SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Bob Stamper says thanks to On Your Side, he received a check for more than $4,400 from a travel insurance company that would not reimburse him for his travel expenses after he was stranded in Israel, isolating with COVID-19. In a previous On Your Side report, Stamper said he took a trip to Israel and before he left, he purchased travel insurance through a company called Allianz just in case something went wrong. He says he always buys travel insurance when he goes on vacation. Stamper told Harper that travel insurance gives him peace of mind. But unfortunately, something happened, and Stamper would have to use his travel insurance. The night before he was supposed to fly back to the States, Stamper tested positive for COVID and was forced to quarantine for five more days at his luxury hotel.

