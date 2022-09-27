Wayne State's Beller named GameChanger/AVCA Division II Player of the Week

Read full article on original website
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend
The No. 1-ranked Wayne State volleyball team returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend hosting Bemidji State on Friday at 7 p.m. (please note the different start time) and Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are tied for the best start in program history at 16-0 and lead the Northern Sun...
Wayne State's Beller, Brahmer collect NSIC Volleyball Player of the Week honors
Taya Beller and Maggie Brahmer of Wayne State College collected Northern Sun Conference Volleyball Player of the Week honors announced Monday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota following their play over the weekend in NSIC road sweeps at No.4 St. Cloud State and No.9 Minnesota Duluth. Beller, a...
No. 7 Northeast men's soccer snags win over Hawkeye behind Maliska's big day
The No. 7 Northeast Community College men’s soccer team returned to Norfolk Wednesday for a huge conference matchup against Hawkeye Community College. The Hawks came out on top in the showdown by a final score of 2-1. The Hawks (12-3, 2-1 ICCAC) dominated possession of the ball for almost...
Panther softball team powers its way to sweep over Columbus
The Norfolk softball team avenged a weekend loss in a big way sweeping a doubleheader over Columbus at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park by scores of 19-0 in three innings and 8-0 in five innings. Norfolk pitching held the Discoverers to one hit in two games. WP- Jessica Schmidt 3 IP, 1 Hits,...
Tuesday's local sports results; Wednesday's schedule
Norfolk softball avenged a loss over the weekend in a big way, defeating Columbus in a doubleheader by scores of 19-0 in three innings and 8-0 in five innings. The Norfolk High volleyball team pulled one of the state’s biggest upsets last night, defeating Fremont in straight sets, 26-24, 25-18, 25-17. The Tigers came in the match with a record of 16-4.
Noecker blows away XC field at UNK invite
Three-time defending state champion Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle blew away the field yesterday at the UNK High School Cross Country Invitational at the Kearney Country Club. Noecker, a Cedar Catholic student, finished the 5,000 meter course in 14 minutes, 51 seconds, nearly two minutes ahead of second-place Class C finisher,...
Norfolk Catholic seventh at Scotus invite
The Columbus Scotus girls golf team won its own invitational at Quail Run on Wednesday. The Shamrocks' 363 was 15 strokes better than runner-up Grand Island Central Catholic. Scotus' Cecilia Arndt earned medalist honors with a 76. Norfolk Catholic finished seventh in the eight-team field. Kadee Clinch led the Knights...
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
Norfolk softball splits with Lincoln Pius X
The Norfolk softball team split a pair of games With Lincoln Pius X on Monday at Ta-Ha-Zouka Park. The Panthers won the opener 4-3 but dropped the nightcap 11-5. Norfolk hosts Columbus in a doubleheader on Tuesday, starting at 5 p.m. WP- Jessica Schmidt 8 IP, 8 Hits, 3 Runs,...
Helicopter Pilot Killed In South Dakota Crash
Yankton, S.D. (AP) Officials say the pilot of a small helicopter was killed in a crash in southeastern South Dakota. The Federal Aviation administration said the AG-915 Spartan helicopter went down Tuesday morning near the Chan Gurney Municipal Airport in Yankton. Official say only the pilot was on on board....
Public Invited To Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project Update
An update on the Benjamin Avenue Improvement Project is set for Wednesday, October 5th at the Norfolk City Council Chambers. Representatives from BX-Civil & Construction and the City will be on hand to update on progress and answer questions from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Those attending are asked to park...
2022-23 NORTHEAST COMMUNITY COLLEGE BUDGETS APPROVED
Northeast Community College Board of Governors held a special meeting Tuesday discussing the schools budgets for the 2022-23 school year. Vice President of administrative services Scott Gray says even though property taxes went up over their 20 county service area, their levy decreased for the second straight year. "Our property...
Ex-director of Ponca Tribe's domestic violence department pleads guilty to embezzling funds
The former director of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's domestic violence department has been federally charged with embezzling money meant for victims. At a hearing this month in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Andrea Rodriguez pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. In a written plea...
SCHMITZ: UNITED WAY INSTRUMENTAL FOR NORTH FORK AREA TRANSIT
As people around the town of Norfolk, one of the common appearances is the North Fork Area Transit. Operations manager Josh Schmitz says the United Way Campaign plays an instrumental role in providing accessible, affordable, and reliable transportation for those who need it. "Its been a contributor of ours for...
Remembering Norfolk Bank Shooting Victims 20 Years Ago
This is a week that Norfolk residents will never forget. It was 20 years ago, September 26th 2002, when five people lost their lives during the robbery of the U.S. Bank located at 13th and Pasewalk Avenue. The Norfolk Daily news reports that five people, Samuel Sun, Lola Elwood, Jo...
2022-23 NPS school budget approved by school board
In a special meeting Wednesday, the Norfolk School Board discussed approving the 2022-23 school budget. Superintendent Dr. Jami Jo Thompson says the school is asking for an additional $1.8 million more in property tax this year compared to last year. She says this is necessary in order to cover increases in staffing costs.
New Escape Room Experience Opens Saturday
A new entertainment experience opens in Norfolk Saturday, October 1st. Austin Truex and Kiley Anderson are opening the Encrypt Escape Room at 123 N 4th Street. Truex tells WJAG News, “An immersive brain puzzle is how I like to think of it. Teams of 3 to 6 people have up an hour in a themed room with basically a sequence of brain games and puzzles to solve. If they solve the puzzles in time they escape the room and win the game.”
"Vote Yes For Norfolk" Launching Campaign Wednesday
Local business leaders, youth coaches and community residents will gather at the Norfolk Area Chamber of Commerce to launch their “Vote Yes For Norfolk” on Wednesday, September 28th. They are working to improve safety, streets, and sports opportunities in Norfolk with the goal of bringing much needed infrastructure and improvements to the city.
Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway
One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
City Of Norfolk Receives Just Under $1 Million In Generous Gift From Jack Kohler
A generous donation of just under $1 million was presented to the City of Norfolk from the Mahlon “Jack” Kohler of Norfolk on Wednesday. Kohler requested that $250,000 be used for the construction of a fishing dock in the name of Mahlon B. Kohler at Skyview Lake. A table and bench with recognition to Jack and Norma Kohler will also be placed near the bandstand. Funds will also be used to develop the area and the walking path near the new East Norfolk Avenue Bridge. That is where Jack grew up .
