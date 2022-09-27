ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Jim Sweeney, Pittsburgh native and former hometown lineman, has died

The Pitt Panthers announced on Sunday that former hometown lineman Jim Sweeney died Saturday at the age of 60. Sweeney was a graduate of Seton LaSalle Catholic High School and went on to play four years with the Pitt Panthers. He spent much of his NFL career with the New York Jets, before finishing his last four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
