ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Fed 'united,' moving at 'appropriately aggressive' pace -Kashkari

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wnyHB_0iCOdbqR00

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said U.S. central bankers are united in their determination to do what is needed to bring inflation down, and financial markets understand that.

"There's a lot of tightening in the pipeline," Kashkari said in a WSJ Live interview, referring to interest rate hikes already delivered but yet to have an effect on the U.S. economy and on price pressures.

"We are committed to restoring price stability, but we also recognize, given these lags, there is the risk of overdoing it on the front end, and so I think we are moving at an appropriately aggressive pace," he said.

The Fed again raised interest rates last week and signaled that more rate hikes are on tap in the fiercest battle with inflation in 40 years. Since then U.S. stock markets have swooned and some global currencies have nosedived.

Kashkari said he believes markets have digested the Fed's intent to bring inflation down and that while monetary policy now is tight, it will need to be tighter still.

"The economy is sending us a lot of mixed signals right now," Kashkari said. "I believe we need to keep tightening policy until we see some compelling evidence" that underlying inflation, now three times the Fed's 2% target, is heading down. "And then I think we need to sit there and we need to pause and wait and let the tightening work its way through the economy to see at that point, have we done enough?"

While the Fed would like to achieve a "soft landing" for the economy, Kashkari said, the outcome hinges on what happens with the supply side, which is out of the Fed's control, and in any event the Fed will do what it takes to bring inflation down.

Reporting by Ann Saphir; Editing by Leslie Adler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Elon Musk Sides With Wharton Professor Who Says Fed Being 'Real Tough Guys Until We Crush The Economy'

The U.S. Federal Reserve cast a pall on the financial markets by announcing a third straight 75-basis-point hike in the fed funds rate last week. The U.S. central bank received flak from several quarters, and Wharton Professor of Finance Jeremy Siegel was particularly critical of the Fed in a recent CNBC interview. On Saturday, Tesla, Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk endorsed the professor’s view.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Neel Kashkari
Markets Insider

Billionaire Carlyle co-founder David Rubenstein says a Fed rate hike of 100 basis points would shock and depress the market and spook investors about inflation

The Federal Reserve will likely stick with raising rates by 75 basis points at its meeting this week. That's according to David Rubenstein, who said it would be "shocking" for the Fed to go bigger. The Fed will deliver its highly-anticipated September policy decision on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve is...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Interest Rates#Price Stability#Business Industry#Fed United
Fortune

The world’s economy is so bad this week that Bitcoin is outperforming major currencies

As currencies including the British pound and Chinese yuan tumble, Bitcoin has bucked the trend, growing 6.3% over the past seven days and flirting with $20,000. Macro conditions, including rising inflation and fiscal uncertainty, have battered global markets. Even though Bitcoin has largely conformed financial swings, its strong performance over the past week has shocked some traders and underscored the turbulent times.
CURRENCIES
Reuters

The Dow is in a bear market. What does that mean?

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the oldest of Wall Street's three main stock indexes, dropped 1.1% on Monday, extending the decline from its January peak to more than 20%, meeting a common definition for a bear market.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
nationalinterest.org

Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Inflation Will ‘Retreat’ in 2023

“I believe [inflation] is going to come down certainly next year, although, let’s be clear, there are risks,” the former Fed chairwoman said during a conference sponsored by the Atlantic Magazine. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday confirmed that she believes that the current red-hot inflationary pressures will...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Fed's Evans: expect to reach top Fed policy rate by March

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates expeditiously to address very high, persistent inflation, and will likely get U.S. short-term borrowing costs to where they need to be by early next year, Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago President Charles Evans said Wednesday.
BUSINESS
CoinDesk

Bitcoin Off Lows as Bank of England's Bond Market Intervention Raises Hopes for Fed Pivot

Bitcoin (BTC) recovered from daily lows after the Bank of England (BOE) said it will take steps to address the liquidity crunch in the government bond market. The announcement raised hopes that central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, are nearing their pain threshold concerning the market turmoil and might soon abandon the policy tightening that has roiled crypto and traditional assets this year.
CURRENCIES
POLITICO

The Great Fed Chase

Editor’s note: Morning Money is a free version of POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

609K+
Followers
357K+
Post
282M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy