs4indy.com
Indiana Task Force 1 activated as Hurricane Ian nears Florida
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane help from Indiana is on the way. Indiana Task Force 1 has been activated to deploy in support of Hurricane Ian, which is heading toward Florida after making landfall in Cuba. The team will consist of 45 personnel and 6 support members. They were scheduled to...
cbs4indy.com
Satanic Temple challenges Indiana’s near-total abortion ban
INDIANAPOLIS — The Satanic Temple is challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban with a lawsuit that takes aim at Senate Enrolled Act 1 and claims the ban infringes on their followers’ religious rights and violates the U.S. Constitution. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita...
cbs4indy.com
Hurricane Ian makes landfall and batters Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall at 3:05 this afternoon just south of Punta Gorda as a Category 4 storm with maximum winds of 140 miles per hour. A 12 foot storm surge preceded the hurricane and 10 to 15 inches of rain will be likely across Florida over the next 24 hours. The storm is moving northeast at 10 miles per hour and will move across central Florida overnight and emerge over the western Atlantic by Thursday afternoon. Ian is forecast to turn northward on Friday and approach the northeastern Florida coast, Georgia and South Carolina coasts late Friday.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana mom who abandoned son in Ohio sentenced to 6 months, ordered to take parenting classes
CINCINNATI – An Indiana mother who abandoned her nonverbal son in Ohio learned her sentence Wednesday. A judge ordered Heather Adkins to spend six months at the River City Correctional Facility for parenting classes and mental health and addiction treatment, according to WKRC. Adkins pleaded guilty to child endangerment...
cbs4indy.com
The 3 things that make Hurricane Ian so life-threatening, according to NWS
(NEXSTAR) – Cities in Florida are bracing for impact from a hurricane the likes of which their communities haven’t seen in 100 years. Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in west Florida Wednesday, with cities south of Tampa appearing to be in the direct line of fire. But the impacts of the Category 4 storm will be felt practically statewide, said Joel Cline, tropical program coordinator with the National Weather Service.
cbs4indy.com
Tracking Hurricane Ian’s impact on Tampa Bay
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — People around the Tampa Bay area will soon be returning home after Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday on Florida’s west coast as an “extremely dangerous” Category 4 hurricane. WFLA has crews stationed around the area, safely monitoring conditions as the storm gets...
cbs4indy.com
Is your information on the dark web? How to find out if you’ve been compromised
INDIANAPOLIS — In today’s world of cyberattacks and data breaches, Hoosiers face the ever-increasing risk of having their personal information stolen, bought and sold on the “dark web.”. So far this year, more than 900 data breaches have been reported to the Indiana Attorney General’s office. Victims...
cbs4indy.com
Candy corn recalled over allergy alert
AUBURN, Mass. — Those who like candy corn should be on the lookout for a recall due to an allergy alert. Arcade Snacks is recalling its 15-ounce packages of candy corn because egg is not listed as an allergen. People who have allergies to egg run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they eat the candy.
cbs4indy.com
‘Devastating to catastrophic’: Model shows destruction by hurricane-force winds
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian nears landfall somewhere along the west coast of Florida, it may be hard to visualize the strength of the potentially devastating and catastrophic hurricane-force winds residents will face across the state. However, thanks to a visualization shared by the National Hurricane Center...
cbs4indy.com
‘Snakey crocodile-face’: New prehistoric sea monster discovered in Wyoming
CHARLESTON, S.C. — Researchers have discovered a new type of prehistoric sea creature whose name translates to “snakey crocodile-face.”. A team led by College of Charleston geology professor Scott Persons is behind the discovery of the Serpentisuchops, described as a “beast that swam the seas while dinosaurs walked the earth 70 million years ago.” It belongs in the group of animals known as plesiosaurs.
cbs4indy.com
Quiet and cool here; Ian nearing category 5 strength
It’s another cool start to the morning with temperatures that range from the mid 30s to the mid 40s early Wednesday. A few light showers have been coming off of Lake Michigan this morning. A couple of sprinkles can’t be ruled out in our far northwest counties during the morning hours, but even that chance remains low. We’ll see more clouds around today and the temperature will remain cool. Highs on Wednesday afternoon will only peak in the mid 60s, still running about 10° cooler than the average for this time of year.
cbs4indy.com
Is Disney World closing due to Hurricane Ian?
ORLANDO, Fla. (WFLA) — As Hurricane Ian zeroes in on the Tampa Bay area in Florida, those with plans to visit Disney World may be confused about where their reservations/tickets currently stand. Here’s what we know. Disney Parks said Tuesday afternoon that based on current projections, its theme...
