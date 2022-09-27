Read full article on original website
Denmark to wear World Cup jerseys that protest host Qatar
GENEVA (AP) — Denmark will wear team jerseys at the World Cup that protest the human rights record of host nation Qatar, with a black option unveiled Wednesday to honor migrant workers who died during construction work for the tournament. “The color of mourning,” kit manufacturer Hummel said in...
Brazil forward Richarlison racially abused as fan throws banana at him during 5-1 victory over Tunisia in France
Brazil's impressive end to its World Cup preparation was overshadowed by racist abuse as forward Richarlison had a banana thrown at him by a fan during the 5-1 victory over Tunisia in Paris on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Brazil and Neymar show they're fully World Cup ready after thrashing Tunisia
PARIS -- Brazil and talisman Neymar appear ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year after a 5-1 demolition of Tunisia at Parc des Princes on Tuesday. The Parisian crowd heavily favored the Eagles of Carthage, but it was the Selecao Brasileira who demonstrated their potential title credentials.
ESPN
The flaws of the World Cup favorites: Why France, Brazil, England and others could struggle in Qatar
At this point, it's easier to list which national teams are not in the middle of some kind of pre-World Cup crisis. Forget the USMNT's forgettable loss to Japan; after all, the majority of the tournament favorites all seem to be experiencing their own kinds of meltdowns. Such is the...
CBS Sports
Spain beat Portugal to top Nations League Group as Cristiano Ronaldo's struggles continue ahead of World Cup
Spain beat Portugal 1-0 in Braga on Tuesday to finish top of UEFA Nations League A Group 2 with Alvaro Morata's late goal the difference. Luis Enrique's men left it late as Nico Williams teed up the Atletico Madrid man to secure the win which moves La Roja above Fernando Santos' side and into the final phase. By no means a classic, it had looked as if the Portuguese had done enough to secure top spot with a goalless draw until the Spaniards nipped it at the death and now both will turn their attention to Qatar.
'Is it legal? I'm not sure': PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are set to investigate Barcelona over their summer sales of TV rights and digital assets, as he continues war of words with LaLiga rivals after their player spending spree
Nasser Al-Khelaifi insists UEFA are launching an investigation into Barcelona's financial activity over the summer that saw it sell TV rights and digital assets in multi-million pound deals. The Spanish side's monetary constraints saw it unable to register new signings at the beginning of the transfer window, leaving the likes...
Yardbarker
Watch: Manchester United keeper produces incredible save to help Czech Republic qualify for U21 Euros
Manchester United loanee Matej Kovar produced a fantastic save against Iceland to help the Czech Republic qualify for the U21 European Championships. The play-off took place last night and Czech Republic found themselves on the front foot ahead of the game having won the first leg 2-1. Last night’s game...
Cristiano Ronaldo international goals: How Portugal striker’s world record stacks up against Lionel Messi and Pele
CRISTIANO RONALDO is the clear leader in the all-time rankings for international goals. The Portugal captain, 37, is now up to it 117 strikes in internationals - a year after leapfrogging Iran legend Ali Daei on 109 goals. The Manchester United striker had been chasing the tally for his entire...
thecomeback.com
Soccer world reacts to Iranian national team’s brave gesture
Iran isn’t really into free speech or people being critical of the government. And over the past couple weeks, over 70 Iranians have been killed protesting the country and its police after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in custody for allegedly wearing a loose Hijab. The protests are a...
BBC
Uefa Regions' Cup: Jersey begin with 1-0 Italy defeat in Rome
Jersey's footballers have begun their Uefa Regions' Cup campaign with a 1-0 defeat against the Italian region of Lazio in Rome. Jersey had the best of the first half - Jake Prince with an early header saved, while goalkeeper Euan van der Vliet reacted well to a scramble in the box.
Saudi Arabia 0-0 USA: men’s international soccer friendly – as it happened
Minute-by-minute report: The USMNT played to a scoreless draw in their final warm-up match before the World Cup. Bryan Graham was watching
Australia dodge USA, will face Belgium in basketball World Cup quarter-finals
Australia’s Opals will face Belgium for their first knockout match at the women’s basketball World Cup in Sydney this Thursday after dodging an early meeting with tournament favourites USA. The structure of the World Cup draw is such that the top-two teams in one group are drawn randomly...
FOX Sports
USWNT roster news: Alex Morgan ruled out of England, Spain friendlies
Alex Morgan has been ruled out of two upcoming U.S. women's national team friendlies against England and Spain due to a knee injury. On Thursday, USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski released his latest 24-player roster for friendly matches in Europe — on Oct. 7 at Wembley Stadium in London against reigning EURO Champion England and then on Oct. 11 at El Sadar Stadium in Pamplona against Spain.
MLS・
World Cup runners and riders with Brazil and Spain backed but Cristiano Ronaldo tipped for ‘turbo tantrum’ with Portugal
A WINTER World Cup is going to be like nothing we've seen before on the international stage. Preparation has proved a challenge for many nations and, with the final games before the tournament begins out the way, all we can do now is wait. England's form may have been concerning...
Arsenal and Liverpool 'join Chelsea in hoping to mimic Man City and become multi-club networks'... with the trio's American owners 'looking to Brazil, Portugal and Belgium to start expanding their football portfolio'
Arsenal and Liverpool's owners have reportedly joined Chelsea's Todd Boehly in looking to establish a 'multi-club network' much like the one created by Manchester City's owners, City Football Group. It comes weeks after Chelsea's co-controlling owner Boehly revealed his desire to have a 'multi-club modal' and is understood to have...
MLS・
Yardbarker
Juventus opts to fly their Argentinian players to Paris first
The international window has drawn to a close and clubs are now flying their players back to bases for the resumption of league duties. Juventus is one of them and the Bianconeri would be keen to have their men back home as quickly as possible. One country that has several...
NHL: Russian players all clear for games in Czech Republic
Russian players on two NHL teams opening the season in the Czech Republic will be allowed to participate in two games in Prague after all
NHL・
Soccer-England women to face Japan, Norway in November friendlies
Sept 29 (Reuters) - European champions England will round off a memorable year with friendlies against Japan and Norway in Spain in November, the women's national team announced on Thursday.
When is the Euro 2024 qualification draw?
When the Euro 2024 qualifying group stage draw will take place, including how to watch, the teams involved and how teams qualify.
Front Office Sports
