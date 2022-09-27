ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

The Associated Press

Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar

GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
CBS Sports

Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia

PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
CBS Sports

Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup

Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
Daily Mail

'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree

Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
Sports
thecomeback.com

Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture

Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
BBC

Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome

Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
FOX Sports

USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies

Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming U.S. women's national team friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for friendly matches in Europe — on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London against reigning EURO Champion England and then on Oct. 11 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona against Spain.
Daily Mail

Arsenal and Liverpool 'join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks'... with the trio's American owners 'looking to Brazil, Portugal and Belgium to start expanding their football portfolio'

Arsenal and Liverpool's owners have reportedly joined Chelsea's Todd Boehly in looking to establish a 'multi-club network' much like the one created by Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. It comes weeks after Chelsea's co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a 'multi-club modal' and is understood to have...
Yardbarker

Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first

The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
