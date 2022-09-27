ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: New Haven, Bridgeport ranked among least accessible cities

By Olivia Casey
 3 days ago

Conn. (WTNH) — People with disabilities have a lot of factors to consider when moving to a new city. In a new report by WalletHub, the most populated cities in Connecticut didn’t rank among the most accessible.

WalletHub compared 180 of the most populated cities around the country across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness. The report’s data ranges from physicians per capita to rate of workers with disabilities to park accessibility.

New Haven ranked 118. While its health care score was high — reaching No. 26 — the quality of life for people with a disability hit a 111 low. Additionally, the economy/disability income score ranked 167.

Bridgeport stole the last spot for the lowest employment rate for people with disabilities, rating at No. 182. Overall, Bridgeport took the 159th spot, ranking 137th for quality of life and 180th for economy/disability income.

Both New Haven and Bridgeport were followed by other cities ranked among the least accessible in the U.S., including Charlotte, Bismarck, Montgomery and Fort Wayne. Gulfport, Mississippi ranked last.

On the other hand, Minneapolis took the top spot as the best city for people with disabilities with a 1st place health care ranking and ranked 8th for quality of life. Pittsburgh, St. Louis, Columbia and Huntington Beach followed. While it wasn’t ranked the overall most accessible cities, Overland Park, Kansas took the top spot for employment rate for people with disabilities, and Brownsville, Texas’ cost of living proved to be the cheapest.

See the full results of the report and where all 182 cities ranked here .

