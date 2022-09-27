Read full article on original website
Related
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Oil industry: 'No logic' to Tlaib's demands that banks fund no new fossil fuel production
(The Center Square) – U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib is demanding that leaders of the seven largest banks in the U.S. agree to halt funding any new fossil fuel production. The Democrat from Michigan made the demands at a recent House Financial Services Committee hearing. “You have all committed, as...
‘Polluters must pay’: UN chief calls for windfall tax on fossil fuel companies
Countries should impose windfall taxes on fossil fuel companies and divert the money to vulnerable nations suffering worsening losses from the climate crisis, the United Nations secretary general has urged. António Guterres said that “polluters must pay” for the escalating damage caused by heatwaves, floods, drought and other climate impacts,...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Heading Towards Full Detox of Speculative Interest: Glassnode
The network activity of the world’s largest cryptocurrency continues to remain a barren wasteland. Bitcoin’s push above the coveted psychological $20,000-level came after nearly 10% gains over the past 24 hours. This was followed by a mass profit-taking session as traders anticipating the threshold began selling their bags,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Climate change: These jobs are set to boom amid the green transition
With the urgency of combating climate change increasing each year, more companies and governments are prioritizing renewable energy sources. In 2021, 18 million people worked in the energy sector globally, an industry that is projected to grow to 26 million by 2050. Although 9.5 million jobs could potentially be lost in the transition to greener energy, the process won’t create mass unemployment, according to a study published in the One Earth journal. Instead, it will create an additional 17.4 million jobs in renewable energy.
A new rotary electric contact method could radically change the way wind turbines generate electricity
Sandia National Laboratories researchers have developed a fundamentally new type of rotary electrical contact. The technology is called Twistact, and it will eliminate the need for expensive rare-earth magnets in large wind turbines. Sandia is now ready to partner with the energy industry to develop the next generation of direct-drive...
FOXBusiness
Norway threatens to shut down wind farm after wind destroys turbines
The Norwegian government has threatened to shutter a large wind farm in the northern part of the country after reports of wind storms destroying turbines, sending parts flying. Norwegian Water and Energy Directorate (NVE), the agency that oversees the nation's water and energy resources, penned a letter this week to...
Oil giant Shell is leading the way on this $4 trillion climate change solution some say won’t work
Shell operates the Quest CCS facility near Edmonton in Alberta, Canada, which a report by Global Witness claims has released more greenhouse gases than it has captured and stored. Shell says that is “simply wrong.”. Fossil fuel companies are leading the way when it comes to a climate change...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In a world first, scientists propose geothermal power plants that also work as valuable clean energy reservoirs
A team of researchers from Princeton University claims that enhanced geothermal systems (EGS) could enable up to five terawatts of power generation in the U.S. alone. This is huge because, currently, the total amount of electricity produced annually in the country from all the sources stands at around one terawatt only.
New Documents Unveiled in Congressional Hearings Show Oil Companies Are Slow-Rolling and Overselling Climate Initiatives, Democrats Say ￼
Congressional Democrats presented fresh evidence Thursday which they say proves that oil companies are continuing to mislead the public on climate change and undercut global efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. At a hearing held by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, lawmakers read from newly released documents obtained...
electrek.co
These rooftop solar vacuum tubes that make both electricity and heat are US-bound
UK-based solar tech developer Naked Energy’s rooftop solar vacuum tubes, which produce both electricity and heat, will soon be sold in the United States. Peoria, Illinois-headquartered ELM Companies, a US energy storage and microgrid specialist, is funding Naked Energy, along with banking giant Barclays and US venture capital firm Big Sky Partners.
Offshore wind farms are 125 times better for US taxpayers than oil and gas
Economic gains are calculated from lease sale rates per acre.
cryptopotato.com
Stanley Druckenmiller Predicts Potential Crypto “Renaissance” if Central Bank Faith is Lost
Another billionaire is starting to see the potential of Bitcoin as insurance against a widespread central bank fallout. Billionaire investor Stanley Druckenmiller said that crypto could make a comeback as citizens begin to distrust their central banks. The hedge fund manager sees this outcome as increasingly possible given the state...
CNBC
The airline race for a breakthrough fuel to cut one billion tons of carbon is just starting
The airline industry likes to point out that it is responsible for "just" 2% of CO2 emissions globally. But as the auto industry is transformed rapidly by electric vehicles, aviation's share will grow, especially if projections for air travel to triple by 2050 hold. Airlines and startups in the sustainable...
Germany will borrow nearly $200 billion to cap consumers' energy bills
The German government announced plans to borrow €200 billion ($195 billion) to cap natural gas prices for households and businesses. That's a bigger price tag than the £150 billion ($165 billion) the UK government is expected to borrow to finance its own price cap.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Renewable energy production through first half of 2022 surpassed coal by more than 18%
Domestic production and consumption of renewable energy (e.g., biofuels, biomass, geothermal, hydropower, solar, wind) reached a record high as of mid-year 2022, according to a SUN DAY Campaign analysis of new data released by the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The latest issue of EIA’s “Monthly Energy Review” report (with...
IFLScience
World’s Biggest Carbon Capture Project Has Set Its Sight On Wyoming
Climate tech companies have kicked off their plan to construct a colossal plant in Wyoming that’s capable of sucking up 5 million tons of carbon per year and storing it deep underground. Dubbed Project Bison, the LA-based CarbonCapture Inch and Texas-based Frontier Carbon Solutions hope to get the direct...
Washington Examiner
'Buy low, sell high': Democratic bill would make oil reserve into investment tool
House Democrats are seeking to turn the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve, an emergency store of crude oil, into an investment tool that can be leveraged to make the government money when prices are high and to fund electric vehicle infrastructure. Rep. Frank Pallone (D-NJ) and eight Democratic co-sponsors introduced legislation...
cryptopotato.com
Bitcoin Price Analysis: BTC’s Back at Consolidation Range, Breakout Soon?
Bitcoin’s price has yet to break out of the consolidation phase, as the price has been trapped in an extensive range between $24K and $18K over the past few months. Currently, the market is testing the significant support level at $18K as the asset aims for a rebound to the upside.
Volkswagen's new partnership will develop vehicle-to-grid energy storage
The companies aim to tackle climate change.
Comments / 1