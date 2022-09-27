ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winterville, GA

WGAU

School Board member emerges as potential candidate for Commission seat

Clarke County School Board member Kirrena Gallagher becomes the first to say she will run for the District 2 seat on the Athens-Clarke County Commission, tossing her hat in the ring in a special election that will be held next March. Gallagher, elected to the School Board in 2020, would be a candidate to replace Mariah Parker, the District 2 Commissioner who resigned late last month.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

Good News At Noon Shelter prepares to move to larger facility

Big improvements are in store for the Good News At Noon Shelter, which has provided housing and food for those who have experienced homelessness in Hall County since 1987. The old, outdated building at 979 Davis Street in Gainesville will soon be left behind for a new and improved shelter at 884 Dorsey Street.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

GDOT: work will make for delays on Highway 365

There is a traffic heads-up for drivers in Hall County, where the Georgia DOT says maintenance work on State Route 365 northbound will make for lane closures, likely today through Thursday. From the Ga DOT…. WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation will be doing road maintenance work replacing slabs on SR-365...
HALL COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

Rashe Malcolm’s solar panels bring change to East Side

On Sunday, Sept. 25, friends and neighbors gathered in the Triangle Plaza to celebrate Rashe Malcolm’s new solar panels. As guests trickled in, they greeted each other enthusiastically with hugs and handshakes. Others unloaded tents and products to sell during the event, from cantaloupe pie courtesy of Nerraw Foods Inc. to rice bowls from Shawanda’s Kitchen. Music echoed through the neighborhood, and children attempted to out hula-hoop their friends.
ATHENS, GA
Georgia State
Winterville, GA
Georgia Government
WGAU

Police probe RV Park money theft

An investigation is underway into possible embezzlement at an upscale RV park in Athens. Authorities began looking into the matter last month when it was discovered that a substantial amount of money was missing from the homeowners association of the Bull Dog RV Park. The Athens Banner-Herald reports the facility...
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

ACCPD blotter: Stolen truck found at AutoZone and more

A woman found her stolen truck in an AutoZone parking lot, according to a report from the Athens-Clarke County Police Department. The woman told police that a few days ago, she left the truck at a friend’s house for repairs and it was stolen from the house, but she had only realized it on Sept. 1. According to the report, she saw the car in the AutoZone lot while she was going to get food.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

White County Situation Update On Ian

(Cleveland)- Hurricane Ian has the attention of White County officials. In a situation update Monday night to all county department heads and other county partners Don Strength White County Division Chief and Deputy EMA Director advised that the current forecast track would bring Ian near Gainesville, Fla, and then north into southern Georgia near Waycross, Statesboro, and to Augusta by 2:PM Saturday.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Red and Black

UGAPD blotter: Elevator expletives in Hull Street Deck and more

University of Georgia Police Department officers met with a UGA employee at approximately 12:47 a.m. on Sept. 21 in response to a report of graffiti found on the 6th floor of the Hull Street Parking Deck, according to a report from UGAPD. The employee told UGAPD officers that an unknown...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga

Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
ATHENS, GA
wrwh.com

White County Preparing For Ian

(Cleveland)-White County officials, like a lot of others officials around the southeast, are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Ian and how it might affect us in Northeast Georgia. White County Emergency Service Division Chief Don Strength reports that there remains a good amount of uncertainty about the track of...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
News Break
Politics
nowhabersham.com

Collier purchased items found at crime scene at Clayton store, investigators say

Debbie Collier was calm and did not appear frightened as she shopped at the Clayton Family Dollar Store the day she disappeared, officials say. This latest revelation deepens the mystery surrounding the missing Athens woman’s death. On Monday, the Habersham County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video from the Family...
CLAYTON, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man doing yard work robbed at gunpoint

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies in Hall County are searching for two robbers. Investigators say a man was robbed while blowing leaves on Peach Mountain Circle. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Two men walked up to the victim shortly before 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday,...
HALL COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Oktoberfest to kick off in Gainesville Saturday, Oct. 1

The Arts Council will kick off Gainesville’s first annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Smithgall Art Center. Oktoberfest is a traditional German beer festival that was first celebrated in Munich in 1810. Many other countries and states throughout the U.S. host their own Oktoberfest events throughout September and October.
GAINESVILLE, GA
accesswdun.com

Auburn man sought on charges out of Gwinnett, Barrow counties

Gwinnett County authorities are on the lookout for an Auburn man currently wanted of a long list of charges. Thomas Conner Johnson, 30, is being sought for charges stemming out of both Gwinnett and Barrow counties. Although the exact nature of his alleged crimes has not been made public, the...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

