School Board member emerges as potential candidate for Commission seat
Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.
accesswdun.com
Good News At Noon Shelter prepares to move to larger facility
Big improvements are in store for the Good News At Noon Shelter, which has provided housing and food for those who have experienced homelessness in Hall County since 1987. The old, outdated building at 979 Davis Street in Gainesville will soon be left behind for a new and improved shelter at 884 Dorsey Street.
GDOT: work will make for delays on Highway 365
There is a traffic heads-up for drivers in Hall County, where the Georgia DOT says maintenance work on State Route 365 northbound will make for lane closures, likely today through Thursday. From the Ga DOT…. WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing road maintenance work replacing slabs on SR-365...
Red and Black
Rashe Malcolm’s solar panels bring change to East Side
On Sunday, Sept. 25, friends and neighbors gathered in the Triangle Plaza to celebrate Rashe Malcolm’s new solar panels. As guests trickled in, they greeted each other enthusiastically with hugs and handshakes. Others unloaded tents and products to sell during the event, from cantaloupe pie courtesy of Nerraw Foods Inc. to rice bowls from Shawanda’s Kitchen. Music echoed through the neighborhood, and children attempted to out hula-hoop their friends.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Lake Lanier to be used as water supply after 30-year “water war”
After 30 years of legal fighting, Georgia has secured water rights for Lake Lanier. Forsyth, Hall, and Gwinnett counties will be guaranteed water from Lake Lanier through 2050. Previously, Lake Lanier’s water was only allotted for flood control and recreation. Started in the ‘90s, the infamous “water wars” finally...
Police probe RV Park money theft
An investigation is underway into possible embezzlement at an upscale RV park in Athens. Authorities began looking into the matter last month when it was discovered that a substantial amount of money was missing from the homeowners association of the Bull Dog RV Park. The Athens Banner-Herald reports the facility...
Red and Black
ACCPD blotter: Stolen truck found at AutoZone and more
A woman found her stolen truck in an AutoZone parking lot, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The woman told police that a few days ago, she left the truck at a friend’s house for repairs and it was stolen from the house, but she had only realized it on Sept. 1. According to the report, she saw the car in the AutoZone lot while she was going to get food.
wrwh.com
White County Situation Update On Ian
(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
NE Ga police blotter: Nicholson man sentenced, Gainesville man robbed, Covington woman assaulted
James Standridge gets what amounts to a life sentence: 88 years in prison for the 40 year-old Nicholson man who pleaded guilty to shooting at sheriff’s deputies in Jackson County. It happened when Standridge barricaded himself in his home in August of last year. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office...
Red and Black
UGAPD blotter: Elevator expletives in Hull Street Deck and more
University of Georgia Police Department officers met with a UGA employee at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 21 in response to a report of graffiti found on the 6th floor of the Hull Street Parking Deck, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told UGAPD officers that an unknown...
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
wrwh.com
White County Preparing For Ian
(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
nowhabersham.com
Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say
Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Husband reported missing did not want to be found; large cache of drugs and distribution equipment found during traffic stop
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the final part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Shots fired –...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Slew of entering autos on Woodland Rd, Nocholas Court, Nowell St and Michael Circle
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Sept. 15 – 22, 2022. Due to the length this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Entering Auto –...
Monroe Local News
Update: One critical patient extricated and transported to Grady, second injury not critical
WALTON COUNTY, GA (Sept. 27, 2022) At 7:20 p.m. Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Fire Chief Craig League reported that crews are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Broadnax Mill Road at Thompson Mill Road. League said there is a report of entrapment and an air ambulance is...
Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
Stacey Halstead regains control of her Facebook page
The mother of Tripp Halstead, the Jackson County toddler hit in the head by a falling tree limb at a Barrow County daycare center in 2012, now has the Facebook page she created for him back after hackers hijacked it for the better part of the past month. 1.2 million...
accesswdun.com
Oktoberfest to kick off in Gainesville Saturday, Oct. 1
The Arts Council will kick off Gainesville’s first annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Smithgall Art Center. Oktoberfest is a traditional German beer festival that was first celebrated in Munich in 1810. Many other countries and states throughout the U.S. host their own Oktoberfest events throughout September and October.
accesswdun.com
Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties
Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
