goodyearaz.gov
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear
Plans for Major Development “GSQ” Announced to Create Vibrant Downtown in Goodyear. Globe Corporation and the city of Goodyear are excited to announce plans for what is shaping up to be a highly anticipated downtown area in the nation’s ninth-fastest growing city. This follows the grand opening of Goodyear Civic Square which opened its doors on August 1 thanks to a public/private partnership between the city and Globe. The project was completed on time and on budget.
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix housing inventory rising: What it means for buyers
It has been a challenge for buyers to find homes across the Valley for the past two years. Due to low inventory, bidding wars became the norm. Now, demand is falling, and Phoenix housing inventory is rising as interest rates make it more expensive to borrow. Although the Phoenix housing market is in a state of cooldown, there is a low chance of a housing market crash.
Valley house-flippers must suddenly navigate a different real estate market
PHOENIX — The Phoenix housing market has changed rapidly from its peak in May. After several years of prices jumping more than 10% annually, prices are down. “It was wonderful, it was a great time to be alive,” Steve Trang, a home flipper, said about the past years.
azbigmedia.com
Wood Partners breaks ground on 360-unit Alta Avondale
Today, Wood Partners, national leaders in the development of multifamily residential community builders, broke ground in Avondale, AZ. Avondale officials were there to welcome them during a formal groundbreaking ceremony on Sept. 29th, 2022. Once complete, the new community – Alta Avondale – will include 360 luxury apartment homes comprised of studio, one-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans. This community is slated to open in early 2024.
azbigmedia.com
Paramount Global Surfaces will open distribution warehouse in Goodyear
Paramount Global Surfaces (PGS), Happy Floors, and Stone Source announced today the launch of a new west coast warehouse in Goodyear, Arizona. The 144,000 square-foot facility will contain all product lines including porcelain tile, ceramic tile, natural stone, and luxury vinyl tile and will provide nearly 100 new jobs to residents of Greater Phoenix.
azbigmedia.com
Most Admired Companies: Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
After receiving a record number of nominations, 50 companies have risen from the adversity of the past couple years and earned the right to call themselves Arizona’s Most Admired Companies of 2022. The Most Admired Companies of 2022 includes Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona. : Sold-out crowd celebrates...
Phoenix wants more development in these four places
Phoenix has its eyes on a few pieces of land that are ripe for development. What's happening: The city's economic development leaders briefed a council subcommittee Wednesday on four city-owned properties they plan to pitch to developers in the next year. The city could decide to sell or lease the...
AZFamily
Popular deli and Phoenix hotel cited for multiple health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants that have recently been inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
8 Luxury Neighborhoods in Arizona To Consider for Retirement
Arizona is a popular place to retire thanks to its pleasant weather year-round, picturesque scenery, safe cities and relatively affordable living costs. But for those retirees who value luxury over...
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Scottsdale
In recent years, the greater Phoenix-Scottsdale area has been among the fastest-growing metro areas in the United States. Golf has certainly kept up with the influx of people to the region, and with over 200 courses in the Scottsdale area, it’s firmly in the running for the best golf destination in the U.S.
AZFamily
Scottsdale man reimbursed $4,400 from travel insurance company
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bob Stamper says thanks to On Your Side, he received a check for more than $4,400 from a travel insurance company that would not reimburse him for his travel expenses after he was stranded in Israel, isolating with COVID-19. In a previous On Your Side report, Stamper said he took a trip to Israel and before he left, he purchased travel insurance through a company called Allianz just in case something went wrong. He says he always buys travel insurance when he goes on vacation. Stamper told Harper that travel insurance gives him peace of mind. But unfortunately, something happened, and Stamper would have to use his travel insurance. The night before he was supposed to fly back to the States, Stamper tested positive for COVID and was forced to quarantine for five more days at his luxury hotel.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the Team Behind Mesa's Upcoming Brewery and Pizzeria
The guys behind Chupacabra Taproom and Goat and Ram mobile pizza kitchen aren’t strangers. On weekends, Goat and Ram regularly slings pies outside the popular downtown Mesa craft beer destination. And starting next year, the two concepts will enjoy an even more symbiotic relationship. Chupacabra owners Eric Cady and...
luxury-houses.net
Asking $12.5 Million, This Mega Mansion in Scottsdale Boasts Nearly 17,000 SF Fabulous Living Spaces and Beautiful Multiple Courtyards
The Mansion in Scottsdale, a luxurious and gracious estate has been impeccably executed and lovingly maintained amongst the magnificent McDowell Mountains in the Upper Canyon of Silverleaf showcasing the pinnacle of extraordinary entertaining lifestyle is now available for sale. This home located at 20936 N 109th Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 6 bedrooms and 11 bathrooms with nearly 17,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Lisa Westcott (Phone: 480-229-3455) at Silverleaf Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Scottsdale.
fox10phoenix.com
The old Valley National Bank in Phoenix at risk of being demolished
PHOENIX - The old Valley National Bank near 19th Avenue and Bethany Home Road was first designed in 1963, and the historic building is in jeopardy of being demolished. Advocates for the preservation of the building road are speaking up although the Chase Bank branch has been closed for some time.
West Valley View
Goodyear business leader earns top prize
Joab Padilla, store manager at Fry’s Food Stores in Buckeye, has been recognized as one of 2022’s “GenNext” recipients by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national food retailer publication. Padilla, a Goodyear resident, is one of two Fry’s leaders locally to receive the national award recognizing the...
AZFamily
East Valley communities urge residents not to overseed their lawns
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale, like Mesa, has urged residents not to overseed this year. It’s part of a growing trend of Valley communities asking families to be more mindful of the water supply. Overseeding is adding grass seeds to a lawn during the fall, typically ryegrass, so...
Feds hike moving to Phoenix, real estate market to "balanced" territory
On September 23, the Federal Reserve increased interests rates and an additional three quarters of a point to combat inflation.
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New Restaurant
Enjoy a cheap spaghetti dinner.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Sometimes the simplest of ideas are the ones that make the most sense. Business owners are often looking for ways to upgrade how they service customers, but this is not always the best way to provide customers with a satisfying experience. This includes restaurant owners. While some restaurants look for ways to recreate the classic burger or deconstruct Asian cuisines, one Phoenix restaurant owner has found a way to provide locals with an easy, and affordable alternative to what other restaurants have to offer.
Surf Park in Arizona gets Planning and Zoning Approval
A major tourism attraction proposed for Maricopa that could bring a new type of visitor to the city took its first steps toward becoming a reality Monday night. The PHX Surf planned area development — including its development land-use plan, permitted uses and development standards — unanimously was approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission. The PHX Surf project is proposed as a surf and water park with on-site hospitality, retail, restaurant and outdoor entertainment center.
azbigmedia.com
Real estate opportunities in space? Here’s how to learn more
The opening line of a wildly popular TV show in the 1960s proclaimed: “Space, the final frontier.” With living and conducting business in space a no-too-far-off reality, Blue Origin is leading the way and rewriting the line: “Space, the next frontier.”. Kiah Erlich, Head of Astronaut Sales...
