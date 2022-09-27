When we talk about diet and, more specifically, what we should be consuming for better health and skincare outcomes, the focus is usually on food. But, if you think about it, you’re probably spending more time during the day with something in your hand to drink than you are sitting down for a meal. Choosing the right beverages and avoiding those that can have a negative impact on our health is equally important. The entire point of drinking is to hydrate your body and help with the digestion process. But there are some popular beverages that have a dehydrating effect that becomes particularly more noticeable as we age. Dermatologists agree: this is the super-dehydrating beverage you have to stop drinking over 40.

