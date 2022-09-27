Read full article on original website
Red Light Roundup 09/19 – 09/25/2022
Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Paso Robles Police Department. September 19, 2022. 04:45— Manuel...
calcoastnews.com
Cambria and Cayucos residents facing huge garbage rate increases
Amid public outrage, officials in Cayucos and Cambria have agreed to raise trash rates over 40%. While trash rates throughout the state are increasing because of new regulations regarding food waste and increases in gas prices, Cambria and Cayucos rate hikes are almost double average projected increases. In Cayucos, rates are set to increase 43.3%.
Residential structure fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a structure fire call at 730 23rd Street in Paso Robles on Tuesday. The post Residential structure fire in Paso Robles appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Paso Robles Police arrest reports for Sept. 19-25
On Sept. 19, Manuel Ramirez Ortiz Stone, 32, Paso Robles, was arrested in the 1200 block of Ysabel Street in Paso Robles for a local misdemeanor warrant. On Sept. 19, James Allen Hallett, 50, of Paso Robles, was arrested in the 3200 block of Riverside Avenue in Paso Robles for multiple outside misdemeanor warrants and a local misdemeanor warrant.
New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area
NIPOMO, Calif. -- The long-planned new Nipomo shopping center has opened for business, bringing added shopping and increased traffic to the busy downtown area. Located along S. Frontage Road, near the intersection of Tefft Street and the Highway 101 on and off ramps, the shopping center features four new businesses. The shopping center is located The post New Nipomo shopping center opens, bringing added business, traffic to busy downtown area appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
CHP identifies Los Osos man killed in Hwy 41 crash
A 20-year-old man from Los Osos killed in a crash Monday morning on Highway 41 between Morro Bay and Atascadero has been identified by the California Highway Patrol as Justin William West.
2 SLO County cities make list of the ‘most charming small towns’ in California
One is on the coast, and the other is inland.
worldatlas.com
7 Most Charming River Towns in California
River-set towns are automatically-scenic, especially in Cali's lovely weather to enjoy the water-bound activities and relaxation along the banks. These most charming towns in the state with river breathing waves of tranquility into their small hearts comprise a purely-magical visit. Guerneville. Charming Guerneville is set mid-way between Santa Rosa/Hwy 101...
biteofthebest.com
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA
Not to be Missed: Old West Cinnamon Rolls, Pismo Beach, CA. “Do not miss the warm cinnamon rolls at Old West,” we were told. Our family, who live in San Luis Obispo, came to visit us at the home I rented on Pismo Beach for what I termed Camp Grammie (Also referred to as Camp Grimby, Camp Pismo Beach and Camp Everyone!) It was the first time I had vacationed with all three grandkids. Like camp, I had activities planned to keep them busy.
mymotherlode.com
Suspect In Monterey County Triple Homicide Arrested In Mariposa County
Mariposa, CA – A triple-murder suspect on the run for nine months has been caught hiding out in Mariposa County. Initially, the suspect was believed to have fled to the Tuolumne County area, and sheriff’s officials aided in his capture. 20-year-old Elizar Ayron Arellano of King City in Monterey County is accused of the murders of Carlos Manuel Lopez, Selena Gonzalez Godoy, and Godoy’s unborn child on December 26, 2021. He, along with three other gang members, gunned down the couple while they got out of their vehicle, according to King City Police. No motive was given for the shooting.
New desalination plant proposed for SLO County
As droughts increase and water insecurity becomes more widespread, the Public Works Department of San Luis Obispo County is looking for a "drought-proof" solution to our water supply issues.
Death notices for Sept. 24-25
Delinda Redding, age 73, a resident of Atascadero, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Michael Brokaw, age 77, a resident of Paso Robles, passed away on Sept. 24. In the care of Blue Sky Cremation Service. Clayton Dynes, age 64, a resident of...
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
Fire crews put out house fire in Paso Robles
Paso Robles firefighters were able to contain a house fire to the bedroom where it broke out, city officials said Wednesday.
Construction will bring minor delays to Hwy 41 drivers
Road work kicked off Monday for a project that will build a soldier pile wall along Hwy 41 near Morro Bay.
calcoastnews.com
SLO County gas prices skyrocketing, find the lowest prices
Gas Prices throughout the United States are now soaring, primarily spurred by refinery issues. During the past week, the average price of gas in San Luis Obispo County increased 26 cents to $5.97 a gallon, according to figures from AAA. “The main reason is higher regional prices on the West...
Bomb threat prompts shelter in place at local high school
Campus has been cleared, no device located according to sheriff’s office. – A bomb threat caused Templeton High School to shelter in place on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Templeton Unified School District and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The threat was made against the high...
East Bay’s worst water waster used 3,191 gallons daily, EBMUD says
Water officials are cracking down on East Bay residents who used thousands of gallons of water at home daily in the midst of California's severe drought.
kprl.com
Fire on 23rd Street 09.27.2022
Paso Robles Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire on 23rd street near Park Street. The call came in around 7:25 Tuesday evening. Fire trucks lined 23rd street and police blocked 23rd off at Spring, behind Caesar’s Pizza while fire crews investigated the structure fire. It...
Santa Barbara Independent
One Child Dead After Wednesday-Morning Rollover in Lompoc; at Least Three Injured
One child is dead, and at least three more are injured — including an adult, teen, and another child — after a single-vehicle rollover in Lompoc Wednesday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The crash occurred shortly before 8 a.m. on Highway 1, just south...
