Wayne State's Beller named GameChanger/AVCA Division II Player of the Week

A generous donation of just under $1 million was presented to the City of Norfolk from the Mahlon “Jack” Kohler of Norfolk on Wednesday. Kohler requested that $250,000 be used for the construction of a fishing dock in the name of Mahlon B. Kohler at Skyview Lake. A table and bench with recognition to Jack and Norma Kohler will also be placed near the bandstand. Funds will also be used to develop the area and the walking path near the new East Norfolk Avenue Bridge. That is where Jack grew up .

NORFOLK, NE ・ 10 HOURS AGO