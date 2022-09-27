With the urgency of combating climate change increasing each year, more companies and governments are prioritizing renewable energy sources. In 2021, 18 million people worked in the energy sector globally, an industry that is projected to grow to 26 million by 2050. Although 9.5 million jobs could potentially be lost in the transition to greener energy, the process won’t create mass unemployment, according to a study published in the One Earth journal. Instead, it will create an additional 17.4 million jobs in renewable energy.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO