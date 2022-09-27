ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Arguing With a Narcissist Will Result In Heartache

Mid-argument the pressing question at the top of your mind is going to be wondering how you ever ended up in this fight. Perhaps all you asked was for your partner to unload the dishwasher or help you make dinner. Suddenly you’re in the middle of an argument going in circles without knowing how you ended up there.
Opinion: Lying Could Be The Demise Of Your Relationship

Everyone tells little white lies in their relationships…. right?. White lies have become acceptable for some people. Still, I know from personal experience that any relationship I have had in the past that included lying always ended swiftly because we couldn’t rebuild the trust.
Spot Shape Is Meaningful in Giraffe Social Circles

From photographs, researchers identified individual giraffes by their spot patterns and analyzed characteristics of giraffe spots. Female giraffes associate more with other females who share similar spot shapes. As spot shape is individually variable and heritable from mother to calf, it may serve as a way for giraffes to visually...
Chaotic Scene Unfolds as Teens Allegedly Run Taco Bell Alone

A video that shows two customers embroiled in a screaming match with a group of teenaged Taco Bell workers has gone viral on social media. One of the workers, Sierra, posted the video to TikTok, writing: "Lol I'm so over this job. [W]e literally have no managers here, just three 16-year-olds, and [we] were training someone, and [one of the customers] got mad because she was too impatient to wait for her big a** order."
Improved Office Culture Combats Quiet Quitting, Research Reveals

Working in offices can sometimes be a dreary experience, with younger generations looking for jobs with an established positive working culture. As an employer, developing a healthy company culture will likely have a powerful impact on all aspects of business, from employee productivity to increased job retention. However, it’s not...
The Myth of Productivity in America

Do you always, or almost always, feel like you must be doing something productive? Do you feel a need to be productive that gets in the way of your relaxation? That you can’t relax when there’s work to be done? That your work is everything? That even when it’s your day off, you are still thinking about work? If so, you may be a production perfectionist.
Wordle today: Answer, clues for Thursday, September 29 2022 word of the day

WARNING: THERE ARE WORDLE SPOILERS AHEAD! DO NOT READ FURTHER IF YOU DON’T WANT THE SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 WORDLE ANSWER SPOILED FOR YOU. As far as hardest Wordle words go, Thursday’s answer was somewhat challenging. If you’re here, you’re probably struggling with it and looking for some help. So let’s run down a few clues with today’s Wordle that could help you solve it:
