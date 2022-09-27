Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new store in Ohio this weekKristen WaltersFremont, OH
4 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Gyros in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
3 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 77-21 win over ToledoThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
sent-trib.com
Local Briefs: 9-28-2022
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
sent-trib.com
Clydesdale meet-and-greet
Mila Simpkins, a student at Wood Lane, reaches for Rocco, a 2,200 pound Clydesdale horse with the Anheuser Busch team. Rocco and 11 other horses were stationed at the Wood County Fairgrounds while they made appearances throughout Northwest Ohio last week.
sent-trib.com
BG chamber holds ribbon cutting for new SamB’s location
The Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce announces a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of SamB’s, located at their new location at 146 N. Main St. This event will be held on Tuesday at 4 p.m. and is open to the public. The ceremony will include congratulatory words...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sent-trib.com
Pet blessing planned at Perrysburg church
PERRYSBURG — A Blessing of the Pets will be held Saturday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Timothy’s Episcopal Church, 871 E. Boundary St. The church will bless dogs, cats and rabbits. There will also be gift baskets, pet vendors and a food truck. Leashes or cages are required.
13abc.com
City of Toledo announces Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo has announced the details about next month’s Fall Festival and Trick or Treat hours. The City’s free Fall Festival will take place at the Ottawa Park Open Air Shelter, located at 2200 Kenwood Blvd., on Oct. 15 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Mythbuster Kari Byron visits Seneca County students
TIFFIN, Ohio — Students in Seneca County got a lesson Tuesday in using STEAM -- science, technology, engineering, art and math -- concepts in their everyday lives. And the special guest speaker was a familiar face for fans of the show Mythbusters. Tuesday morning the Ritz Theater in Tiffin...
sent-trib.com
Bonita (Adkins) Deal
Northwood — Bonita (Adkins) Deal, 87, of Northwood, Ohio, passed away on September 27, 2022 at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Bonita was born on December 20, 1934 in the Village of Northwood, Ohio to Carl and Dorothy (Goodeman) Adkins. She graduated from Olney High School in 1952 and worked at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
sent-trib.com
Tim Graves and the Farm Hands are Live! In the House
PEMBERVILLE — Tim Graves and the Farm Hands will perform Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Live! In the House at the Opera House, 115 Main St. Tickets $12 and are available at Beeker’s General Store, at the door or by contacting Carol Bailey 419-287-4848. Since their inception in...
sent-trib.com
Property Transfers
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 126 and 0 Losee St., Cygnet, residential, from Rick Coakley, trustee, to Jerry, Della and Scarlet Love, $44,000. 653 Peregrine Drive, Northwood, residential, from Susan Narra and Steven Hartford, to George and Sherry O’Connell, $385,000.
sent-trib.com
Andrew Michelsen
Andrew Michelsen, 93, of Maumee and formerly Bowling Green, Ohio passed away Wednesday September 28, 2022. He was born on December 25, 1928 to the late John Gerhard and Agrieta (Kindervator) Michelsen. He married Gloria (Polzin) Michelsen on November 4, 1950 and they were married for 68 years until she passed away on July 4, 2019.
Beacon
Friday fish fries getting a big boost again
We all struggled with plenty of high winds this week, which made the Lake Erie fishing quite tough. Saturday came through for the yellow perch, though, just in time to round up some Friday night fish fries for family, friends and neighbors. Fish cleaning services are sporting a very nice...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
sent-trib.com
BG parks board approves rental fee adjustments
The Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Board on Tuesday approved a series of adjustments to rental fees. The changes will now go before city council for final approval. “Not really looking at any facility fees, per se,” said Parks and Recreation Director Kristin Otley during the meeting, “just looking at some things that need an adjustment to make sure they’re to the current times.”
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg student population explodes: District grows by 19% in last decade
PERRYSBURG – Enrollment in the school district has grown by nearly 20% in the last decade. “Enrollment is something on everyone’s mind,” said Perrysburg Schools Superintendent Tom Hosler at the Sept. 19 board of education meeting. He reported that since 2012, enrollment in the district has grown...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH
Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
sent-trib.com
Corey Andrew Lehman
Corey Andrew Lehman, age 44, passed away on September 27, 2022. Corey was born in Bowling Green, Ohio to Garry and Debbie (Fortney) Lehman on October 18, 1977. Corey married Rachel (Roseboom) Lehman on August 22, 1998 and she survives him. He is also survived by his parents: Garry and...
sent-trib.com
Kermit Stroh
Kermit Ferdinand Stroh, 89, died on September 22nd 2022, in Harbor Springs, Michigan. Kerm was born in Moulton, Ohio on February 25th, 1933 to the late Elmer and Emma (Detjen) Stroh. He was married to Mary Lu (Schwer) Stroh for 57 years until her death in 2008. In 2009 he...
Beacon
Port Clinton road construction to begin in April
It is one of the most commonly asked questions in Port Clinton: When are the roads going to be fixed? An extra $2 million in funding provided by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers improved the scope of the city’s infrastructure improvement plan, but the money may also alter the project’s timetable.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!
Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
4 Places To Get Pho in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in the southwestern part of Ohio serves great Vietnamese cuisine including delicious bowls of pho. Try the pho ba tai with thin slices of beef or pho ga with sliced chicken breast. If you like your food spicy, your pho can be made spicy by request. Little Saigon also has vegetarian pho options available. If you have room for dessert, try the fried bananas or red bean ice cream.
Comments / 0